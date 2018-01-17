High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 16, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, ppd.

North Allegheny 65, North Hills 34

Pine-Richland 77, Shaler 51

Section 2

Bethel Park 49, Baldwin 42

Canon-McMillan 61, Peters Township 41

Mt. Lebanon 68, Upper St. Clair 48

Section 3

Fox Chapel 62, Plum 44

Latrobe 80, Penn Hills 66

Norwin 52, Hempfield 48

Woodland Hills 88, Penn-Trafford 62

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Trinity 67, Ringgold 35

West Mifflin 74, Thomas Jefferson 61

Section 2

Mars 85, Hampton 61

Moon 63, Montour 62

West Allegheny 63, Chartiers Valley 53

Section 3

Armstrong 39, Kiski Area 29

Franklin Regional 60, Greensburg Salem 46

Highlands 58, Gateway 44

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 83, Deer Lakes 71

Indiana 79, Derry 44

Section 2

Blackhawk 58, Beaver 40

Central Valley 50, Hopewell 35

New Castle 54, Beaver Falls 51 (OT)

Quaker Valley 70, Ambridge 41

Section 3

Belle Vernon 74, Elizabeth Forward 58

McGuffey at South Park, ppd.

South Fayette 68, Keystone Oaks 53

Waynesburg at Uniontown, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa 72, New Brighton 46

Lincoln Park 64, Ellwood City 50

Riverside 61, Mohawk 47

Section 2

Avonworth 42, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 40 (OT)

Carlynton 58, Freedom 43

Seton LaSalle 72, Brentwood 31

Section 3

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, ppd.

Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, ppd.

Section 4

Burgettstown 81, South Side Beaver 74

Southmoreland 78, Charleroi 62

Class 2A

Section 1

Jeannette 77, Greensburg Central Catholic 49

Serra Catholic at Leechburg, ppd.

Springdale 59, Riverview 51

Section 2

California 53, Frazier 51

Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston 60, Fort Cherry 51

Section 3

Laurel 58, Neshannock 55 (OT)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 70, Sewickley Academy 68

Shenango 61, Bishop Canevin 56

Sto-Rox 76, Northgate 55

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 70, Quigley Catholic 42

Union 92, Western Beaver 57

Vincentian Academy 56, Cornell 46

Section 2

Geibel at Mapletown, ppd.

Monessen 59, Clairton 56

West Greene 48, Avella 38

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy 62, St. Joseph 42

Imani Christian 64, Propel Andrew Street 54

Winchester Thurston 68, Trinity Christian 49

Nonsection

Knoch at Valley, ppd.

Steel valley 64, Shady Side Academy 56

District 8

City League

Allderdice 78, Perry Traditional Academy 39

Carrick 61, Brashear 51

Westinghouse 63, Obama Academy 43

Tuesday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 77, Shaler 51

Pine-Richland 16 17 22 22 — 77

Shaler 16 2 16 17 — 51

P-R: Greg Shulkosky 20, Phil Jurkovec 15, Daniel Petcash 15, Colin Luellen 10. S: Kiki Agbale 13, Justin Desabato 11, Kevin McHale 10.

Section 2

Bethel Park 49, Baldwin 42

Bethel Park 13 13 8 15 — 49

Baldwin 9 10 17 6 — 42

BP: Ryan Meis 18, Jake Nuttridge 12, Justin Meis 10. B: Nick Fiumara 14, Mike Goga 12.

Canon-McMillan 61, Peters Township 41

Canon-McMillan 10 23 15 13 — 61

Peters Township 15 11 5 10 — 41

C-M: Jason Fowlkes 20, Elliot Lawler 17. PT: Colin Cote 14.

Mt. Lebanon 68, Upper St. Clair 48

Mt. Lebanon 12 20 20 16 — 68

Upper St. Clair 17 8 12 11 — 48

ML: Hayden Mitchell 27, Caden Hinckley 14. USC: Brett Moore 12, Chris Pantelis 10.

Section 3

Fox Chapel 62, Plum 44

Fox Chapel 17 9 14 22 — 62

Plum 15 2 23 4 — 44

FC: Carson Cohen 22, Domanic McGriff 21. P: Lamar Whiting 22, Connor Moss 11.

Latrobe 80, Penn Hills 66

Penn Hills 18 21 10 17 — 66

Latrobe 17 19 25 19 — 80

PH: Cameron Wiley 21, Cory Fulton 14, Daivon Stephens 11, Tyree Spencer 10. L: Bryce Butler 27, Reed Fenton 16, Anthony Fannie 15, Jason Armstrong 12, Marcus Dudzenski 10.

Norwin 52, Hempfield 48

Norwin 8 16 14 14 — 52

Hempfield 6 8 22 12 — 48

N: Gianni Rizzo 16, Josh Ratesic 12, Jayden Walker 11. H: Reed Hipps 19.

Class 5A

Section 1

Trinity 67, Ringgold 35

Ringgold 7 7 13 8 — 35

Trinity 27 23 15 2 — 67

T: Dylan Kern 19, Zach Ecker 12, Joey Koroly 10.

Section 2

West Allegheny 63, Chartiers Valley 53

Chartiers Valley 7 19 9 18 — 53

West Allegheny 15 10 19 19 — 63

CV: Joe Pipilo 23. WA: Isaiah Crowe 19, Jared Knop 15, Dre Baldwin 15, Jackson Faulk 10.

Section 3

Armstrong 39, Kiski Area 29

Kiski Area 3 7 15 4 — 29

Armstrong 8 9 6 16 — 39

KA: Ryne Wallace 13. A: Nate Baillie 11.

Franklin Regional 62, Greensburg Salem 47

Franklin Regional 10 19 19 14 — 62

Greensburg Salem 10 15 13 9 — 47

FR: Mike Bartolacci 18, Aidan Sadoski 12. GS: Marvel McGowan 16, Dante Parsons 13.

Highlands 58, Gateway 44

Gateway 12 4 13 15 — 44

Highlands 15 19 13 11 — 58

G: John Paul Kromka 12, Courtney Jackson 11. H: Luke Cochran 11, Christian Tanilli 10, Romello Freeman 10, Johnny Crise 10.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 83, Deer Lakes 71

Deer Lakes 15 25 17 14 — 71

Freeport 14 18 22 29 — 83

DL: Jake Kelly 16, Trevor Sutch 14, Colin Kadlick 11, Brad Perrotte 10. F: Jalen Brown 20, Isiah Bauman 19, Ben Beale 18, Aiden Skradski 16, Damon Shiring 10.

Indiana 79, Derry 44

Derry 8 9 15 12 — 44

Indiana 18 17 13 31 — 79

D: Conner Watt 11. I: Carlos Carter 33, Tommy Arbuckle 17, Trajon Jones 11.

Section 2

Central Valley 50, Hopewell 35

Hopewell 10 9 7 9 — 35

Central Valley 13 16 10 11 — 50

H: Enzo Palumbo 11. CV: Tyler Walker 16, Nico Cagliuso 13, Josh Kline 12.

New Castle 54, Beaver Falls 51 (OT)

New Castle 11 14 7 13 9— 54

Beaver Falls 6 15 8 16 6— 51

NC: Marcus Hooker 17, Anthony Bailey 12.

Quaker Valley 70, Ambridge 41

Ambridge 12 2 15 12 — 41

Quaker Valley 14 23 13 20 — 70

Am: Aaron Hilzendeger 18. QV: Coletrane Washington 28, Ryan Stowers 17, Danny Conlan 14.

Section 3

Belle Vernon 74, Elizabeth Forward 58

Belle Vernon 16 20 20 18 — 74

Elizabeth Forward 13 10 18 17 — 58

BV: Joey Sabolek 14, Bryce Washington 12, Christian Murphy 11, Cameron Nusser 11. EF: Will Greijack 27, Gavin Martik 20.

South Fayette 68, Keystone Oaks 53

Keystone Oaks 11 16 2 24 — 53

South Fayette 18 9 15 26 — 68

KO: Vonte Mitchell 19, Josh Snell 12. SF: Tim Locher 17, Conner Mislan 14, Drew Franklin 13.

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa 72, New Brighton 46

Aliquippa 15 21 22 14 — 72

New Brighton 8 11 10 17 — 46

A: William Gibson 19, Dewayne Revis 10. NB: Chris Gerello 13.

Lincoln Park 64, Ellwood City 50

Lincoln Park 17 11 24 12 — 64

Ellwood City 15 9 15 11 — 50

LP: Keeno Holmes 24, Thomas Melonja 13, Andre Wilder 11. EC: Rick Pitrelli 17, Anthony Roth 14.

Section 2

Avonworth 42, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 40 (OT)

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 13 8 8 7 4— 40

Avonworth 12 5 4 15 6— 42

NC: Bryan Davidson 18. A: Tyreke Davis 16, Jake Harper 11.

Carlynton 58, Freedom 43

Freedom 8 13 9 13 — 43

Carlynton 9 17 10 22 — 58

F: Santino Guaindolo 12, Tyler Mohrbacher 10. C: Ian Gallagher 20, Tayvel Hutchinson 19, Chauncie Mickens 12.

Seton LaSalle 72, Brentwood 31

Brentwood 11 10 3 7 — 31

Seton LaSalle 22 20 17 13 — 72

B: DeAngelo Briscoe 12. SLS: Jakob Richardson 17, Michael Bigley 16, Nick Deanes 15.

Section 3

Steel Valley 64, Shady Side Academy 56

Shady Side Academy 17 6 15 18 — 56

Steel Valley 15 13 18 18 — 64

SSA: Frankie Fuhrer IV 16, Grady Munroe 14. SV: Chase Polak 25, Camden Polak 15, Andre Hoie 10.

Section 4

Burgettstown 81, South Side Beaver 74 (OT)

Burgettstown 12 10 23 21 15— 81

South Side Beaver 20 13 14 19 8— 74

B: Ryan Lounder 22, Garrett Dhans 12, Scott Ferris 10, Cole Shergi 10. SSB: Jake McDougal 18, Logan English 17, Trevor Roach 16, Brandon Barber 16.

Southmoreland 78, Charleroi 62

Charleroi 9 13 10 30 — 62

Southmoreland 18 16 29 15 — 78

C: Caleb Carson 19, Joe Caruso 11, Lee Zanardini 10. S: Brett Glowacki 20, Riley Comforti 17, Ronnie Robinson 14, Jason Szatkowski 10.

Class 2A

Section 1

Jeannette 77, Greensburg Central Catholic 49

GCC 16 12 9 12 — 49

Jeannette 17 24 18 18 — 77

GCC: Geoff Helm 16. J: Anthony Johnson 27, Tre Cunningham 20, Robert Kennedy 13, Marcus Barnes 11.

Springdale 60, Riverview 51

Riverview 11 14 20 6 — 51

Springdale 13 12 9 26 — 60

R: Noah Black 20, CJ Miller 18. S: Nick Taliani 24, Michael Zolnierczyk 15, Demitri Fritch 11.

Section 2

California 53, Frazier 51

California 12 17 8 16 — 53

Frazier 6 12 17 16 — 51

C: Cochise Ryan 13, Ben Wilson 10. F: Justin Novak 13, Luke Santo 13.

Chartiers-Houston 60, Fort Cherry 51

Chartiers-Houston 6 18 20 16 — 60

Fort Cherry 7 19 11 14 — 51

CH: Cameron Hanley 30, Andrew Clark 20, Zach Southern 10. FC: Zachary Vincenti 13, Ryhan Culberson 12, Nate Higham 11.

Section 3

Laurel 58, Neshannock 55 (OT)

Neshannock 10 19 12 11 3— 55

Laurel 11 14 13 14 6— 58

N: Jake McCormick 15, Chris Maize 12. L: William Shaffer 22, Craig Sauers 12.

OLSH 70, Sewickley Academy 68

Sewickley Academy 17 25 10 16 — 68

OLSH 8 23 18 21 — 70

SA: Isiah Warfield 27, Isaiah Smith 12, Jett Roesing 12, Nate Ridgeway 10. OLSH: Dante Spadafora 19, Donovan Johnson 16, Daren DiMichele 15, Austin Wigley 12.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 70, Quigley Catholic 42

Quigley Catholic 7 15 9 11 — 42

Rochester 19 20 9 22 — 70

QC: Zack Cardwell 16. R: Caleb Collins 17, Darrius Goosby 14, Tyreek Sherod 10, Noah Whiteleather 10, Mahlik Strozier 10.

Section 2

Monessen 59, Clairton 56

Clairton 14 14 12 16 — 56

Monessen 13 16 13 17 — 59

C: Keishawn Wright 21, Khori Fusco 10. M: Lyndon Henderson 18, Elijahwa Smith-Payne 15, Vaughn Taylor 12.

West Greene 48, Avella 38

Avella 4 10 12 12 — 38

West Greene 15 12 11 10 — 48

A: Zack Cannon 12. WG: Nathan Brudnock 15, Gavin Scott 10.

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy 62, St. Joseph 42

Eden Christian Academy 21 14 13 14 — 62

St. Joseph 7 14 15 6 — 42

EC: Chase Haring 16, Mickey Clary 15, Tanner Gross 10. St. J: Andrew Sullivan 19, Grant Bendis 14.

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Derry, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

South Fayette at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 4

Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Bentworth at California, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Clairton at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Farrell at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Family Academy at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.; Mapletown at Hundred, W. Va., 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at West Shamokin, TBD; Ligonier Valley at Penns Manor, 7:45 p.m.; Marion Center at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, 6:30 p.m.; United at Purchase Line, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 59, North Hills 39

Section 2

Norwin 62, Hempfield 56

Class 5A

Section 3

Trinity 58, Ringgold 39

Section 4

Plum 46, Franklin Regional 37

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 53, Deer Lakes 41

Section 3

Derry at Yough, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 45, Steel Valley 39

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton 35, Aliquippa 34

Class 2A

Section 2

Leechburg 70, Brentwood 60

Riverview 56, Springdale 16

Vincentian Academy 60, Ellis School 28

Section 3

Bentworth at Beth-Center, ppd.

Class A

Section 2

West Greene 66, Avella 30

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 54, Clairton 34

Winchester Thurston 64, Imani Christian 15

Nonsection

Altoona 73, Penn-Trafford 44

Knoch at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Mohawk 48, Beaver 46

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville 58, Penns Manor 47

Homer-Center at West Shamokin, ppd.

Northern Cambria at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Saltsburg at Marion Center, ppd.

United 56, Purchase Line 39

District 8

City League

Allderdice 82, Perry Traditional Academy 26

Carrick 48, Brashear 47

Obama Academy 32, Westinghouse 23

Tuesday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 59, North Hills 39

North Allegheny 18 20 15 6 — 59

North Hills 9 6 7 17 — 39

NA: Piper Morningstar 15, Lizzy Groetsch 13. NH: Jordan O'Malley 13.

Section 2

Norwin 62, Hempfield 56

Norwin 24 7 13 18 — 62

Hempfield 12 16 20 8 — 56

N: Olivia Gribble 13, Emily Brozeski 11, Lucy Race 11. H: Allison Podkul 15, Sarah Golden 14, Jessica Persin 11.

Class 5A

Section 3

Trinity 58, Ringgold 39

Ringgold 7 7 13 12 — 39

Trinity 15 16 18 9 — 58

R: Johnna Mayer 12. T: Riley DeRubbo 22, Alli Scarfo 15.

Section 4

Plum 46, Franklin Regional 37

Franklin Regional 8 10 7 12 — 37

Plum 6 9 12 19 — 46

FR: Alex Reitz 10. P: Kennedie Montue 0 0 14-22 22, MacKenzie Lake 12.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 53, Deer Lakes 41

Deer Lakes 7 4 12 18 — 41

Freeport 9 17 16 11 — 53

DL: Anna Solomon 14, Julia Hollibaugh 12. F: Madeline Clark 14, Samantha Clark 14, Sidney Shemanski 12, Jenna Manke 10.

Class 3A

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 45, Steel Valley 39

Steel Valley 4 0 20 15 — 39

Shady Side Academy 10 13 13 9 — 45

SV: Morgan Farrah 22. SSA: Arianna Goitz 31.

Class 2A

Section 2

Leechburg 70, Brentwood 60

Leechburg 13 23 15 19 — 70

Brentwood 24 14 8 14 — 60

L: Mikayla Lovelace 44. B: Anna Betz 14, Brittany Stewart 13, Natalie Murrio 13, Morgan Dryburgh 12.

Riverview 56, Springdale 16

Riverview 20 15 18 3 — 56

Springdale 4 1 11 0 — 16

R: Sydney McDonough 17, Alyssa Cappa 14.

Vincentian Academy 60, Ellis School 28

Vincentian Academy 19 16 21 4 — 60

Ellis School 2 6 14 6 — 28

V: Caroline Elliott 21, Olivia O'Brien 18. E: Natalie Jasper 16.

Nonsection

Altoona 73, Penn-Trafford 44

Altoona 26 14 15 18 — 73

Penn-Trafford 7 9 18 10 — 44

A: Caranda Perea 23, Bridgid Fox 19, Olivia Hudson 13. PT: Stephanie O'Donnell 21.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 54, Clairton 34

Clairton 8 11 11 4 — 34

Aquinas Academy 22 10 13 9 — 54

C: E. Gibson 15, Ionia Chapman 12. AA: Mary Casamassa 18, Chloe Scioscia 13.

District 8

City League

Allderdice 82, Perry Traditional Academy 26

Perry Traditional Academy 8 9 3 6 — 26

Allderdice 26 21 22 13 — 82

A: Brooklyn Jones 23, Sophia North 15, Emma Waite 14.

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Geibel at Monessen, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Clairton at Propel Andrew Street, 6:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Altoona, 7 p.m.; Plum at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Imani Christian, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Peters Township 7, Canon-McMillan 4

Class A

Westmont Hilltop at Bishop McCort (n)

Division II

Trinity at Connellsville (n)

Rifle

Tuesday's results

Bethel Park 796-59x, Avella 793-44x

Waynesburg 797-66x, Washington 790-45x

Swimming

Boys

Tuesday's results

Canon-McMillan 90, South Fayette 89

Derry 84, Burrell 37

Franklin Regional 93, Latrobe 75

Peters Township 97, Pine-Richland 70

Plum 97, Deer Lakes 64

Shady Side Academy 87, Knoch 81

Girls

Tuesday's results

Derry 111, Burrell 64

Franklin Regional 91, Latrobe 90

Peters Township 99, Pine-Richland 81

Plum 92, Deer Lakes 40

Shady Side Academy 89, Knoch 81

South Fayette 93, Canon-McMillan 88

Wrestling

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1A

Plum at Gateway (n)

Nonsection

Kiski Area 40, Burrell 25

Yough at Bentworth (n)

Wednesday's schedule

All matches at 7 p.m., unless noted.

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1A

Armstrong at Kiski Area; Penn Hills at Woodland Hills

Section 1B

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford; Greensburg Salem at Latrobe; Hempfield at Norwin

Section 2A

Albert Gallatin at McKeesport; Connellsville at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2B

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Ringgold; Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3A

Butler at Seneca Valley; Knoch at Highlands; Mars at Pine-Richland

Section 3B

Fox Chapel at Shaler; Indiana at Hampton; North Allegheny at North Hills

Section 4A

Canon-McMillan at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Montour; Waynesburg at Central Catholic

Section 4B

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at West Allegheny; New Castle at Hopewell

Class AA

Section 1A

Avella at South Park; Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown; Fort Cherry at Washington

Section 1B

Beaver at Laurel, 7:45 p.m.; Ellwood City at Central Valley; Freedom at South Side Beaver, 8 p.m.

Section 2A

Bentworth at Mapletown; Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene; McGuffey at Beth-Center

Section 2B

Derry at Mount Pleasant; Frazier at Elizabeth Forward; Southmoreland at Yough

Section 3A

Avonworth at South Allegheny; Keystone Oaks at Carlynton; Quaker Valley at South Fayette

Section 3B

Burrell at Valley; Summit Academy at Riverview

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.