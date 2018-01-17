TribLive HSSN athletes of the week: Penn Hills' Daivon Stephens, Hampton's Laryn Edwards

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Daivon Stephens

School: Penn Hills

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Stephens, a 6-foot-5 senior, is a big part of why the Indians are tied for first place in Section 3-6A and have won 14 of their 15 games. Last week, Stephens scored 31 points as the Indians beat Hempfield, 63-57. Then, he led Penn Hills with 21 points in a 68-60 triumph over Woodland Hills, which had put the Indians in first place at the midway point of section play.

You have the size to play low and the skill set to play outside. What do you prefer?

I prefer playing outside because I like facilitating the game.

What's been the key to the Indians perfect season thus far?

Our defense is really strong, and we pressure the ball.

How frustrating was last year with the high expectations after a great regular season, but one and done in the district playoffs?

It was very frustrating. We learned that we need to stay humble this year so the same thing doesn't happen again.

Best player you have played against in your high school career?

Austin Butler from Latrobe (graduated last year).

It was 15 years ago when Penn Hills last won a WPIAL boys basketball title. Do you ever hear any stories about that team?

I've heard they were a very talented team.

What was your reaction to the Steelers losing to Jacksonville this past Sunday?

It was shocking. The reason the Jaguars won is because of Jalen Ramsey. He went to Florida State, and that's my favorite school.

What does your favorite breakfast include?

Pancakes with syrup and butter, sausage, bacon, eggs and a glass of juice

Laryn Edwards

School: Hampton

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Edwards, a senior guard who helped Hampton reach the WPIAL semifinals the last two years, has guided the Talbots to first place in Section 4-5A with nine wins in 11 games. Last week, she scored 32 points in a 73-35 nonsection win over Burrell, then poured in 34 points in Hampton's 61-46 victory over Kiski Area.

After winning every section game in the first half, is the team confident headed into the second half?

The team is very confident going into the second half of the section. The second half will be tougher than the first half going against very good teams in the section, but we are very excited going into this second half.

Does the team ever talk about the close semifinal losses the last two seasons?

We do not talk about the past two seasons losing in the semifinals. We always talk about the future in setting team goals and individual goals instead of thinking about the past.

You also run track, but passed on the spring sport last season. Will you participate as a sprinter this spring?

I will be participating as a sprinter this track season. I took the year off to focus on basketball during the spring last year, but since there is no AAU this year for me, I decided to run again and finish off what I started my sophomore year.

Your two older brothers also starred in sports at Hampton. How much of an influence were they on you?

My brothers had a big influence on me. They always pushed me to work hard and work on stuff that I need to work on. I would work out with them all the time, especially James. James and I would play one on one against each other, and that would get me better as a player.

Should there be a shot clock in high school basketball?

I do think there should be a shot clock in high school basketball because sometimes teams hold the ball for too long instead of just playing.

Is there a story on the spelling of your first name?

If I spelled my name Lauren Edwards, it would be 13 letters, and spelling Laryn Edwards is only 12 letters and 13 letters is bad luck.

Are there any snacks you cannot say no to?

I cannot say no to strawberry fig newtons, they are so good.

Don Rebel is a TribLIVE High School Sports Network broadcaster and staff writer. Reach him at drebel@tribweb.com.