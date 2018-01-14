Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley high school lookahead: Week of Jan. 15, 2018

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 7:15 p.m.
Kiski Area's Danny Starr takes a break in his bout against Council Rock during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Council Rock 42-14.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Danny Starr takes a break in his bout against Council Rock during the second day of consolations of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski Area beat Council Rock 42-14.

Updated 5 hours ago

Monday

Burrell girls basketball faces a significant week as the Bucs (3-8, 1-4) attempt to remain in the Section 1-4A playoff race, and it begins with a game at archrival Valley. The Vikings (2-10, 0-5) are looking to snap a five-game losing streak.

• Deer Lakes hockey plays another key PIHL Class A game, traveling to Wesbanco Arena to face Wheeling Catholic. The Lancers (6-6) stand just behind Wheeling Catholic (6-7-1) in Class A.

Tuesday

The Alle-Kiski Valley's top two wrestling teams square off as Kiski Area hosts Burrell for their annual rivalry match. The Class AAA No. 2 Cavaliers won each of the past six meetings, but the Class AA No. 1 Bucs have one of their deepest rosters in recent memory. Both teams won WPIAL titles in their respective classifications last season.

• Deer Lakes and Freeport play a significant Section 1-4A basketball doubleheader at Freeport Area Middle School, with the girls playing at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30. Both games hold major meaning in the section race. Deer Lakes (5-5, 2-2) trails Freeport (6-5, 4-1) by a game-and-a-half in the girls standings. The Lancers have won two straight in section play and Freeport three in a row. Freeport's boys (6-4, 2-2) began the week on the outside of the playoff race, but a win over Deer Lakes (6-5, 2-1) would put the Yellowjackets on the inside.

• Leechburg travels to Brentwood in a Section 2-2A girls basketball matchup of ranked teams. The No. 4 Blue Devils (9-2, 5-1) and No. 5 Spartans (10-3, 5-1) are tied for second place in the section.

• Highlands and Gateway began the week tied for second place in Section 3-5A boys basketball, and the winner of this matchup will gain an edge. The host Golden Rams (8-3, 2-1) have won six games in a row but face a major test against Gateway (5-6, 2-1) and its talented big man, John Paul Kromka.

Wednesday

Burrell faces its second rivalry wrestling match in as many nights, this time squaring off against Valley. The host Vikings face a major undertaking against the Bucs, however. Burrell, the 12-time defending section champion, recently won its 100th consecutive section match.

• St. Joseph and Quigley Catholic met in the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs in four out of the past five seasons, with Quigley Catholic winning in 2013-15 before St. Joseph got its revenge with a 69-65 win in last season's WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. The teams meet in a nonsection game. No. 4 Quigley (6-6) is holding teams to 24 ppg during its three-game winning streak. St. Joseph (6-6) is averaging 56 ppg.

Thursday

Burrell and Highlands are attempting to stay in the Section 1-4A girls basketball race, and they'll face off in a key game. The teams played twice this season, in the St. Joseph tip-off tournament and in a section game the following week. Burrell won both matchups, 61-42 and 56-46.

• Riverview put a scare into Leechburg in their first Section 2-2A meeting of the season before the No. 4 Blue Devils prevailed 51-46. Now the A-K Valley rivals meet again at Leechburg. Riverview (5-6, 2-4) needs a win to remain in the playoff race.

Friday

Freeport and Valley began the week as two of the hotter teams in Section 1-4A boys basketball, and the teams will square off at Freeport Area Middle School. Valley (7-2, 4-1) had won five in a row, and Freeport (6-4, 2-2) had taken four. Valley beat Freeport in the teams' section opener behind 24 points from Dru Stokes.

• Deer Lakes faces its second big Section 1-4A test of the week with a road trip to Indiana. The No. 4 Little Indians (8-1, 4-0) are averaging nearly 70 points per game in section play and beat Deer Lakes, 67-43, in their section opener. Deer Lakes has held six opponents to 50 points or fewer.

• Two weeks after the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament, the Allegheny County tournament will kick off at Fox Chapel. Wrestlers will compete for county glory. In the A-K Valley, that includes wrestlers from Fox Chapel, Highlands, Plum and Riverview.

Saturday

Twice Leechburg saw its Section 2-2A boys basketball contest against first-place Jeannette postponed by adverse weather conditions. The Blue Devils and Jayhawks will try for a third time Saturday afternoon at Leechburg. Jeannette (7-1, 3-0) beat second-place Serra Catholic in a double-OT thriller last week. Leechburg, meanwhile, is coming off a loss to Springdale that dropped the Blue Devils into a third-place tie.

• The Allegheny County wrestling tournament concludes at Fox Chapel.

Week in review

Sid the kid: Sidney Shemanski led Freeport to a pair of Section 1-4A girls basketball victories last week, first scoring a game-high 21 points in a 55-15 win over Valley and then posting 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 48-37 victory over Burrell.

Carson feat: Carson Cohen missed Fox Chapel's Section 3-6A boys basketball loss to Penn-Trafford, but he came back strong with a 19-point performance in the Foxes' rout of Latrobe on Friday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.