A-K Valley athletes of the week: Fox Chapel's Dom McGriff, Deer Lakes' Emily Mischen

Dom McGriff

School: Fox Chapel

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Report card: In just his first season playing varsity basketball, McGriff has been an unexpected surprise for Fox Chapel (10-4, 4-3). The 6-foot-1 forward averages 14 points, leads the Foxes in rebounds, ranks third in assists and has eight double-double performances on his short, but growing, resume. He followed up his 22-point performance in the Foxes' win over Section 3-6A rival Latrobe with 21 points against Plum on Tuesday night.

How long have you been playing basketball?

I played in seventh grade and eighth grade and played AAU until 10th grade. This is my first year back.

Who encouraged you to go join the basketball team?

My mom, and she's been really asking me to play.

Where do the Foxes need to improve the most during the last month of the season?

I think we just need to play our game instead of playing other teams' games.

What are your first impressions with varsity basketball?

It wasn't easy at all and I didn't think it would be. Playing Penn Hills and Woodland Hills are pretty tough, and the atmosphere in the gyms is crazy.

Did you go to any basketball games last season?

I only went to the Woodland Hills and Penn Hills games last year.

Is there a section game down the stretch that the Foxes have circled on their calendar?

Every game is just as important to me and the coaches. Penn Hills and Woodland Hills are coming up. But we have to focus on (Hempfield).

Who is your favorite NBA player and team?

The Cavaliers and my favorite player is LeBron James. I just love everything about him.

What is your favorite basketball movie?

“Coach Carter.”

What three words best describe you?

Unselfish. Chill. Funny.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Lavar Ball, LeBron James and Martin Luther King Jr.

What is your favorite subject at school?

I really like business classes. Advertising and marketing.

What are your plans for after high school?

I just want to got to college and get a degree in sports management, and I do not want to play basketball or any other sport in college.

Emily Mischen

School: Deer Lakes

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Deer Lakes' recent five-game winning streak coincided with Mischen's breakout. The 5-foot-10 center put up 16 points on Monday against Section 1-4A rival Highlands. She started her run last month with a 10-point performance against St. Joseph. Mischen started the new year by scoring 10 and 12 points against Burrell and Valley, respectively. Last spring, she finished fifth in the WPIAL Class 2A shot put with a throw of 34 feet, 11 inches.

How long have you been playing basketball?

Since first grade. I started playing with my sister when she was on third- and fourth-grade teams because I was tall enough.

What did winning last month's St. Joseph tournament do for this team?

I think after a big win like that it brings us closer and getting a trophy was nice.

Was that tournament a turning point in the season?

I think that might have sparked our five consecutive wins that we've had.

What was the constant during the five-game win streak?

We definitely play more as a team, and we're not being selfish with the ball.

Where does this team need to improve the most during the second half of the season?

I think we're OK on our shots, but we can always be more consistent with 3-pointers and our foul shots.

What is the strength of this year's team?

Our overall knowledge of basketball. The juniors and seniors have just learned so much more and have grown together.

Who is your favorite NBA player and team?

I don't really watch NBA. But I love Brittney Griner, and I was a big fan of hers when she was in college.

Do you have a favorite basketball movie?

Probably “Space Jam.”

What three words best describe you?

Tall. Funny. Optimistic.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Brittany Griner, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kylie Jenner.

What is your favorite subject at school?

I like all of it.

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

I live on a farm and I show cows to the 4H Premiere Livestock Club out of Prospect, Butler County.

What are your plans for after high school?

I already committed to Penn State Behrend, and I'm going to throw (shot put) there.

— William Whalen