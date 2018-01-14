Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores and schedules: Jan. 14, 2018

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 10:54 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Sunday's results

Battle by the Lake (at Penn State Behrend)

Lincoln Park vs. Fairview, ppd.

Sewickley Academy vs. Erie, ppd.

Monday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Nonsection

East Allegheny at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.; Penns Manor at United, 7:30 p.m.; Purchase Line at Blairsville, 6 p.m.; Saltsburg at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Sunday's result

Play-by-Play Classic (at Jefferson University)

Mt. Lebanon vs. Episcopal Academy, ppd.

Monday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.

Section 2

McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at CW North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

California at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.; Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Union, 6:30 p.m.; Rochester at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Eden Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Kiski Area at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Independent

Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

United at Bishop McCort, 7:15 p.m.

Hockey

Monday's schedule

Class AAA

North Allegheny at Butler, 9:10 p.m.

Class AA

Armstrong at Hampton, 7:10 p.m.; Mars at Quaker Valley, 9 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.; Shaler at Franklin Regional, 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday's schedule

Nonsection

Blackhawk at Laurel, 7 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

