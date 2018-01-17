High school scores and schedules: Jan. 17, 2018
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 57, Thomas Jefferson 51
McKeesport 79, Albert Gallatin 62
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 61, Derry 54
Indiana 69, Mt. Pleasant 29
Section 2
Beaver Falls 74, Hopewell 63
Section 3
South Park 70, McGuffey 62
Uniontown 50, South Fayette 47
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa 73, Mohawk 38
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 66, Carlynton 34
Section 3
East Allegheny 78, South Allegheny 52
Section 4
Beth-Center at Brownsville, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Serra Catholic 59, Leechburg 58
Section 2
Bentworth 60, California 51
Class A
Section 1
Union 68, Rochester 55
Vincentian Academy 72, Quigley Catholic 43
Nonsection
Allderdice 71, Mt. Lebanon 63
Connellsville 69, Southmoreland 21
Elizabeth Forward 57, Clairton 49
Farrell 45, Ellwood City 43
Holy Family Academy 73, Freedom 63
Trinity 65, Moon 64 (OT)
Woodland Hills 83, Imani Christian 57
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 63, Penns Manor 49
Purchase Line 70, United 49
Saltsburg 63, Marion Center 47
Wednesday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
McKeesport 79, Albert Gallatin 62
McKeesport 16 20 17 26 — 79
Albert Gallatin 10 18 10 24 — 62
M: Terron Taylor 23, Layton Jordan 20, Jordan Grayson 19. AG: Matt Rankin 16, Nate Bricker 11, Colby Uphold 11, James Peggues 10, Nate English 10.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 61, Derry 54
Freeport 9 14 11 27 — 61
Derry 16 9 9 20 — 54
F: Damon Shiring 19, Ben Beale 13, Isiah Bauman 12. D: John Kerr 14, Tanner Nicely 11, Aidan Bushey 10.
Indiana 69, Mt. Pleasant 29
Indiana 15 15 22 17 — 69
Mt. Pleasant 12 7 4 6 — 29
I: Carlos Carter 20, Tommy Arbuckle 19. MP: Jake Johnson 12.
Section 2
Beaver Falls 74, Hopewell 63
Beaver Falls 12 30 9 23 — 74
Hopewell 10 10 21 22 — 63
BF: Noah Vaughn 20, Gage McKelvey 18, Jevontae Jones 13. H: Tyler Sabo 19, Joshua Miklos 12.
Section 3
South Park 70, McGuffey 62
McGuffey 6 19 8 29 — 62
South Park 16 14 21 19 — 70
McG: CJ Cole 23, Trent Belleville 20. SP: Devin Turner 19, Jacob Snodgrass 15.
Uniontown 50, South Fayette 47
South Fayette 4 16 19 8 — 47
Uniontown 14 12 12 12 — 50
SF: Tim Locher 12, Noah Plack 10, Conner Mislan 10. U: Billy Deshields 17, Reginald Grooms 11.
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa 73, Mohawk 38
Aliquippa 13 29 15 16 — 73
Mohawk 7 8 15 8 — 38
A: Dewayne Revis 19, Eli Kosanovich 13, MJ Devonshire 11. M: Aaron Novad 13.
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 66, Carlynton 34
Carlynton 5 10 14 5 — 34
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 10 31 18 7 — 66
C: Tayvel Hutchinson 10. NC: Mike Dramble 31, John Fukon 14.
Section 3
East Allegheny 78, South Allegheny 52
East Allegheny 14 28 16 20 — 78
South Allegheny 11 10 10 21 — 52
EA: Cedric Blackmon 26, Gary Wooten 16. SA: Anthony Epps 21, Derek Lockhart 16.
Class 2A
Section 1
Serra Catholic 59, Leechburg 58
Serra Catholic 7 14 25 13 — 59
Leechburg 15 14 11 18 — 58
S: Jimmy Moon 15, Malik Edmundson 12. L: Christian Hack 20, Dylan Cook 13, John Miskinis 12.
Section 2
Bentworth 60, California 51
Bentworth 21 10 13 16 — 60
California 4 16 17 14 — 51
B: Steven Harner 31, Levi Jordan 11. C: Austin Grillo 14, Cochise Ryan 11.
Nonsection
Allderdice 71, Mt. Lebanon 63
Mt. Lebanon 18 14 13 18 — 63
Allderdice 17 13 17 24 — 71
ML: Antonio Garofoli 24, Hayden Mitchell 11. A: Jackson Blaufeld 31, Tyler Williams 14, Bobby Clifford 11.
Connellsville 69, Southmoreland 21
Southmoreland 7 6 8 0 — 21
Connellsville 16 18 27 8 — 69
C: Kyle Ridley 21, Jake Ansell 12, Jalen Rogers 12, Josh Maher 10.
Elizabeth Forward 57, Clairton 49
Clairton 10 10 16 13 — 49
Elizabeth Forward 13 15 17 12 — 57
C: Keishawn Wright 11. EF: Will Greijack 30, Xander Pannell 11.
Farrell 45, Ellwood City 43
Farrell 8 10 10 17 — 45
Ellwood City 11 8 12 12 — 43
F: Kyi Wright 21. EC: Anthony Roth 14, L. Botti 10.
Trinity 65, Moon 64 (OT)
Trinity 8 19 12 18 8— 65
Moon 7 20 14 16 7— 64
T: Jeff Ecker 24, Joey Koroly 16, Zach Ecker 12. M: Austin Ryan 19, Connor Ryan 15, Jioni Smith 10, Peyton Jones 10.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 63, Penns Manor 49
Ligonier Valley 22 14 14 13 — 63
Penns Manor 10 10 15 14 — 49
LV: Marrek Paola 30, Andrew Pleskovich 17. PM: Adam Dumm 14, Zack Busovicki 11.
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Brentwood, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Holy Family Academy at Union, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Imani Christian at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Carlynton at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Harvest Baptist at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Perry Traditional Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Independent
Friendship Church at Propel Braddock Hills, 6:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park 45, Moon 33
Class 2A
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 52, Carmichaels 35
Class A
Section 2
Geibel 49, Monessen 40
Mapletown 49, Jefferson-Morgan 31
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 46, Ligonier Valley 42
Chartiers Valley 59, Upper St. Clair 46
Clairton 35, Propel Andrew Street 15
East Allegheny 63, Armstrong 35
Gateway 42, Plum 29
Mars 52, Pine-Richland 40
St. Joseph 73, Quigley Catholic 70
Sto-Rox 55, Eden Christian Academy 47
Uniontown at Frazier, ppd.
Woodland Hills 77, Imani Christian 35
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian 51, Beaver County Christian 24
Wednesday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park 45, Moon 33
Moon 11 7 5 10 — 33
Lincoln Park 5 14 14 12 — 45
LP: Riley Arrigo 32.
Class 2A
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 52, Carmichaels 35
GCC 13 11 14 14 — 52
Carmichaels 3 17 6 9 — 35
GCC: Anna Eisaman 21, Olivia Stawovy 18. C: Kristina Aeschbacher 13, Jayden Barnish 11.
Class A
Section 2
Geibel 49, Monessen 40
Geibel 10 15 13 11 — 49
Monessen 4 9 12 15 — 40
G: Gabby Yourish 23, Gillian Yourish 12. M: Qitarah Hardison 19.
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 46, Ligonier Valley 42
Belle Vernon 8 12 8 18 — 46
Ligonier Valley 7 17 8 10 — 42
BV: Kelsey Green 10, Taylor Kovach 10. LV: Lexie Petrof 15, Mackenzie Jester 11.
Chartiers Valley 59, Upper St. Clair 47
Chartiers Valley 15 10 18 16 — 59
Upper St. Clair 5 19 8 15 — 47
CV: Megan McConnell 27, Mackenzie Wagner 13, Alexandra Ferrella 11. USC: Lindsay Meyer 11, Liv McClellaend 10.
East Allegheny 63, Armstrong 35
East Allegheny 17 16 16 14 — 63
Armstrong 9 11 5 10 — 35
EA: Amani Johnson 22, Amaia Johnson 13, Myla Bortoluzzi 11. A: Kenzie Lasher 16, Katelyn Crispen 12.
Gateway 42, Plum 29
Plum 9 7 3 10 — 29
Gateway 11 15 6 10 — 42
P: Kennedie Montue 10. G: Mary Kromka 13, Jenna Guido 10, Lexi Jackson 10.
Mars 52, Pine-Richland 40
Mars 4 16 9 23 — 52
Pine-Richland 6 6 19 9 — 40
M: Lauren Wasylson 19, Ellie Coffield 12, Bella Pelaia 10. P-R: Taylor Brenner 15, Kayla Graf 10.
Sto-Rox 55, Eden Christian Academy 47
Sto-Rox 15 17 12 11 — 55
Eden Christian Academy 4 9 22 12 — 47
SR: Lexi Frazee 31, Alashia Washington 12. EC: Haylee Fleischman 20, Taylor Haring 10.
St. Joseph 73, Quigley Catholic 70
Quigley Catholic 14 23 12 21 — 70
St. Joseph 18 17 18 20 — 73
QC: Taylor Kirschner 24, Hailey Drutarosky 23, Clara Stephenson 17. St. J: Alex Jones 27, Chloe Kurpakus 19, Gia Angelo 12, Nevaeh Ewing 12.
Woodland Hills 77, Imani Christian 35
Woodland Hills 13 32 14 18 — 77
Imani Christian 4 10 12 9 — 35
WH: Ciara Turner 21, Peyton Pinkey 13, Joi Burleigh 12. IC: Ayanna Muhammad 18.
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brownsville at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.; Burgettstown at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ellis School at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Northgate at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Springdale, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Jeannette, 6 p.m.; Beth-Center at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.; California at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Union, 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Butler at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.; Hundred High School at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at McGuffey, 7 p.m.; McKeesport at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Braddock Hills at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; West Mifflin at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Wednesday's results
Butler 7, Mars 0
Penn-Trafford 7, Yough 0
Quaker Valley 7, Moon 0
Girls
Wednesday's results
Butler 7, Mars 0
Moon 7, Quaker Valley 0
Penn-Trafford 5, Yough 2
Hockey
Thursday's schedule
Class AAA
Plum at Mt. Lebanon, 7:10 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Latrobe at Armstrong, 8:20 p.m.; Montour at Pine-Richland, 9 p.m.
Class A
Indiana at Norwin, 8:20 p.m.; Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 8:35 p.m.; South Park at Blackhawk, 6:45 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Chartiers Valley, 9:10 p.m.
Division II
Moon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:40 p.m.; Morgantown at Central Valley, 8:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1A
Kiski Area 69, Armstrong 9
Penn Hills 35, Woodland Hills 18
Plum 32, Gateway 27
Section 1B
Franklin Regional 58, Penn-Trafford 15
Greensburg Salem 55, Latrobe 21
Hempfield 55, Norwin 18
Section 2A
Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, ppd.
Connellsville 42, Belle Vernon 33
Thomas Jefferson 51, West Mifflin 18
Section 2B
Mt. Lebanon 66, Baldwin 12
Peters Township 64, Ringgold 16
Upper St. Clair 46, Bethel Park 26
Section 3A
Mars 48, Pine-Richland 26
Seneca Valley 51, Butler 12
Knoch at Highlands (n)
Section 3B
Hampton 52, Indiana 18
North Allegheny 50, North Hills 30
Shaler 42, Fox Chapel 34
Section 4A
Canon-McMillan 39, Trinity 22
Montour 37, Chartiers Valley 31
Waynesburg at Central Catholic (n)
Section 4B
Ambridge 44, Blackhawk 27
Hopewell 46, New Castle 24
West Allegheny 35, Moon 28
Class AA
Section 1A
Avella at South Park, ppd.
Burgettstown 48, Chartiers-Houston 25
Fort Cherry at Washington (n)
Section 1B
Beaver 42, Laurel 30
Freedom 45, South Side Beaver 27
Laurel 51, Central Valley 12
Section 2A
Bentworth 48, Mapletown 24
Jefferson-Morgan 39, West Greene 18
McGuffey 40, Beth-Center 27
Section 2B
Derry 43, Mt. Pleasant 31
Southmoreland 42, Yough 27
Frazier at Elizabeth Forward (n)
Section 3A
Keystone Oaks 54, Carlynton 20
South Fayette 51, Quaker Valley 18
Avonworth at South Allegheny (n)
Section 3B
Burrell 60, Valley 12
Summit Academy 45, Riverview 33
Wednesday's summaries
Class AAA
Section 1A
Kiski Area 69, Armstrong 9
106: Aaron Robb (A) won by forfeit.
113: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Braeden Trumbull, 1:45.
120: Darren Miller (KA) p. Brandon Reyes, 0:53.
126: Bobby Lawrence (KA) p. Paydon Tyrrell, 5:39.
132: Jared Curcio (KA) m.d. Joshua Cicero, 12-4.
138: Noah Levett (KA) t.f. Noah Cooper,
145: Cam Connor (KA) p. Hunter Turner, 1:52.
152: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Derek Grafton, 1:51.
160: Nick Delp (KA) p. Josh Shaner, 1:16.
170: Collin Murray (KA) p. Isaac Robb, 1:53.
182: Logan Pollick (KA) p. Garrett Kelley, 2:36.
195: Danny Starr (KA) p. Gram Hepner, 4:27.
220: Ogden Atwood (A) d. Troy Kuhn, 9-6.
285: Isaac Reid (KA) p. Mike Cornman, 3:31.
*Match started at 106
Section 1B
Franklin Regional 58, Penn-Trafford 15
106: Carter Dibert (FR) t.f. Lucas Paszek, 17-2
113: Garrett Thompson (FR) won by forfeit
120: Mario Sarnic (FR) won by forfeit
126: Zach McCann (FR) won by forfeit
132: Colton Camacho (FR) won by forfeit
138: Nate Smith (FR) t.f. Tony Zona, 16-1
145: Job Chishko (PT) p. Mark Prucnal, 1:35
152: Brandon Zanotto (FR) p. Lucas Johnson, 3:25
160: Jake Brand (FR) won by forfeit
170: Jimmy O'Neil (FR) won by forfeit
182: John Bachar (PT) p. Jack Pedrosky, 1:59
195: Connor Shirey (PT) d. Sam Alamili, 4-1
220: No match
285: Dillon Singleton (FR) won by forfeit
Records: FR (3-2, 3-2); P-T (0-5, 0-5)
*Match started at 182
Greensburg Salem 55, Latrobe 21
106: Cody Kaufman (GS) p. Nate Cochran, 3:33
113: Brady Sherback (L) d. Nico Williams, 7-3
120: Marino Angelicchio (L) p. Mason Jobe, 5:07
126: Gabe Willochell (L) p. Colt Rubrecht, 3:42
132: Tyler Zellers (L) p. Tyler Hughes, 3:05
138: Dejauhn Hertzog (GS) p. Brady Johnson, 4:44
145: Ian Ewing (GS) d. Logan Zitterbart, 6-1
152: Joe Williams (GS) p. Max Sanderbeck, 2:58
160: Luke Ewing (GS) p. Jacob Ferry, 0:33
170: Sage Parsley (GS) p. Mitchell Tryon, 3:59
182: Jesse Quatse (GS) p. Chayce Zopetti, 2:33
195: John Meyers (GS) p. Tyler Ross, 1:20
220: Will Gongaware (GS) p. Josh DeLong, 3:08
285: Trent Patrick (GS) m.d. Adam Hoffman, 12-0
Records: GS (7-3, 4-1); L (2-4, 2-3)
*Match started at 152 pounds
Hempfield 55, Norwin 18
106: Kurtis Phipps (N) p. Ethan Berginc, 1:16
113: Kyle Burkholder (H) p. Drew Helfrich, 0:53
120: Tyler Williams (H) d. Frankie Gill, 1-0
126: John Alteri (N) d. Jared Brean, 1-0
132: Ty Linsenbigler (H) t.f. Jack Driscoll, 15-0
138: Jason Miller (N) p. Magnus Speal
145: Luke Kemerer (H) t.f. Alex Simak, 23-8
152: Trevor Verkleeren (H) p. Luke Merkovsky, 0:48
160: Bryce Long (N) d. Dallyn Wood, 9-5
170: Tommy Abraham (H) won by forfeit
182: Colin Choby (H) won by injury default
195: Justin Cramer (H) won by forfeit
220: Dillon Feretti (H) won by forfeit
285: Isaiah Vance (H) won by forfeit
Records: Hempfield (15-0, 5-0); Norwin (2-7, 1-4)
*Match started at 113
Section 3B
Shaler 42, Fox Chapel 34
106: Jordana Matamoros (FC) p. Cole Kushik, 3:16.
113: Ryan Sullivan (S) p. Maximus Lucco, 0:35.
120: Hunter Petchar (S) m.d. Jose Morales, 11-1
126: Dylan Winters (S) p. Juan Morales, 5:07.
132: Garrett Reinsfelder (S) p. John Lucey, 0:32.
138: Ian Scarberry (S) d. Avery Bursick, 6-0.
145: Ellis Popiolkowski (S) t.f. Josh Miller, 19-2
152: Alex Wecht (FC) p. Torin June, 2:30.
160: Darian Pedrotty (S) p. Ali Mugasa, 1:13.
170: Sean Mahon (FC) wbf.
182: Zach Carcy (FC) wbf.
195: Eddie Farrell (FC) m.d. Cole Siford, 9-1.
220: Donovan Cutchember (FC) p. Joey Kremer, 1:06.
285: Jeffery Bonnette (S) p. Noah Turowski, 1:38.
*Match started at 126
Class AA
Section 2B
Derry 43, Mt. Pleasant 31
106: Damian George (MP) m.d. Kace Sabedra, 8-0
113: Doug Bittner (MP) p. Colton McCallen, 0:55
120: Ty Cymmerman (D) won by forfeit
126: Shawn Broadway (D) won by forfeit
132: Al Miscovich (MP) d. Jason Baker, 5-3 SV
138: Onreey Stewart (D) p. Joe Emanuele, 1:09
145: Dom Jellison (D) won by forfeit
152: Trey Weinell (D) m.d. Kyle Jones, 9-1
160: Gannon Lenhart (D) d. Zac Presock, 8-6
170: Alex Shaffey (MP) p. Chris Constitine, 3:15
182: Colton Nemcheck won by forfeit
195: Zach Charlesworth (MP) p. David Smith, 0:37
220: Dom DeLuca (D) p. Ian Fasano, 1:55
285: Cody Vokes (MP) won by forfeit
Records: D 12-0; 5-0 MP: 6-4, 3-2
*Match started at 120
Section 3B
Burrell 60, Valley 12
106: Trent Valovchik (B) won by forfeit.
113: Ian Oswalt (B) wbf.
120: Trent Bechtold (B) wbf.
126: Bryan Gaul (B) wbf.
132: A.J. Corrado (B) wbf.
138: Dominic Holmes (B) wbf.
145: Noah Linderman (B) p. Evan McGinnis, 1:11.
152: Corey Christie (B) wbf.
160: Shaun Gates (B) wbf.
170: Noah Hutcherson (V) d. Austin Mele, 1-0.
182: Ricky Feroce (B) d. Brandon O'Sullivan, 7-3.
195: Colton Moorhead (B) d. Joe Ayala, 9-5.
220: Matt Ashbaugh (V) d. Mason Slahtovsky, 8-4.
285: David Schuffert (V) p. Jason Templar, 0:32.
Records: B: 3-2, 3-0; V: 5-1, 2-1
*Match started at 132
Summit Academy 45, Riverview 33
106 pounds: Rashad Cherry (SA) won by forfeit.
113: Lucas Murphy (R) p. Xavier Carr, 0:48.
120: Isaac Murphy (R) p. Andres Ramos-Reyes, 0:30.
126: Lurende White (SA) wbf.
132: Nathan De la Rosa (SA) wbf.
138: Brady Sherlock (SA) p. Mason Ochs, 4:16.
145: Matt Yots (R) d. Jibral Pagan, 11-9
152: Tywuan Hale (SA) wbf.
160: Christian Tamburro (R) wbf.
170: Zayn Peters (R) p. J. Garvin, 0:35
182: Kyler Figuero (SA) p. Devon English, 3:00.
195: Deonte Grigsby (R) p. Jeremy Thomas, 1:59.
220*: Tyler Stine (SA) p. Forrest Steele, 1:20.
285: Noah Benson (SA) d. Ryan Slebrich, 13-8.
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1A
Penn Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Section 2A
Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
