Shady Side Academy's Taylor making waves for swim team

Christian Taylor, a senior on the Shady Side Academy swim team, had a big meet against Knoch last week as he was part of the winning 200-yard medley relay and 200 free relay teams.

In the meet before against The Kiski School, he finished first in the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

He is undecided on a college but hopes to major in medicine.

Here's a closer look at this week's Herald Spotlight Athlete:

Do you have any pre-meet rituals or superstitions?

I try to stay as relaxed as I can and visualize the race.

How many days a year do you swim?

Probably 100.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Turks and Caicos.

If you could have dinner with any three people, who would you choose?

Martin Luther King, Walt Whitman and John Updike.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Chocolate milk, English muffins and eggs.

If you could go somewhere you've never been before, where would you go?

Korea.

What is your favorite TV show?

I really don't watch much TV.

What would make up your all-timefavorite meal?

My dad's tacos, french toast and salmon.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Doritos.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Brussels sprouts.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

“Good Will Hunting.”

Who would you like to see disappear from public view?

Taylor Swift.

People would be surprised to know that you ...

Speak Mandarin.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.