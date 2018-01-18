High school scores and schedules: Jan. 18, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 72, Seneca Valley 67

Class 4A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 62, Yough 53

Class 3A

Section 1

Lincoln Park 81, New Brighton 53

Section 2

Brentwood 51, Avonworth 48

Seton LaSalle 80, Freedom 23

Section 4

Washington 39, Beth-Center 26

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Riverview 39

Section 3

Laurel 77, Bishop Canevin 56

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 79, Jefferson-Morgan 50

Class A

Section 1

Union 75, Holy Family Academy 71

Section 3

Imani Christian 78, Winchester Thurston 57

Nonsection

Carlynton at Quigley Catholic, ppd.

Saltsburg 72, St. Joseph 55

Sto-Rox at Perry Traditional Academy, ppd.

Trinity Christian 64, Cornerstone Christian Prep 46

Waynesburg 66, West Greene 28

Independent

Propel Braddock Hills 68, Friendship Church 43

Thursday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 72, Seneca Valley 67

Butler 17 21 17 17 — 72

Seneca Valley 16 12 20 19 — 67

B: Ethan Morton 23, Luke Patten 0 5 0-0 17, Mattix Clement 0 5 0-0 15. SV: Dalton Peffer 17, David Ritchie 16.

Class 4A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 62, Yough 53

Mt. Pleasant 12 17 14 19 — 62

Yough 19 15 9 10 — 53

MP: Jake Johnson 24, Ryan Quinn 23. Y: Jarett Bach 20, Danny Gibler 14, Gamal Marballie 13.

Class 3A

Section 1

Lincoln Park 81, New Brighton 53

Lincoln Park 22 24 28 7 — 81

New Brighton 12 10 17 14 — 53

LP: Keeno Holmes 24, Thomas Melonja 17. NB: Noah Montgomery 12, Payne Jackson 11.

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 80, Freedom 23

Seton LaSalle 31 20 16 13 — 80

Freedom 6 4 6 7 — 23

SLS: Jakob Richardson 16, Dylan Preston 12, Nick Deanes 10.

Section 4

Washington 39, Beth-Center 26

Washington 19 10 4 6 — 39

Beth-Center 5 5 11 5 — 26

W: Isaiah Walton 12, Joe Mercer 11. BC: J.J. Green 18.

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Riverview 39

GCC 12 13 18 13 — 56

Riverview 8 17 5 9 — 39

GCC: Geoff Helm 29, Ryan Bisignani 11. R: De'Marea Hairston 14, Noah Black 12.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 79, Jefferson-Morgan 50

Jefferson-Morgan 15 8 11 16 — 50

Chartiers-Houston 27 20 18 14 — 79

JM: D.L. Garrett 17, Devin Stoneking 14, Jalen Torres 12. CH: Andrew Clark 22, Cameron Hanley 15, Noah Minney 15.

Section 3

Laurel 77, Bishop Canevin 56

Laurel 14 22 27 14 — 77

Bishop Canevin 17 17 13 9 — 56

L: Nicholas Giles 23, William Shaffer 16, Marcus Haswell 13, Aaron Sickafuse 11. BC: Jimmy Weldon 16, Sean Weldon 13, Aidan Logan 11.

Nonsection

Trinity Christian 64, Cornerstone Christian Prep 46

Cornerstone Christian Prep (South Park, PA) 11 7 8 20 — 46

Trinity Christian 15 15 23 11 — 64

CCP: Jefferson 11, Josh Oliver 10. TC: Sean Newell 20, Julian Harris 11, Clarke Merritt 10.

Saltsburg 72, St. Joseph 55

Saltsburg 13 15 25 19 — 72

St. Joseph 7 9 16 23 — 55

S: Tyler Roman 25, Tiler Hopkins 11. St. J: Andrew Sullivan 21, Grant Bendis 19.

Waynesburg 66, West Greene 28

Waynesburg 14 19 21 12 — 66

West Greene 7 11 6 4 — 28

W: Darton McIntire 20. WG: Gavin Scott 14.

Friday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Burgettstown at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.; California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.; Shenango at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Family Academy at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Avonworth at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.; Brentwood at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Geibel at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Union at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.; Marion Center at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 6:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at Homer-Center, 6:30 p.m.; United at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Carrick at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Girls

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Greensburg Salem 64, Laurel Highlands 52

Trinity 64, Connellsville 33

Uniontown 46, Albert Gallatin 43

Section 4

Franklin Regional 48, Indiana 44

Mars 61, Kiski Area 35

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 61, Highlands 49

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 67, Deer Lakes 30

Freeport 61, Valley 26

Section 2

Beaver 59, Hopewell 44

Blackhawk 65, Ambridge 58

Quaker Valley 41, New Castle 40

Section 3

Belle Vernon 50, Yough 19

Keystone Oaks 56, Southmoreland 30

Mt. Pleasant 43, Derry 33

South Park 65, Elizabeth Forward 54

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 41, Freedom 35

Mohawk 70, Ellwood City 35

Neshannock 49, Beaver Falls 26

Section 2

Charleroi 54, South Allegheny 27

East Allegheny 65, Brownsville 19

South Side Beaver 66, Waynesburg 28

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 49, Shady Side Academy 42

Carlynton 55, Apollo-Ridge 32

Seton LaSalle 50, Steel Valley 42

Class 2A

Section 1

Fort Cherry 31, Aliquippa 30

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 41, Chartiers-Houston 34

Shenango 51, Burgettstown 47

Washington 67, New Brighton 15

Section 2

Brentwood 67, Ellis School 37

Leechburg 72, Riverview 49

Sto-Rox 49, Springdale 8

Vincentian Academy 70, Northgate 26

Section 3

Frazier 57, Beth-Center 49

Jeannette 73, Bentworth 41

Serra Catholic 55, California 47

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown 46, Avella 40

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 55, Union 22

Armstrong 60, McKeesport 37

Avonworth 49, Knoch 39

Bethel Park 64, Oakland Catholic 47

Canon-McMillan 49, West Allegheny 47

Latrobe 70, Butler 51

Lincoln Park 54, Propel Braddock Hills 4

McGuffey 42, Jefferson-Morgan 19

Montour 59, West Mifflin 38

North Hills 47, Moon 44

Sewickley Academy 43, Riverside 37

Thomas Jefferson 83, Chartiers Valley 71

West Greene 56, Hundred, W. Va. 13

District 6

Heritage

Penns Manor 50, West Shamokin 45

Thursday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Greensburg Salem 64, Laurel Highlands 52

Greensburg Salem 11 17 17 19 — 64

Laurel Highlands 13 11 11 17 — 52

GS: Megan Kallock 30, Nikki Mellinger 14. LH: Taylor Smith 0 0 11-12 31.

Trinity 64, Connellsville 33

Connellsville 13 6 4 10 — 33

Trinity 17 15 15 17 — 64

T: Riley DeRubbo 18, Alayna Cappelli 13, Jayme Britton 12.

Uniontown 46, Albert Gallatin 43

Albert Gallatin 7 10 13 13 — 43

Uniontown 10 9 10 17 — 46

AG: Kylee Myers 12, Bryn Bezjak 11. U: Kierra Rose 15, Mya Murray 14.

Section 4

Franklin Regional 48, Indiana 44

Franklin Regional 12 12 14 10 — 48

Indiana 10 8 11 15 — 44

FR: Isabelle Palamone 12. I: Bailey Dillis 16.

Mars 61, Kiski Area 35

Kiski Area 7 9 11 8 — 35

Mars 16 18 13 14 — 61

KA: Harley Holloway 16. M: Lauren Wasylson 20, Tai Johnson 16, Alek Johnson 11.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 61, Highlands 49

Burrell 10 18 18 15 — 61

Highlands 18 8 7 16 — 49

B: Kaylen Sharrow 26, Brittany Dunn 13, Maia Ferra 11. H: Renee Cebula 28, Lydia Garvin 12.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 67, Deer Lakes 30

Deer Lakes 4 5 11 10 — 30

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 22 20 17 8 — 67

NC: Dani Short 17, Tess Myers 16.

Freeport 61, Valley 26

Freeport 9 20 24 8 — 61

Valley 2 10 4 10 — 26

F: Jenna Manke 16, Sidney Shemanski 15, Madeline Clark 12, Samantha Clark 10. V: Auveonna Perkins 14.

Section 2

Blackhawk 65, Ambridge 58

Ambridge 14 19 14 11 — 58

Blackhawk 20 12 20 13 — 65

A: Chloe Rabold 19, Dasha Jackson 18. B: Mackenzie Amalia 18, Mady Aulbach 15, Tailyn Silver 12.

Section 3

Belle Vernon 50, Yough 19

Belle Vernon 18 13 9 10 — 50

Yough 3 6 10 0 — 19

BV: Lindsay Steeber 13, Caitlyn Trombley 10. Y: Rebecca Mlinek 12.

Keystone Oaks 56, Southmoreland 30

Keystone Oaks 17 15 15 9 — 56

Southmoreland 16 10 1 3 — 30

KO: Gillian Piccolino 0 3 0-0 17, Jaylen Hoffmann 11, Linda Washburn 10. S: Charity Henderson 0 2 0-0 12, Carissa Cyphert 0 2 0-0 11.

Mt. Pleasant 43, Derry 33

Derry 11 12 5 5 — 33

Mt. Pleasant 10 5 15 13 — 43

D: Kam Kelly 13, Destiny Roberts 11. MTP: Chloe Jaworski 16, Colleen Trainer 10.

South Park 65, Elizabeth Forward 54

Elizabeth Forward 16 9 21 8 — 54

South Park 15 16 16 18 — 65

EF: Juria Flournoy 19, Julia Jenkins 15. SP: Maura Huwalt 21, Kasey Kastroll 14, Cassidy Zandier 13.

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 41, Freedom 35

Laurel 11 11 10 9 — 41

Freedom 5 14 8 8 — 35

L: Caroline Gibson 18. F: Karissa Mercier 13, Taylor Greene 10.

Mohawk 70, Ellwood City 35

Mohawk 16 16 17 21 — 70

Ellwood City 6 13 2 14 — 35

M: Carlee Stelter 27, Caitlin Carnuche 11, Karly McCutcheon 10. EC: Isabella Roth 17.

Neshannock 49, Beaver Falls 26

Beaver Falls 7 7 4 8 — 26

Neshannock 7 16 11 15 — 49

N: Bella Burrelli 20, Carmi Mattarazzo 16.

Section 2

Charleroi 54, South Allegheny 27

South Allegheny 8 8 4 7 — 27

Charleroi 4 20 16 14 — 54

C: Kaitlyn Riley 20, Maria Claybaugh 17.

East Allegheny 65, Brownsville 19

Brownsville 2 3 6 8 — 19

East Allegheny 18 24 19 4 — 65

EA: Amani Johnson 23, Abby Henderson 16, Amaia Johnson 11.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 49, Shady Side Academy 42

Bishop Canevin 12 13 18 6 — 49

Shady Side Academy 11 9 16 6 — 42

BC: Shamijha Price 14, Bri Allen 12. SSA: Arianna Goitz 16, Catherine Jewart 13.

Carlynton 55, Apollo-Ridge 32

Apollo-Ridge 2 8 9 13 — 32

Carlynton 6 14 18 17 — 55

AR: Maddy Moore 0 3 0-0 13. C: Jada Lee 0 4 0-0 26, Jaelyn Melko 13.

Seton LaSalle 50, Steel Valley 42

Steel Valley 11 10 11 10 — 42

Seton LaSalle 9 19 8 14 — 50

SV: Kelsey McCafferty 11, Katie Giovannini 10. SLS: Meghan Dryburgh 12, Layni Ziegler 11, Alyssa Pollice 10.

Class 2A

Section 1

Fort Cherry 31, Aliquippa 30

Aliquippa 8 6 15 1 — 30

Fort Cherry 9 8 1 13 — 31

A: Izea Lay 20. FC: Abby Cooper 14.

OLSH 41, Chartiers-Houston 34

Chartiers-Houston 8 7 12 7 — 34

OLSH 11 5 13 12 — 41

C-H: Alexa Williamson 15. OLSH: Kennede Mickle 21.

Washington 67, New Brighton 15

New Brighton 3 4 4 4 — 15

Washington 20 16 17 14 — 67

NB: Sydney Cook 14. W: Carley Allen 22, Tamia Russell 10.

Section 2

Brentwood 67, Ellis School 37

Ellis School 9 9 9 10 — 37

Brentwood 19 20 15 13 — 67

E: Natalie Jasper 18, Kathrine Ference 12. B: Abby Wolf 15, Natalie Murrio 11, Anna Betz 11, Morgan Dryburgh 10.

Leechburg 72, Riverview 49

Riverview 10 10 15 14 — 49

Leechburg 18 23 14 17 — 72

R: Francesca Lio 15, McKenzie Smail 12, Sydney McDonough 10. L: Mikayla Lovelace 21, Brittany Robilio 18, MaKenzie Fello 15.

Sto-Rox 49, Springdale 8

Sto-Rox 8 19 11 11 — 49

Springdale 0 2 6 0 — 8

SR: Lexi Frazee 29.

Vincentian Academy 70, Northgate 26

Northgate 7 7 3 9 — 26

Vincentian Academy 33 17 12 8 — 70

N: Niko Scott 14. V: Caroline Elliott 20, Olivia O'Brien 18.

Section 3

Frazier 57, Beth-Center 49

Beth-Center 10 15 9 15 — 49

Frazier 14 16 15 12 — 57

BC: Kinley Whited 11. F: Brooke Poling 23, Ashley Moger 12, Sierra Twigg 11.

Jeannette 73, Bentworth 41

Bentworth 10 10 14 7 — 41

Jeannette 10 19 21 23 — 73

B: Jenna Vito 12, Caroline Rice 10. J: Dymond Crawford 38, Payt'n Detar 15, Jada Bass 10.

Serra Catholic 55, California 47

California 10 10 10 17 — 47

Serra Catholic 14 16 8 17 — 55

C: Love' Porter 22. S: Rylan German 20, Gigi Mele-Madigan 13.

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown 46, Avella 40

Mapletown 6 9 7 24 — 46

Avella 10 13 9 8 — 40

M: Abby Antill 12, Taylor Vanata 12, Kelsie Smith 10. A: Bailey Lis 10.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 55, Union 22

Aquinas Academy 18 13 12 12 — 55

Union 5 6 6 5 — 22

AA: Mary Casamassa 26. U: LaDaijsa Fitzpatrick 10.

Avonworth 49, Knoch 39

Avonworth 17 16 10 6 — 49

Knoch 11 8 4 16 — 39

A: Nicole Costa 15, Hayden Robinson 11. K: Emily Fraser 17, Casey Kretzer 11.

Bethel Park 64, Oakland Catholic 47

Oakland Catholic 8 20 8 11 — 47

Bethel Park 16 13 19 16 — 64

OC: Alexis Sestric 17, Sierra DeAngelo 15. BP: Olivia Westphal 20, Maria Cerro 14, Madelyn Dziezgowski 13, Kamryn Lach 12.

Canon-McMillan 49, West Allegheny 47

West Allegheny 12 15 8 12 — 47

Canon-McMillan 8 13 9 19 — 49

WA: Hannah Lindemuth 15. CM: Tamara Mathis 16.

Latrobe 70, Butler 51

Butler 17 7 11 16 — 51

Latrobe 12 29 21 8 — 70

B: Jenna Kunst 17. L: Laura Graytok 23, Mackenzie Markle 20, Shelby Wetzel 10.

Lincoln Park 54, Propel Braddock Hills 4

Propel Braddock Hills 0 2 0 2 — 4

Lincoln Park 13 18 15 8 — 54

LP: Imani Roseberry 13, Morgan Fox 10.

Montour 59, West Mifflin 38

West Mifflin 13 2 12 11 — 38

Montour 18 11 15 15 — 59

WM: Lauren Yuhas 17. M: Courtney Tomas 28.

Sewickley Academy 43, Riverside 37

Riverside 9 8 10 10 — 37

Sewickley Academy 6 14 8 15 — 43

R: Marley Wolf 16. Sa: Sam Smith 14.

Thomas Jefferson 83, Chartiers Valley 71

Chartiers Valley 14 14 13 30 — 71

Thomas Jefferson 20 23 19 21 — 83

CV: Megan McConnell 30, Mackenzie Wagner 19. TJ: Marina Petruzzi 24, Jenna Clark 20, Alyssa DeAngelo 15, Shaylor Williams 10.

West Greene 56, Hundred, W. Va. 13

Hundred, W. Va. 0 0 6 7 — 13

West Greene 32 13 4 7 — 56

WG: Madison Lampe 11, Savannah Pettit 11, Elizabeth Brudnock 10.

District 6

Heritage

Penns Manor 50, West Shamokin 45

Penns Manor 11 9 13 17 — 50

West Shamokin 13 10 11 11 — 45

PM: Autumn Fennell 19. WS: Olivia Fusaro 27.

Friday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 6 p.m.; Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Hampton at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Derry at Yough, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Avonworth at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.; Beth-Center at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.; Imani Christian at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Mapletown at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Altoona, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.; West Mifflin at Clairton, 5:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.; Brashear at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Plum 4, Mt. Lebanon 3 (SO)

Seneca Valley at Bethel Park (n)

Class AA

Latrobe 6, Armstrong 4

Pine-Richland 10, Montour 0

Class A

Kiski Area 8, Greensburg Salem 6

South Park 6, Blackhawk 2

Indiana at Norwin (n)

Westmont Hilltop at Chartiers Valley (n)

Division II

Moon 2, Elizabeth Forward 1 (SO)

Morgantown 6, Central Valley 2

Rifle

Thursday's result

Indiana 796-42x, Plum 789-42x

Swimming

Boys

Thursday's results

Fox Chapel 99, Penn Hills 59

Franklin Regional 96.5, Gateway 80.5

Mt. Lebanon 99, Baldwin 50

Peters Township 88, Bethel Park 36

Plum 94, Woodland Hills 71

Girls

Thursday's results

Fox Chapel 105, Penn Hills 71

Franklin Regional 92, Gateway 82

Mt. Lebanon 97, Baldwin 65

Peters Township 105, Bethel Park 81

Plum 96, Woodland Hills 66

Wrestling

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1A

Penn Hills at Gateway (n)

Section 2A

Albert Gallatin at McKeesport (n)

Section 3B

North Allegheny 42, Shaler 31

Nonsection

Bentworth 43, Yough 18

Wednesday's schedule

Section team tournaments

Class AAA

Section 1

Semifinals

Hempfield* vs. Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

Peters Township* vs. Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Connellsville vs. Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Thomas Jefferson at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

Hampton* vs. Mars, 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Butler at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Semifinals

West Allegheny* vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Canon-McMillan vs. Moon, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Trinity at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Semifinals

Freedom* vs. Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown vs. Beaver, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Chartiers-Houston at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

Derry* vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.; McGuffey vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Jefferson-Morgan at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

Burrell* vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; South Fayette vs. Valley, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Keystone Oaks at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.

*--denotes host site

