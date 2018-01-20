Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 19, 2018

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 12:03 a.m.
The Valley's Dru Stokes scores past Freeport's Ben Beale Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at Freeport Middle School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Valley's Dru Stokes scores past Freeport's Ben Beale Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at Freeport Middle School.

Updated 6 hours ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic 55, Seneca Valley 47

North Allegheny 64, Shaler 52

North Hills 82, Butler 55

Section 2

Baldwin 48, Connellsville 35

Bethel Park 54, Peters Township 43

Canon-McMillan 61, Upper St. Clair 45

Section 3

Fox Chapel 75, Hempfield 47

Norwin 66, Penn-Trafford 59

Penn Hills 80, Plum 53

Woodland Hills 80, Latrobe 69

Class 5A

Section 1

McKeesport 72, Laurel Highlands 62

Thomas Jefferson 67, Ringgold 32

Trinity 85, Albert Gallatin 58

Section 2

Hampton 85, West Allegheny 71

Mars 89, Knoch 57

Chartiers Valley at Montour (n)

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 64, Yough 26

Indiana 56, Deer Lakes 43

Valley 63, Freeport 53

Section 2

Ambridge 66, Hopewell 38

Beaver Falls 52, Blackhawk 45

New Castle 49, Central Valley 42

Quaker Valley 70, Beaver 49

Section 3

Keystone Oaks 68, McGuffey 57

South Fayette 60, Belle Vernon 45

Uniontown 70, South Park 68

Waynesburg 68, Elizabeth Forward 45

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa 78, Ellwood City 28

Lincoln Park 66, Riverside 56

Mohawk 48, New Brighton 41

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 53, Apollo-Ridge 44

Section 4

Burgettstown 70, Southmoreland 45

South Side Beaver 55, Charleroi 40

Washington 62, Brownsville 39

Class 2A

Section 1

Jeannette 87, Summit Academy 57

Leechburg 66, Riverview 42

Springdale 49, Greensburg Central Catholic 47

Section 2

Frazier 62, Bentworth 58

Jefferson-Morgan 66, California 63

Section 3

Laurel 73, Northgate 44

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 70, Bishop Canevin 41

Sewickley Academy 86, Sto-Rox 68

Shenango 51, Neshannock 47

Class A

Section 1

Vincentian Academy 84, Holy Family Academy 64

Cornell 44, Rochester 37

Quigley Catholic at Western Beaver (n)

Section 2

West Greene 67, Mapletown 24

Section 3

Imani Christian 69, Eden Christian 51

Nonsection

Avonworth at Mohawk, ppd.

Brentwood 57, South Allegheny 53

Burrell 54, Kiski Area 40

Clairton 48, West Mifflin 38

Moon 52, Franklin Regional 48

Mt. Pleasant 52, Geibel 43

Pine-Richland 86, Steel Valley 64

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 76, Saltsburg 49

Purchase Line 85, Northern Cambria 57

United 50, Blairsville 46

District 8

City League

Allderdice 80, Westinghouse 45

Brashear 89, Perry Traditional Academy 35

Carrick 69, Obama Academy 57

Friday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic 55, Seneca Valley 47 (OT)

Central Catholic 14 13 6 11 11— 55

Seneca Valley 18 6 12 8 3— 47

CC: Luke Nedrow 13, Cole Mason 12, Tommy Farkos 11. SV: David Ritchie 12, Chris Hart 11.

North Allegheny 64, Shaler 52

North Allegheny 12 18 17 17 — 64

Shaler 7 7 19 19 — 52

NA: Curtis Aiken 24, Ray Sandherr 24. S: Jesse Tavella 20, Kevin McHale 11, Kiki Agbale 10.

Section 2

Baldwin 48, Connellsville 35

Connellsville 4 11 13 7 — 35

Baldwin 12 10 12 14 — 48

B: Nick Fiumara 13, Mike Goga 10.

Bethel Park 54, Peters Township 43

Bethel Park 12 8 16 18 — 54

Peters Township 17 9 9 8 — 43

BP: Ryan Meis 17, Justin Meis 14, Alex Mullen 11. PT: Colin Cote 14, Vinnie Cortese 10.

Canon-McMillan 61, Upper St. Clair 48

Canon-McMillan 12 12 18 19 — 61

Upper St. Clair 12 14 12 10 — 48

C-M: Elliott Waller 20, Jason Fowlkes 18. USC: Brett Moore 18.

Section 3

Fox Chapel 75, Hempfield 47

Fox Chapel 23 19 21 12 — 75

Hempfield 14 13 13 7 — 47

FC: Domanic McGriff 21, Ben Kelly 16, Carson Cohen 14. H: Justin Sliwoski 13, Marcus McCarthy 10.

Norwin 66, Penn-Trafford 59

Norwin 19 14 14 19 — 66

Penn-Trafford 17 17 12 13 — 59

N: Josh Ratesic 19, Gianni Rizzo 11, Jayden Walker 10. P-T: Zach Rocco 27, Sean Kelly 13, Kevin Stinelli 10.

Penn Hills 80, Plum 53

Plum 6 22 9 16 — 53

Penn Hills 19 23 15 23 — 80

P: Lamar Whiting 30, Connor Moss 10. PH: Cameron Wiley 26, Daivon Stephens 25.

Woodland Hills 80, Latrobe 69

Latrobe 19 8 20 22 — 69

Woodland Hills 16 18 23 23 — 80

L: Bryce Butler 21, Reed Fenton 20, Jason Armstrong 13, Marcus Dudzenski 12. W: Amante Britt 22, Keandre Bowles 20, Olson Nicholson 19.

Class 5A

Section 1

Trinity 85, Albert Gallatin 58

Albert Gallatin 13 15 10 20 — 58

Trinity 19 18 17 31 — 85

AG: Nate Bricker 18. T: Zach Ecker 27, Joey Koroly 23, Dylan Kern 13.

Section 2

Hampton 85, West Allegheny 71

Hampton 27 15 18 25 — 85

West Allegheny 13 11 24 23 — 71

H: Isaac Degregorio 30, Kyle Constantakis 21, Adam Bittner 12, Colby Mignogna 12. WA: Jackson Faulk 23, Isaiah Crowe 17, Dre Baldwin 16.

Mars 89, Knoch 57

Knoch 10 13 18 16 — 57

Mars 27 19 22 21 — 89

K: Jared Schrengost 21, Julian Sanks 15. M: Robby Carmody 36, Michael Carmody 14, Cade Hetzler 13.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 64, Yough 26

Derry 20 18 19 7 — 64

Yough 8 2 7 9 — 26

D: Conner Watt 19.

Indiana 56, Deer Lakes 43

Deer Lakes 10 12 5 16 — 43

Indiana 11 17 4 24 — 56

DL: Jared Colton 0 6 0-0 21. I: Carlos Carter 23, Tommy Arbuckle 15.

Valley 63, Freeport 53

Valley 8 16 9 30 — 63

Freeport 6 16 9 22 — 53

V: Deonte Ross 21, Nyjewel Carter 20, Dru Stokes 13. F: Ben Beale 18, Isiah Bauman 12, Jalen Brown 12.

Section 2

Ambridge 66, Hopewell 38

Hopewell 12 10 8 8 — 38

Ambridge 11 17 15 23 — 66

H: Dantae Ranieri 12. Am: Tay Lindsey 22, Aaron Hilzendeger 14.

New Castle 49, Central Valley 42

New Castle 9 11 5 24 — 49

Central Valley 11 9 13 9 — 42

NC: Marcus Hooker 19. CV: Josh Kline 12, Tyler Walker 11.

Quaker Valley 70, Beaver 49

Beaver 10 12 8 19 — 49

Quaker Valley 18 20 17 15 — 70

B: Michael Champ 13. QV: Coletrane Washington 23, Ryan Stowers 20, Danny Conlan 15.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks 68, McGuffey 57

Keystone Oaks 15 15 18 20 — 68

McGuffey 16 9 11 21 — 57

KO: Vonte Mitchell 25, Josh Snell 18, Frank Stumpo 12. McG: Trent Belleville 22, CJ Cole 22, David Chapman 11.

South Fayette 60, Belle Vernon 45

Belle Vernon 11 14 7 13 — 45

South Fayette 16 6 18 20 — 60

BV: Joey Sabolek 10, Griffin LaCarte 10. SF: Drew Franklin 15, Noah Plack 14, Tim Locher 11.

Waynesburg 68, Elizabeth Forward 45

Elizabeth Forward 17 11 9 8 — 45

Waynesburg 9 20 23 16 — 68

EF: Will Greijack 15, Patrick Filson 11. W: Darton McIntire 31, Richard Bortz 12.

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa 78, Ellwood City 28

Ellwood City 11 4 10 3 — 28

Aliquippa 22 27 18 11 — 78

A: William Gipson 22, MJ Devonshire 10.

Lincoln Park 66, Riverside 56

Riverside 13 15 17 11 — 56

Lincoln Park 10 17 18 21 — 66

R: Ty Thellman 23, Gunnar Boehm 12, Austin Dambach 10. LP: Keeno Holmes 20, Andre Wilder 14, Tanner Mathos 13, Thomas Melonja 10.

Mohawk 48, New Brighton 41

New Brighton 9 11 12 9 — 41

Mohawk 9 16 9 14 — 48

NB: Nya Greene 14. M: Joey Hervatine 14, Brayden Cameron 11, Brandon Genuso 11.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 53, Apollo-Ridge 44

Apollo-Ridge 5 13 10 16 — 44

Shady Side Academy 9 13 22 9 — 53

AR: Keighton Reese 13, Klay Fitzroy 11. SSA: Frankie Fuhrer IV 14, Grady Munroe 12, Skyy Moore 11.

Section 4

Burgettstown 70, Southmoreland 45

Burgettstown 19 14 16 21 — 70

Southmoreland 17 8 19 1 — 45

B: Garrett Dhans 12, Scott Ferris 11, Dante Gianfrancesco 11, Ryan Lounder 10. S: Riley Comforti 11.

South Side Beaver 55, Charleroi 40

South Side Beaver 8 10 13 24 — 55

Charleroi 6 10 9 15 — 40

SSB: Jake McDougal 19, Logan English 13, Trevor Roach 10. C: Caleb Carson 18.

Washington 62, Brownsville 39

Washington 19 8 19 16 — 62

Brownsville 11 9 12 7 — 39

W: Daniel Ethridge 23, Zahmere Robinson 15, Isaiah Walton 13. B: Shandon Marshall 10.

Class 2A

Section 1

Jeannette 87, Summit Academy 57

Summit Academy 19 9 16 13 — 57

Jeannette 31 27 17 12 — 87

SA: Nasier Bluitt 16, Q Goods 11. J: Anthony Johnson 31, Robert Kennedy 22, Tre Cunningham 18.

Leechburg 66, Riverview 42

Riverview 5 11 14 12 — 42

Leechburg 19 21 20 6 — 66

R: Noah Black 17. L: Christian Hack 19, Corey Kerecz 14.

Springdale 49, Greensburg Central Catholic 47

GCC 7 13 16 11 — 47

Springdale 13 10 8 18 — 49

GCC: Joel LoNigro 12, Geoff Helm 12. S: Michael Zolnierczyk 17, Josh Harmon 11.

Section 2

Frazier 62, Bentworth 58

Bentworth 10 19 19 10 — 58

Frazier 9 17 16 20 — 62

B: Steven Harner 26, Sam Schoedel 13. F: Justin Novak 21, Luke Santo 18.

Jefferson-Morgan 66, California 63

California 11 26 10 16 — 63

Jefferson-Morgan 11 7 19 29 — 66

C: Derrick Hammitt 16, Cochise Ryan 14, Dru Miller 13, Colin Phillips 10. JM: Jalen Torres 30, Devin Stoneking 13, D.L. Garrett 13.

Section 3

Laurel 73, Northgate 44

Laurel 22 12 21 18 — 73

Northgate 15 8 9 12 — 44

L: William Shaffer 20, Craig Sauers 12, Luke Barker 10. N: Malcolm Randall 14, Patrick Wemette 10.

OLSH 70, Bishop Canevin 41

Bishop Canevin 14 4 9 14 — 41

OLSH 16 17 24 13 — 70

BC: Jimmy Weldon 11. OLSH: Donovan Johnson 21, Dante Spadafora 13, Daren DiMichele 11.

Sewickley Academy 86, Sto-Rox 68

Sewickley Academy 19 22 22 23 — 86

Sto-Rox 20 13 13 22 — 68

SA: Jett Roesing 30, Dave Groetsch 14, Nate Ridgeway 13, Isiah Warfield 12, Isaiah Smith 12. SR: Brandon Deloe 22, A.J. Nelson 17.

Shenango 51, Neshannock 47

Shenango 16 13 9 13 — 51

Neshannock 15 9 12 11 — 47

S: Brandon Bennett 17, Josh Young 10. N: Jake McCormick 19.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 44, Rochester 37

Cornell 11 2 17 14 — 44

Rochester 10 12 5 10 — 37

C: Nadhama Luster 10. R: Caleb Collins 11, Elijah Goosby 11.

Vincentian Academy 84, Holy Family Academy 64

Holy Family Academy 14 10 10 30 — 64

Vincentian Academy 23 19 24 18 — 84

V: Zach McDonough 46.

Section 2

West Greene 67, Mapletown 24

Mapletown 6 10 5 3 — 24

West Greene 13 21 16 17 — 67

M: Ryan Carter 10, Richie Caruck 10. WG: Nathan Brudnock 24, Austin Crouse 13, Joey Reed 11.

Nonsection

Brentwood 57, South Allegheny 53

Brentwood 12 15 15 15 — 57

South Allegheny 7 14 17 15 — 53

B: Tanner Wells 14. SA: Derek Lockhart 23, Anthony Epps 12, Juwan Mitchell 11.

Burrell 54, Kiski Area 40

Kiski Area 9 10 8 13 — 40

Burrell 14 9 17 14 — 54

KA: Nick Smith 16. B: Donovan Russell 15, Logan Bitar 13.

Moon 52, Franklin Regional 48

Moon 13 13 14 12 — 52

Franklin Regional 8 11 12 17 — 48

M: Connor Ryan 15, Austin Ryan 13. FR: Nate Leopold 15.

Mt. Pleasant 52, Geibel 43

Geibel 11 11 1 20 — 43

Mt. Pleasant 8 13 14 17 — 52

G: Enzo Fetsko 18. MP: Jake Johnson 17, Ryan Quinn 17.

Pine-Richland 86, Steel Valley 64

Steel Valley 16 14 20 14 — 64

Pine-Richland 20 27 17 22 — 86

SV: Camden Polak 21, Chase Polak 20, Kameron Williams 10. P-R: Phil Jurkovec 20, Daniel Petcash 19, Greg Shulkosky 19, Colin Luellen 10.

District 8

City League

Allderdice 80, Westinghouse 45

Westinghouse 6 13 12 14 — 45

Allderdice 13 23 22 22 — 80

W: James Ellis 16. A: Jackson Blaufeld 18, Tyler Williams 17, Bobby Clifford 15, Rob Jones 13.

Brashear 89, Perry Traditional Academy 35

Perry Traditional Academy 13 10 10 2 — 35

Brashear 21 36 20 12 — 89

P: Andrew Knight 15. B: Lontee Smith 23, Cheron Collington 20, Richard Gainer 15, Latel Williams 10.

Saturday's schedule

North Allegheny Invitational

Baldwin at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Erie vs. Pine-Richland, 6:30 p.m.; Hampton vs. Central Valley, 4:30 p.m.

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Mars at Montour, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Waynesburg at Uniontown, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 2:30 p.m.

Section 3

South Allegheny at Burrell, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Jeannette at Leechburg, 2 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 1:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Propel Andrew Street at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at Ellwood City, 1:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls, at Aliquippa, 4:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Monessen, 2:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at South Park, 1:30 p.m.

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian Academy at Hillcrest Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Hempfield 46, Fox Chapel 37

Penn-Trafford 38, Norwin 37

Class 5A

Section 1

South Fayette 74, Lincoln Park 26

Section 4

Hampton 58, Plum 32

Class 4A

Section 3

Derry 49, Yough 29

Class 3A

Section 3

Steel Valley 52, Apollo-Ridge 26

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Freedom, ppd.

Avonworth 38, Sewickley Academy 32

Beth-Center 66, Albert Gallatin 48

Carmichaels at Avella, ppd.

Imani Christian 42, Propel Braddock Hills 27

Indiana 54, Mt. Pleasant 33

North Allegheny 54, Altoona 43

Quigley Catholic 77, Eden Christian Academy 63

Serra Catholic 60, Mapletown 13

Southmoreland 48, Greensburg Salem 45

West Mifflin 52, Clairton 17

Winchester Thurston 62, West Greene 38

Deer Lakes at Riverview (n)

District 6

Heritage

West Shamokin 57, Homer-Center 37

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley 51, Northern Bedford 22

District 8

City League

Allderdice 56, Westinghouse 53

Obama Academy 51, Carrick 17

Brashear at Perry Traditional Academy (n)

Friday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Hempfield 46, Fox Chapel 37

Fox Chapel 12 10 7 8 — 37

Hempfield 15 9 10 12 — 46

H: Sarah Liberatore 11, Allison Podkul 10.

Penn-Trafford 38, Norwin 37

Norwin 5 11 11 10 — 37

Penn-Trafford 6 8 6 18 — 38

N: Jayla Wehner 10. PT: Bella Long 13, Stephanie O'Donnell 10.

Class 5A

Section 1

South Fayette 74, Lincoln Park 26

Lincoln Park 4 8 6 8 — 26

South Fayette 23 27 16 8 — 74

LP: Riley Arrigo 10. SF: Maura Castelluci 19, Sam Kosmacki 15.

Section 4

Hampton 58, Plum 32

Hampton 16 11 22 9 — 58

Plum 8 8 9 7 — 32

H: Laryn Edwards 27, Ali Collins 26.

Class 4A

Section 3

Derry 49, Yough 29

Derry 10 16 7 16 — 49

Yough 7 4 6 12 — 29

D: Destiny Roberts 22, Kam Kelly 11. Y: Becca Mlinek 13.

Class 3A

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 52, Steel Valley 46

Steel Valley 9 7 12 18 — 46

Apollo-Ridge 14 17 6 15 — 52

SV: Morgan Farrah 24. AR: Maddy Moore 24, Megan Ost 17.

Nonsection

Avonworth 38, Sewickley Academy 32

Avonworth 11 10 9 8 — 38

Sewickley Academy 7 7 10 8 — 32

A: Hayden Robinson 21. Sa: Olivia Ryder 13, Sam Smith 12.

Beth-Center 66, Albert Gallatin 48

Beth-Center 14 21 14 17 — 66

Albert Gallatin 14 14 11 9 — 48

BC: Olivia Greco 22, Kinley Whited 20. AG: Bryn Bezjak 21, Anaejah Harris 13, Abby King 12.

Imani Christian 42, Propel Braddock Hills 27

Imani Christian 12 9 11 10 — 42

Propel Braddock Hills 2 4 9 12 — 27

IC: Majesty Alford 10, Ayanna Muhammad 10.

Indiana 54, Mt. Pleasant 33

Indiana 14 13 14 13 — 54

Mt. Pleasant 10 7 10 6 — 33

I: Haleigh Zimmerman 23, Bailey Dillis 13, Hanna Scardina 10.

North Allegheny 54, Altoona 43

North Allegheny 11 17 12 14 — 54

Altoona 6 14 8 15 — 43

NA: Rachel Martindale 15, Courtney Roman 11, Piper Morningstar 10. A: Olivia Hudson 16, Bridgid Fox 14.

Quigley Catholic 77, Eden Christian Academy 63

Eden Christian Academy 4 19 20 20 — 63

Quigley Catholic 21 18 16 22 — 77

EC: Haylee Fleischman 22, Taylor Haring 21, Margaret Bovard 12. QC: Taylor Kirschner 31, Hailey Drutarosky 21, Clara Stephenson 19.

Serra Catholic 60, Mapletown 13

Mapletown 5 5 2 1 — 13

Serra Catholic 20 15 13 12 — 60

S: Shannon Sullivan 12, Rayna Andrews 12.

Southmoreland 48, Greensburg Salem 45

Southmoreland 14 11 9 14 — 48

Greensburg Salem 10 6 12 17 — 45

S: Maggie Moore 22, Carissa Cyphert 11. GS: Megan Kallock 18.

West Mifflin 52, Clairton 17

West Mifflin 16 16 11 9 — 52

Clairton 0 5 9 3 — 17

WM: Shelby Genes 12, Avi Adams 10.

Winchester Thurston 62, West Greene 38

West Greene 8 10 7 13 — 38

Winchester Thurston 16 12 12 22 — 62

WG: Madison Lampe 15. WT: Gia Thorpe 18, Ayanna Townsend 15, Emma Small 11, Nya Nicholson 10.

District 6

Class 3A

Heritage

West Shamokin 57, Homer-Center 37

Homer-Center 7 10 13 7 — 37

West Shamokin 16 18 12 11 — 57

HC: Emily Worcester 19, Alexis Newhouse 11. WS: Olivia Fusaro 23.

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley 51, Northern Bedford 22

Northern Bedford 4 5 8 5 — 22

Ligonier Valley 13 13 16 9 — 51

LV: Lexie Petrof 22.

District 8

City League

Allderdice 56, Westinghouse 53 (OT)

Allderdice 13 11 17 7 8— 56

Westinghouse 18 10 13 7 5— 53

A: Emma Waite 21, Brooklyn Jones 12. W: K. Andrews 21.

Saturday's schedule

North Allegheny Invitational

Hampton vs. Pine-Richland, 3 p.m.; Winchester Thurston vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 1:30 p.m.

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

McKeesport at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango at Washington, noon

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Slippery Rock, 5:30 p.m.; Cumberland Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 2:30 p.m.; Geibel at Waynesburg, 2:30 p.m.; Leechburg at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Villa Maria Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Seneca Valley, 2:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Connellsville, 12:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Cornell, 2:30 p.m.; Shaler at Latrobe, 2:30 p.m.; Union at Portersville Christian, 1 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Trinity, 12:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Ambridge, 2 p.m.

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian Academy at Hillcrest Christian, 2 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Bishop Guilfoyle at Penns Manor, 1 p.m.

Swimming

Boys

Friday's result

Penn-Trafford 98, Laurel Highlands 68

Girls

Friday's result

Penn-Trafford 96, Laurel Highlands 84

Wrestling

Wednesday's schedule

Section team tournaments

Class AAA

Section 1

Semifinals

Hempfield* vs. Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

Peters Township* vs. Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Connellsville vs. Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Thomas Jefferson at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

Hampton* vs. Mars, 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Butler at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Semifinals

West Allegheny* vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Canon-McMillan vs. Moon, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Trinity at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Semifinals

Freedom* vs. Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown vs. Beaver, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Chartiers-Houston at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

Derry* vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.; McGuffey vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Jefferson-Morgan at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

Burrell* vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; South Fayette vs. Valley, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Keystone Oaks at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.

*--denotes host site

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

