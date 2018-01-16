A-K Valley roundup: Springdale boys basketball rallies for victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale needed a spark in the fourth quarter, and the defense provided it.

Facing an 11-point deficit, Springdale boys basketball turned up the pressure and rallied for a 60-51 victory over archrival Riverview in a Section 1-2A game.

The Dynamos used a press defense to force turnovers and outscored Riverview, 26-6, in the final quarter. Riverview (2-9, 0-4) used a 20-9 advantage in the third quarter to open a double-digit lead before the Springdale rally.

Nick Taliani had a game-high 24 points for the Dynamos (7-4, 3-2), Michael Zolnierczyk added 15 and Demitri Fritch scored 11. Noah Black had 20 points and hit four 3-pointers for Riverview, and CJ Miller scored 18.

Highlands 58, Gateway 44 — The Rams took a 34-16 lead into halftime to take control and grabbed sole possession of second place in Section 3-5A. Luke Cochran led Highlands (9-3, 3-1) with 11 points. Johnny Crise, Christian Tanili and Romello Freeman finished with 10 points each. John Paul Kromka led Gateway (5-7, 2-2) with 12 points.

Fox Chapel 62, Plum 44 — The Foxes outscored the Mustangs, 22-4, in the final quarter to win in Section 3-6A. Carson Cohen led Fox Chapel (10-4, 4-3) with 22 points, and Dom McGriff added 21. Lamar Whiting led Plum (5-9, 0-7) with 22 points, and Connor Moss chipped in with 11.

Eden Christian 62, St. Joseph 42 — Andrew Sullivan scored a game-high 19 points, but St. Joseph (3-8, 0-3) dropped a Section 3-A game. Grant Bendis had 14 points for the Spartans. Chase Haring had 15 points for Eden Christian (10-1, 4-0).

Armstrong 39, Kiski Area 29 — The Cavaliers led by three points heading into the fourth quarter but scored just three points as Armstrong rallied for a Section 3-5A win. Ryne Wallace led Kiski Area (0-12, 0-4) with a game-high 13 points. Nate Baillie had 11 points to lead Armstrong (5-9, 2-3).

Girls basketball

Leechburg 70, Brentwood 60 — Mikayla Lovelace broke her own school record with 44 points and added 22 rebounds as No. 4 Leechburg (10-2, 6-1) downed No. 5 Brentwood in a Section 2-2A game. Ana Betz led Brentwood (10-4, 5-2) with 14 points.

Riverview 56, Springdale 16 — Riverview built a 35-5 halftime lead and cruised to a Section 2-2A win over rival Springdale (1-11, 0-7). Sydney McDonough led the Raiders (6-6, 3-4) with 17 points, and Alyssa Cappa scored 14.

Plum 46, Franklin Regional 37 — Kennedie Montue scored a game-high 22 points to propel Plum (4-10, 2-2) to a Section 4-5A win. MacKenzie Lake added 12 points for the Mustangs. Alex Reitz scored 10 points for Franklin Regional (7-7, 2-4).

Men's basketball

Penn State Greater Allegheny 77, Penn State New Kensington 61 — PSNK shooters had trouble getting warmed up in the first half, and it proved to be the difference as the Local Lions fell to Penn State University Athletic Conference rival Penn State Greater Allegheny. Antonio Hill and Dorian Broadwater led PSNK (4-7, 2-4) with 16 points each, and Keith Corbett added 15. Jordan Payne led PSGA (9-4, 4-1) with a game-high 20 points.