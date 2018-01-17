Westmoreland athletes of the week: Monessen's Lyndon Henderson, Jeannette's Dymond Crawford

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lyndon Henderson

School: Monessen

Sport: Basketball

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Henderson, who is averaging 20 points, scored 32 to lead Class A No. 5 Monessen (4-6, 3-0) to a 107-15 win over Mapletown in Section 2-A action Jan. 9. Henderson scored 24 points in a 67-58 loss to Jeannette in nonsection action Jan. 10. And he had 18 in a 59-56 section win over Clairton on Tuesday.

“We've got to be more aggressive,” he said. “We haven't been aggressive enough. I need to be able to lead for the kids coming up. We don't have a lot experience like last year. We need them to pick up on what needs to be done. We still got a chance to make a name for ourselves.”

What do you think the team learned from Kennedy Catholic loss in the PIAA tournament last season?

Don't take anybody lightly. We got a target on our back. We just need to stay focused on what needs to be done.

How have you grown as a leader this year?

My role has changed this year since I have the most responsibility on this team. We should never count yourself out. We need to stay positive enough though we don't have a winning record.

How has your game developed through the years?

Just knowing what I have seen and the people I have seen play in person. As a freshman, I didn't know a lot. I'm starting to get a hang of what's going on.

How do the early-season tournament games prepare the team for the rest of the schedule?

They are all high classification teams, and we were trying to make a name for us. We can't let the target affect us.

What was your favorite cartoon growing up?

“SpongeBob SquarePants” because all the funny characters.

Dymond Crawford

School: Jeannette

Sport: Basketball

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Crawford, who is averaging 18.4 points, scored 23 as Jeannette (4-10, 2-5) lost 76-45 to Frazier in Section 3-2A action Jan. 8. Crawford scored 22 points in a 45-37 win over Carmichaels on Jan. 11. And she had 35 in a 57-46 section loss to Greensburg Central Catholic on Monday.

“We had a slow start, but we are trying to make our way back to the playoffs for the seniors. Chloe Stein came back to score some points for us, and I just had to put in the work for our team to succeed,” Crawford said.

What was the key to the back-to-back wins last week against Monessen and Carmichaels?

I don't know what was the key. We just got the wins. We were able to get Chloe back.

What did the team learn from the six-game losing streak before last week's two wins?

We learned we had to do something, and we put the effort in to win those two games. Six losses in a row is hard, and we were tired of losing.

What has it been like getting Chloe Stein back from injury?

It helps us out a lot. She helps us score more points and helps us out on offense.

How would you describe your style of play?

I'm always working hard. I'm giving it all my effort and leaving it all out there on the court.

What is your favorite candy?

Reese's. They are just good, I like peanut butter and chocolate.

— Andrew John