Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

High school scores and schedules: Jan. 17, 2018

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Derry's Jason Baker attempts to put a hold on Mt. Pleasant's Alex Miscovich in the 132 weight class bout on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 during WPIAL wrestling at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Derry's Jason Baker attempts to put a hold on Mt. Pleasant's Alex Miscovich in the 132 weight class bout on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 during WPIAL wrestling at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.

Updated 6 hours ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 57, Thomas Jefferson 51

McKeesport 79, Albert Gallatin 62

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 61, Derry 54

Indiana 69, Mt. Pleasant 29

Section 2

Beaver Falls 74, Hopewell 63

Section 3

South Park 70, McGuffey 62

Uniontown 50, South Fayette 47

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa 73, Mohawk 38

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 66, Carlynton 34

Section 3

East Allegheny 78, South Allegheny 52

Section 4

Beth-Center at Brownsville, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Serra Catholic 59, Leechburg 58

Section 2

Bentworth 60, California 51

Class A

Section 1

Union 68, Rochester 55

Vincentian Academy 72, Quigley Catholic 43

Nonsection

Allderdice 71, Mt. Lebanon 63

Connellsville 69, Southmoreland 21

Elizabeth Forward 57, Clairton 49

Farrell 45, Ellwood City 43

Holy Family Academy 73, Freedom 63

Trinity 65, Moon 64 (OT)

Woodland Hills 83, Imani Christian 57

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 63, Penns Manor 49

Purchase Line 70, United 49

Saltsburg 63, Marion Center 47

Wednesday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

McKeesport 79, Albert Gallatin 62

McKeesport 16 20 17 26 — 79

Albert Gallatin 10 18 10 24 — 62

M: Terron Taylor 23, Layton Jordan 20, Jordan Grayson 19. AG: Matt Rankin 16, Nate Bricker 11, Colby Uphold 11, James Peggues 10, Nate English 10.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 61, Derry 54

Freeport 9 14 11 27 — 61

Derry 16 9 9 20 — 54

F: Damon Shiring 19, Ben Beale 13, Isiah Bauman 12. D: John Kerr 14, Tanner Nicely 11, Aidan Bushey 10.

Indiana 69, Mt. Pleasant 29

Indiana 15 15 22 17 — 69

Mt. Pleasant 12 7 4 6 — 29

I: Carlos Carter 20, Tommy Arbuckle 19. MP: Jake Johnson 12.

Section 2

Beaver Falls 74, Hopewell 63

Beaver Falls 12 30 9 23 — 74

Hopewell 10 10 21 22 — 63

BF: Noah Vaughn 20, Gage McKelvey 18, Jevontae Jones 13. H: Tyler Sabo 19, Joshua Miklos 12.

Section 3

South Park 70, McGuffey 62

McGuffey 6 19 8 29 — 62

South Park 16 14 21 19 — 70

McG: CJ Cole 23, Trent Belleville 20. SP: Devin Turner 19, Jacob Snodgrass 15.

Uniontown 50, South Fayette 47

South Fayette 4 16 19 8 — 47

Uniontown 14 12 12 12 — 50

SF: Tim Locher 12, Noah Plack 10, Conner Mislan 10. U: Billy Deshields 17, Reginald Grooms 11.

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa 73, Mohawk 38

Aliquippa 13 29 15 16 — 73

Mohawk 7 8 15 8 — 38

A: Dewayne Revis 19, Eli Kosanovich 13, MJ Devonshire 11. M: Aaron Novad 13.

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 66, Carlynton 34

Carlynton 5 10 14 5 — 34

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 10 31 18 7 — 66

C: Tayvel Hutchinson 10. NC: Mike Dramble 31, John Fukon 14.

Section 3

East Allegheny 78, South Allegheny 52

East Allegheny 14 28 16 20 — 78

South Allegheny 11 10 10 21 — 52

EA: Cedric Blackmon 26, Gary Wooten 16. SA: Anthony Epps 21, Derek Lockhart 16.

Class 2A

Section 1

Serra Catholic 59, Leechburg 58

Serra Catholic 7 14 25 13 — 59

Leechburg 15 14 11 18 — 58

S: Jimmy Moon 15, Malik Edmundson 12. L: Christian Hack 20, Dylan Cook 13, John Miskinis 12.

Section 2

Bentworth 60, California 51

Bentworth 21 10 13 16 — 60

California 4 16 17 14 — 51

B: Steven Harner 31, Levi Jordan 11. C: Austin Grillo 14, Cochise Ryan 11.

Nonsection

Allderdice 71, Mt. Lebanon 63

Mt. Lebanon 18 14 13 18 — 63

Allderdice 17 13 17 24 — 71

ML: Antonio Garofoli 24, Hayden Mitchell 11. A: Jackson Blaufeld 31, Tyler Williams 14, Bobby Clifford 11.

Connellsville 69, Southmoreland 21

Southmoreland 7 6 8 0 — 21

Connellsville 16 18 27 8 — 69

C: Kyle Ridley 21, Jake Ansell 12, Jalen Rogers 12, Josh Maher 10.

Elizabeth Forward 57, Clairton 49

Clairton 10 10 16 13 — 49

Elizabeth Forward 13 15 17 12 — 57

C: Keishawn Wright 11. EF: Will Greijack 30, Xander Pannell 11.

Farrell 45, Ellwood City 43

Farrell 8 10 10 17 — 45

Ellwood City 11 8 12 12 — 43

F: Kyi Wright 21. EC: Anthony Roth 14, L. Botti 10.

Trinity 65, Moon 64 (OT)

Trinity 8 19 12 18 8— 65

Moon 7 20 14 16 7— 64

T: Jeff Ecker 24, Joey Koroly 16, Zach Ecker 12. M: Austin Ryan 19, Connor Ryan 15, Jioni Smith 10, Peyton Jones 10.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 63, Penns Manor 49

Ligonier Valley 22 14 14 13 — 63

Penns Manor 10 10 15 14 — 49

LV: Marrek Paola 30, Andrew Pleskovich 17. PM: Adam Dumm 14, Zack Busovicki 11.

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Brentwood, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Freedom, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Holy Family Academy at Union, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Imani Christian at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Carlynton at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Harvest Baptist at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Perry Traditional Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Independent

Friendship Church at Propel Braddock Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park 45, Moon 33

Class 2A

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 52, Carmichaels 35

Class A

Section 2

Geibel 49, Monessen 40

Mapletown 49, Jefferson-Morgan 31

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 46, Ligonier Valley 42

Chartiers Valley 59, Upper St. Clair 46

Clairton 35, Propel Andrew Street 15

East Allegheny 63, Armstrong 35

Gateway 42, Plum 29

Mars 52, Pine-Richland 40

St. Joseph 73, Quigley Catholic 70

Sto-Rox 55, Eden Christian Academy 47

Uniontown at Frazier, ppd.

Woodland Hills 77, Imani Christian 35

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian 51, Beaver County Christian 24

Wednesday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park 45, Moon 33

Moon 11 7 5 10 — 33

Lincoln Park 5 14 14 12 — 45

LP: Riley Arrigo 32.

Class 2A

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 52, Carmichaels 35

GCC 13 11 14 14 — 52

Carmichaels 3 17 6 9 — 35

GCC: Anna Eisaman 21, Olivia Stawovy 18. C: Kristina Aeschbacher 13, Jayden Barnish 11.

Class A

Section 2

Geibel 49, Monessen 40

Geibel 10 15 13 11 — 49

Monessen 4 9 12 15 — 40

G: Gabby Yourish 23, Gillian Yourish 12. M: Qitarah Hardison 19.

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 46, Ligonier Valley 42

Belle Vernon 8 12 8 18 — 46

Ligonier Valley 7 17 8 10 — 42

BV: Kelsey Green 10, Taylor Kovach 10. LV: Lexie Petrof 15, Mackenzie Jester 11.

Chartiers Valley 59, Upper St. Clair 47

Chartiers Valley 15 10 18 16 — 59

Upper St. Clair 5 19 8 15 — 47

CV: Megan McConnell 27, Mackenzie Wagner 13, Alexandra Ferrella 11. USC: Lindsay Meyer 11, Liv McClellaend 10.

East Allegheny 63, Armstrong 35

East Allegheny 17 16 16 14 — 63

Armstrong 9 11 5 10 — 35

EA: Amani Johnson 22, Amaia Johnson 13, Myla Bortoluzzi 11. A: Kenzie Lasher 16, Katelyn Crispen 12.

Gateway 42, Plum 29

Plum 9 7 3 10 — 29

Gateway 11 15 6 10 — 42

P: Kennedie Montue 10. G: Mary Kromka 13, Jenna Guido 10, Lexi Jackson 10.

Mars 52, Pine-Richland 40

Mars 4 16 9 23 — 52

Pine-Richland 6 6 19 9 — 40

M: Lauren Wasylson 19, Ellie Coffield 12, Bella Pelaia 10. P-R: Taylor Brenner 15, Kayla Graf 10.

Sto-Rox 55, Eden Christian Academy 47

Sto-Rox 15 17 12 11 — 55

Eden Christian Academy 4 9 22 12 — 47

SR: Lexi Frazee 31, Alashia Washington 12. EC: Haylee Fleischman 20, Taylor Haring 10.

St. Joseph 73, Quigley Catholic 70

Quigley Catholic 14 23 12 21 — 70

St. Joseph 18 17 18 20 — 73

QC: Taylor Kirschner 24, Hailey Drutarosky 23, Clara Stephenson 17. St. J: Alex Jones 27, Chloe Kurpakus 19, Gia Angelo 12, Nevaeh Ewing 12.

Woodland Hills 77, Imani Christian 35

Woodland Hills 13 32 14 18 — 77

Imani Christian 4 10 12 9 — 35

WH: Ciara Turner 21, Peyton Pinkey 13, Joi Burleigh 12. IC: Ayanna Muhammad 18.

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brownsville at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.; Burgettstown at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ellis School at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Northgate at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Jeannette, 6 p.m.; Beth-Center at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.; California at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Union, 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Butler at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.; Hundred High School at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at McGuffey, 7 p.m.; McKeesport at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Braddock Hills at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; West Mifflin at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Wednesday's results

Butler 7, Mars 0

Penn-Trafford 7, Yough 0

Quaker Valley 7, Moon 0

Girls

Wednesday's results

Butler 7, Mars 0

Moon 7, Quaker Valley 0

Penn-Trafford 5, Yough 2

Hockey

Thursday's schedule

Class AAA

Plum at Mt. Lebanon, 7:10 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Latrobe at Armstrong, 8:20 p.m.; Montour at Pine-Richland, 9 p.m.

Class A

Indiana at Norwin, 8:20 p.m.; Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 8:35 p.m.; South Park at Blackhawk, 6:45 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Chartiers Valley, 9:10 p.m.

Division II

Moon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:40 p.m.; Morgantown at Central Valley, 8:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1A

Kiski Area 69, Armstrong 9

Penn Hills 35, Woodland Hills 18

Plum 32, Gateway 27

Section 1B

Franklin Regional 58, Penn-Trafford 15

Greensburg Salem 55, Latrobe 21

Hempfield 55, Norwin 18

Section 2A

Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, ppd.

Connellsville 42, Belle Vernon 33

Thomas Jefferson 51, West Mifflin 18

Section 2B

Mt. Lebanon 66, Baldwin 12

Peters Township 64, Ringgold 16

Upper St. Clair 46, Bethel Park 26

Section 3A

Mars 48, Pine-Richland 26

Seneca Valley 51, Butler 12

Knoch at Highlands (n)

Section 3B

Hampton 52, Indiana 18

North Allegheny 50, North Hills 30

Shaler 42, Fox Chapel 34

Section 4A

Canon-McMillan 39, Trinity 22

Montour 37, Chartiers Valley 31

Waynesburg at Central Catholic (n)

Section 4B

Ambridge 44, Blackhawk 27

Hopewell 46, New Castle 24

West Allegheny 35, Moon 28

Class AA

Section 1A

Avella at South Park, ppd.

Burgettstown 48, Chartiers-Houston 25

Fort Cherry at Washington (n)

Section 1B

Beaver 42, Laurel 30

Freedom 45, South Side Beaver 27

Laurel 51, Central Valley 12

Section 2A

Bentworth 48, Mapletown 24

Jefferson-Morgan 39, West Greene 18

McGuffey 40, Beth-Center 27

Section 2B

Derry 43, Mt. Pleasant 31

Southmoreland 42, Yough 27

Frazier at Elizabeth Forward (n)

Section 3A

Keystone Oaks 54, Carlynton 20

South Fayette 51, Quaker Valley 18

Avonworth at South Allegheny (n)

Section 3B

Burrell 60, Valley 12

Summit Academy 45, Riverview 33

Wednesday's summaries

Class AAA

Section 1A

Kiski Area 69, Armstrong 9

106: Aaron Robb (A) won by forfeit.

113: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Braeden Trumbull, 1:45.

120: Darren Miller (KA) p. Brandon Reyes, 0:53.

126: Bobby Lawrence (KA) p. Paydon Tyrrell, 5:39.

132: Jared Curcio (KA) m.d. Joshua Cicero, 12-4.

138: Noah Levett (KA) t.f. Noah Cooper,

145: Cam Connor (KA) p. Hunter Turner, 1:52.

152: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Derek Grafton, 1:51.

160: Nick Delp (KA) p. Josh Shaner, 1:16.

170: Collin Murray (KA) p. Isaac Robb, 1:53.

182: Logan Pollick (KA) p. Garrett Kelley, 2:36.

195: Danny Starr (KA) p. Gram Hepner, 4:27.

220: Ogden Atwood (A) d. Troy Kuhn, 9-6.

285: Isaac Reid (KA) p. Mike Cornman, 3:31.

*Match started at 106

Section 1B

Franklin Regional 58, Penn-Trafford 15

106: Carter Dibert (FR) t.f. Lucas Paszek, 17-2

113: Garrett Thompson (FR) won by forfeit

120: Mario Sarnic (FR) won by forfeit

126: Zach McCann (FR) won by forfeit

132: Colton Camacho (FR) won by forfeit

138: Nate Smith (FR) t.f. Tony Zona, 16-1

145: Job Chishko (PT) p. Mark Prucnal, 1:35

152: Brandon Zanotto (FR) p. Lucas Johnson, 3:25

160: Jake Brand (FR) won by forfeit

170: Jimmy O'Neil (FR) won by forfeit

182: John Bachar (PT) p. Jack Pedrosky, 1:59

195: Connor Shirey (PT) d. Sam Alamili, 4-1

220: No match

285: Dillon Singleton (FR) won by forfeit

Records: FR (3-2, 3-2); P-T (0-5, 0-5)

*Match started at 182

Greensburg Salem 55, Latrobe 21

106: Cody Kaufman (GS) p. Nate Cochran, 3:33

113: Brady Sherback (L) d. Nico Williams, 7-3

120: Marino Angelicchio (L) p. Mason Jobe, 5:07

126: Gabe Willochell (L) p. Colt Rubrecht, 3:42

132: Tyler Zellers (L) p. Tyler Hughes, 3:05

138: Dejauhn Hertzog (GS) p. Brady Johnson, 4:44

145: Ian Ewing (GS) d. Logan Zitterbart, 6-1

152: Joe Williams (GS) p. Max Sanderbeck, 2:58

160: Luke Ewing (GS) p. Jacob Ferry, 0:33

170: Sage Parsley (GS) p. Mitchell Tryon, 3:59

182: Jesse Quatse (GS) p. Chayce Zopetti, 2:33

195: John Meyers (GS) p. Tyler Ross, 1:20

220: Will Gongaware (GS) p. Josh DeLong, 3:08

285: Trent Patrick (GS) m.d. Adam Hoffman, 12-0

Records: GS (7-3, 4-1); L (2-4, 2-3)

*Match started at 152 pounds

Hempfield 55, Norwin 18

106: Kurtis Phipps (N) p. Ethan Berginc, 1:16

113: Kyle Burkholder (H) p. Drew Helfrich, 0:53

120: Tyler Williams (H) d. Frankie Gill, 1-0

126: John Alteri (N) d. Jared Brean, 1-0

132: Ty Linsenbigler (H) t.f. Jack Driscoll, 15-0

138: Jason Miller (N) p. Magnus Speal

145: Luke Kemerer (H) t.f. Alex Simak, 23-8

152: Trevor Verkleeren (H) p. Luke Merkovsky, 0:48

160: Bryce Long (N) d. Dallyn Wood, 9-5

170: Tommy Abraham (H) won by forfeit

182: Colin Choby (H) won by injury default

195: Justin Cramer (H) won by forfeit

220: Dillon Feretti (H) won by forfeit

285: Isaiah Vance (H) won by forfeit

Records: Hempfield (15-0, 5-0); Norwin (2-7, 1-4)

*Match started at 113

Section 3B

Shaler 42, Fox Chapel 34

106: Jordana Matamoros (FC) p. Cole Kushik, 3:16.

113: Ryan Sullivan (S) p. Maximus Lucco, 0:35.

120: Hunter Petchar (S) m.d. Jose Morales, 11-1

126: Dylan Winters (S) p. Juan Morales, 5:07.

132: Garrett Reinsfelder (S) p. John Lucey, 0:32.

138: Ian Scarberry (S) d. Avery Bursick, 6-0.

145: Ellis Popiolkowski (S) t.f. Josh Miller, 19-2

152: Alex Wecht (FC) p. Torin June, 2:30.

160: Darian Pedrotty (S) p. Ali Mugasa, 1:13.

170: Sean Mahon (FC) wbf.

182: Zach Carcy (FC) wbf.

195: Eddie Farrell (FC) m.d. Cole Siford, 9-1.

220: Donovan Cutchember (FC) p. Joey Kremer, 1:06.

285: Jeffery Bonnette (S) p. Noah Turowski, 1:38.

*Match started at 126

Class AA

Section 2B

Derry 43, Mt. Pleasant 31

106: Damian George (MP) m.d. Kace Sabedra, 8-0

113: Doug Bittner (MP) p. Colton McCallen, 0:55

120: Ty Cymmerman (D) won by forfeit

126: Shawn Broadway (D) won by forfeit

132: Al Miscovich (MP) d. Jason Baker, 5-3 SV

138: Onreey Stewart (D) p. Joe Emanuele, 1:09

145: Dom Jellison (D) won by forfeit

152: Trey Weinell (D) m.d. Kyle Jones, 9-1

160: Gannon Lenhart (D) d. Zac Presock, 8-6

170: Alex Shaffey (MP) p. Chris Constitine, 3:15

182: Colton Nemcheck won by forfeit

195: Zach Charlesworth (MP) p. David Smith, 0:37

220: Dom DeLuca (D) p. Ian Fasano, 1:55

285: Cody Vokes (MP) won by forfeit

Records: D 12-0; 5-0 MP: 6-4, 3-2

*Match started at 120

Section 3B

Burrell 60, Valley 12

106: Trent Valovchik (B) won by forfeit.

113: Ian Oswalt (B) wbf.

120: Trent Bechtold (B) wbf.

126: Bryan Gaul (B) wbf.

132: A.J. Corrado (B) wbf.

138: Dominic Holmes (B) wbf.

145: Noah Linderman (B) p. Evan McGinnis, 1:11.

152: Corey Christie (B) wbf.

160: Shaun Gates (B) wbf.

170: Noah Hutcherson (V) d. Austin Mele, 1-0.

182: Ricky Feroce (B) d. Brandon O'Sullivan, 7-3.

195: Colton Moorhead (B) d. Joe Ayala, 9-5.

220: Matt Ashbaugh (V) d. Mason Slahtovsky, 8-4.

285: David Schuffert (V) p. Jason Templar, 0:32.

Records: B: 3-2, 3-0; V: 5-1, 2-1

*Match started at 132

Summit Academy 45, Riverview 33

106 pounds: Rashad Cherry (SA) won by forfeit.

113: Lucas Murphy (R) p. Xavier Carr, 0:48.

120: Isaac Murphy (R) p. Andres Ramos-Reyes, 0:30.

126: Lurende White (SA) wbf.

132: Nathan De la Rosa (SA) wbf.

138: Brady Sherlock (SA) p. Mason Ochs, 4:16.

145: Matt Yots (R) d. Jibral Pagan, 11-9

152: Tywuan Hale (SA) wbf.

160: Christian Tamburro (R) wbf.

170: Zayn Peters (R) p. J. Garvin, 0:35

182: Kyler Figuero (SA) p. Devon English, 3:00.

195: Deonte Grigsby (R) p. Jeremy Thomas, 1:59.

220*: Tyler Stine (SA) p. Forrest Steele, 1:20.

285: Noah Benson (SA) d. Ryan Slebrich, 13-8.

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1A

Penn Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Section 2A

Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.