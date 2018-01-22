Herald roundup: Fox Chapel boys earn pair of victories

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fox Chapel boys basketball earned a 62-44 win at Plum in a Section 3-6A game Jan. 16. The game was tied at 40 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Foxes outscored the Mustangs 22-4.

Carson Cohen led FC with 22 points while Dom McGriff recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The Foxes (11-4, 5-3) traveled to Hempfield on Jan. 19 and cruised to another section win, 75-47. McGriff scored 21, Ben Kelly added 16 and Cohen had 14.

• Shady Side Academy (8-5, 3-0) stayed atop the Section 3-3A standings with a 53-44 win against visiting Apollo-Ridge on Friday. Leading 22-18 at the half, SSA used a 22-10 cushion in the third quarter to take a 16-point lead into the fourth quarter. Frankie Fuhrer IV scored 14 points to lead SSA.

Girls basketball

Fox Chapel girls basketball (4-10, 0-6) fell to Hempfield, 46-37, in a Section 2-6A game Jan. 19. The Foxes trailed by two at the half but couldn't mount a comeback. Sarah Sheerer and Claudia Guerrieri each scored nine points for Fox Chapel.

• Behind 31 points from Ariana Goitz, Shady Side Academy held off a second-half Steel Valley comeback to post a 45-39 win in Section 3-3A play Jan. 16. The Indians led 23-4 at the half. Goitz was 6 for 11 from 3-point range and connected on 5 of 6 free throws.

The Indians hosted section-leading Bishop Canevin on Jan. 18 and dropped a tight 49-42 decision. Goitz led SSA (8-6, 3-4) with 16 points. The Indians dropped to fourth-place with the loss.

Swimming

The Shady Side Academy swim teams swept section foe Knoch on Jan. 16. The girls (5-0, 2-0) won 89-81 and the boys (4-1, 2-0) recorded an 87-81 win.

“It was an excellent performance for our team,” SSA coach John Landreth said. “It was very close throughout, and it was a big section win for us.”

Girls winners were the 200 free relay team of Lindsay Grune, Heather Grune, Sasha Arefyev and Meredith Cummings; the 400 free relay team of Sophia McMahon, Nicole Jani, Cummings and Lindsay Grune; Arefyev (200 IM, 500 free); Lindsay Grune (200 free, 100 back); Cummings (100 butterfly); and Heather Grune (100 breaststroke).

Posting wins for the boys were the 200 medley relay team of Christian Taylor, Sevryn Napora, Will Engel and Adrian Beckford; the 200 free relay team of Taylor, Engel, Sapora and Beckford; Nick Lauer (500 free); Beckford (50 free); Eliseo Salazar (100 back); and Napora (100 breaststroke).

• The Fox Chapel boys and girls swim teams defeated Penn Hills on Jan. 18, with the boys posting a 99-59 win and the girls winning 105-71.

Girls winners were Vivian Shao (500 free); the 200 medley relay team of Shao, Jaclyn Filo, Joslyn Filo and Molly Wiese; Joslyn Filo (100 fly); Maria Luciana (50 free, 100 free); Grace Gackenbach (200 free, 100 back); and the 200 free relay team of Luciana, Jaclyn Filo, Joslyn Filo and Wiese.

Posting wins for the boys were Jake Sperry (500 free), Nate Roe (50 free), Colin Hackwelder (200 free) and Liam Botos (100 back).

Wrestling

The 17th annual Allegheny County Wrestling Championships were held Friday and Saturday with 37 teams participating. Fox Chapel sophomore Donovan Cutchember (220 pounds) had a successful first day as he won all three of his matches to advance to Saturday's semifinals. He opened with a pin of West Mifflin's Andre Rhone followed by a 10-2 decision over Central Catholic's Michael DeLuca and a pin of Quaker Valley's Bradley Fadeley.

Cutchember advanced to the finals on Saturday and lost to Jake Slinger of Upper St. Clair.

Fox Chapel's Avery Bursick (138), Zach Carcy (220) and Noah Turowski (285) all made it to the quarterfinals before losing. In a third-place consolation match, Carcy was pinned by Noah Seeberger of Bethel Park.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.