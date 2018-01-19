Day 2 of Allegheny County tournament part of 3 things to watch Saturday in WPIAL athletics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The final of the four county wrestling tournaments around the WPIAL concludes Saturday with Day 2 of the Allegheny County Wrestling Tournament from Fox Chapel High School.

This is the 17th year that nearly all of the schools in Allegheny County will gather to wrestle for individual and team titles. The Westmoreland County, Tri-County (Fayette, Greene and Washington) and Midwestern Athletic Conference (Beaver, Lawrence) wrestling tournaments were held two weeks ago.

The teams represented will be Allderdice, Avonworth, Baldwin, Bethel Park, Brashear, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, Carlynton, Carrick, Central Catholic, Chartiers Valley, Fox Chapel, Gateway, Hampton, Highlands, Keystone Oaks, McKeesport, Montour, Moon, Mt. Lebanon, North Allegheny, North Hills, Penn Hills, Pine-Richland, Plum, Quaker Valley, Riverview, Shaler, South Allegheny, South Park, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair, West Allegheny, West Mifflin, Westinghouse and Woodland Hills.

This event also marks the final tune-up for wrestlers in Allegheny County before the section team tournaments on Wednesday, which will set the field for the WPIAL team playoffs the following week.

Saturday sectionals

Because of the snow/cold combination forcing postponements the last couple of weeks, nearly a dozen make-up section basketball games around the WPIAL are set for Saturday.

In Section 2-5A girls, McKeesport visits Gateway with third place at stake.

Top-ranked Mars boys will visit Montour in Section 1-5A, while in the same class in Section 3, Gateway hosts Greensburg Salem in a battle for third place.

The top two teams in Section 2-3A finally collide as Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic battles Seton LaSalle, while the top two teams in Section 2-2A will host make-up games as 5-0 Chartiers-Houston hosts Bentworth, and 5-1 Fort Cherry is home to Carmichaels.

Both the Greensburg Salem at Gateway and CWNC at Seton LaSalle afternoon games can be heard on the TribLive High School Sports Network .

Tournament time

If tournament hoops is your preference, North Allegheny is playing host to a pair of girls games and three boys basketball games Saturday, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Two defending WPIAL champs (Pine-Richland boys and Winchester Thurston girls) will be on display in the five games which include:

Girls: Winchester Thurston vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 1:30 p.m.

Girls: Hampton vs. Pine-Richland at 3 p.m.

Boys: Central Valley vs. Hampton at 4:30 p.m.

Boys: Erie vs. Pine-Richland at 6 p.m.

Boys: Baldwin vs. North Allegheny at 8 p.m.

Don Rebel is a TribLIVE High School Sports Network broadcaster and staff writer. Reach him at drebel@tribweb.com.