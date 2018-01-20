High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 19, 2018
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Friday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic 55, Seneca Valley 47
North Allegheny 64, Shaler 52
North Hills 82, Butler 55
Section 2
Baldwin 48, Connellsville 35
Bethel Park 54, Peters Township 43
Canon-McMillan 61, Upper St. Clair 45
Section 3
Fox Chapel 75, Hempfield 47
Norwin 66, Penn-Trafford 59
Penn Hills 80, Plum 53
Woodland Hills 80, Latrobe 69
Class 5A
Section 1
McKeesport 72, Laurel Highlands 62
Thomas Jefferson 67, Ringgold 32
Trinity 85, Albert Gallatin 58
Section 2
Hampton 85, West Allegheny 71
Mars 89, Knoch 57
Chartiers Valley at Montour (n)
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 64, Yough 26
Indiana 56, Deer Lakes 43
Valley 63, Freeport 53
Section 2
Ambridge 66, Hopewell 38
Beaver Falls 52, Blackhawk 45
New Castle 49, Central Valley 42
Quaker Valley 70, Beaver 49
Section 3
Keystone Oaks 68, McGuffey 57
South Fayette 60, Belle Vernon 45
Uniontown 70, South Park 68
Waynesburg 68, Elizabeth Forward 45
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa 78, Ellwood City 28
Lincoln Park 66, Riverside 56
Mohawk 48, New Brighton 41
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 53, Apollo-Ridge 44
Section 4
Burgettstown 70, Southmoreland 45
South Side Beaver 55, Charleroi 40
Washington 62, Brownsville 39
Class 2A
Section 1
Jeannette 87, Summit Academy 57
Leechburg 66, Riverview 42
Springdale 49, Greensburg Central Catholic 47
Section 2
Frazier 62, Bentworth 58
Jefferson-Morgan 66, California 63
Section 3
Laurel 73, Northgate 44
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 70, Bishop Canevin 41
Sewickley Academy 86, Sto-Rox 68
Shenango 51, Neshannock 47
Class A
Section 1
Vincentian Academy 84, Holy Family Academy 64
Cornell 44, Rochester 37
Quigley Catholic at Western Beaver (n)
Section 2
West Greene 67, Mapletown 24
Section 3
Imani Christian 69, Eden Christian 51
Nonsection
Avonworth at Mohawk, ppd.
Brentwood 57, South Allegheny 53
Burrell 54, Kiski Area 40
Clairton 48, West Mifflin 38
Moon 52, Franklin Regional 48
Mt. Pleasant 52, Geibel 43
Pine-Richland 86, Steel Valley 64
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 76, Saltsburg 49
Purchase Line 85, Northern Cambria 57
United 50, Blairsville 46
District 8
City League
Allderdice 80, Westinghouse 45
Brashear 89, Perry Traditional Academy 35
Carrick 69, Obama Academy 57
Friday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic 55, Seneca Valley 47 (OT)
Central Catholic 14 13 6 11 11— 55
Seneca Valley 18 6 12 8 3— 47
CC: Luke Nedrow 13, Cole Mason 12, Tommy Farkos 11. SV: David Ritchie 12, Chris Hart 11.
North Allegheny 64, Shaler 52
North Allegheny 12 18 17 17 — 64
Shaler 7 7 19 19 — 52
NA: Curtis Aiken 24, Ray Sandherr 24. S: Jesse Tavella 20, Kevin McHale 11, Kiki Agbale 10.
Section 2
Baldwin 48, Connellsville 35
Connellsville 4 11 13 7 — 35
Baldwin 12 10 12 14 — 48
B: Nick Fiumara 13, Mike Goga 10.
Bethel Park 54, Peters Township 43
Bethel Park 12 8 16 18 — 54
Peters Township 17 9 9 8 — 43
BP: Ryan Meis 17, Justin Meis 14, Alex Mullen 11. PT: Colin Cote 14, Vinnie Cortese 10.
Canon-McMillan 61, Upper St. Clair 48
Canon-McMillan 12 12 18 19 — 61
Upper St. Clair 12 14 12 10 — 48
C-M: Elliott Waller 20, Jason Fowlkes 18. USC: Brett Moore 18.
Section 3
Fox Chapel 75, Hempfield 47
Fox Chapel 23 19 21 12 — 75
Hempfield 14 13 13 7 — 47
FC: Domanic McGriff 21, Ben Kelly 16, Carson Cohen 14. H: Justin Sliwoski 13, Marcus McCarthy 10.
Norwin 66, Penn-Trafford 59
Norwin 19 14 14 19 — 66
Penn-Trafford 17 17 12 13 — 59
N: Josh Ratesic 19, Gianni Rizzo 11, Jayden Walker 10. P-T: Zach Rocco 27, Sean Kelly 13, Kevin Stinelli 10.
Penn Hills 80, Plum 53
Plum 6 22 9 16 — 53
Penn Hills 19 23 15 23 — 80
P: Lamar Whiting 30, Connor Moss 10. PH: Cameron Wiley 26, Daivon Stephens 25.
Woodland Hills 80, Latrobe 69
Latrobe 19 8 20 22 — 69
Woodland Hills 16 18 23 23 — 80
L: Bryce Butler 21, Reed Fenton 20, Jason Armstrong 13, Marcus Dudzenski 12. W: Amante Britt 22, Keandre Bowles 20, Olson Nicholson 19.
Class 5A
Section 1
Trinity 85, Albert Gallatin 58
Albert Gallatin 13 15 10 20 — 58
Trinity 19 18 17 31 — 85
AG: Nate Bricker 18. T: Zach Ecker 27, Joey Koroly 23, Dylan Kern 13.
Section 2
Hampton 85, West Allegheny 71
Hampton 27 15 18 25 — 85
West Allegheny 13 11 24 23 — 71
H: Isaac Degregorio 30, Kyle Constantakis 21, Adam Bittner 12, Colby Mignogna 12. WA: Jackson Faulk 23, Isaiah Crowe 17, Dre Baldwin 16.
Mars 89, Knoch 57
Knoch 10 13 18 16 — 57
Mars 27 19 22 21 — 89
K: Jared Schrengost 21, Julian Sanks 15. M: Robby Carmody 36, Michael Carmody 14, Cade Hetzler 13.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 64, Yough 26
Derry 20 18 19 7 — 64
Yough 8 2 7 9 — 26
D: Conner Watt 19.
Indiana 56, Deer Lakes 43
Deer Lakes 10 12 5 16 — 43
Indiana 11 17 4 24 — 56
DL: Jared Colton 0 6 0-0 21. I: Carlos Carter 23, Tommy Arbuckle 15.
Valley 63, Freeport 53
Valley 8 16 9 30 — 63
Freeport 6 16 9 22 — 53
V: Deonte Ross 21, Nyjewel Carter 20, Dru Stokes 13. F: Ben Beale 18, Isiah Bauman 12, Jalen Brown 12.
Section 2
Ambridge 66, Hopewell 38
Hopewell 12 10 8 8 — 38
Ambridge 11 17 15 23 — 66
H: Dantae Ranieri 12. Am: Tay Lindsey 22, Aaron Hilzendeger 14.
New Castle 49, Central Valley 42
New Castle 9 11 5 24 — 49
Central Valley 11 9 13 9 — 42
NC: Marcus Hooker 19. CV: Josh Kline 12, Tyler Walker 11.
Quaker Valley 70, Beaver 49
Beaver 10 12 8 19 — 49
Quaker Valley 18 20 17 15 — 70
B: Michael Champ 13. QV: Coletrane Washington 23, Ryan Stowers 20, Danny Conlan 15.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks 68, McGuffey 57
Keystone Oaks 15 15 18 20 — 68
McGuffey 16 9 11 21 — 57
KO: Vonte Mitchell 25, Josh Snell 18, Frank Stumpo 12. McG: Trent Belleville 22, CJ Cole 22, David Chapman 11.
South Fayette 60, Belle Vernon 45
Belle Vernon 11 14 7 13 — 45
South Fayette 16 6 18 20 — 60
BV: Joey Sabolek 10, Griffin LaCarte 10. SF: Drew Franklin 15, Noah Plack 14, Tim Locher 11.
Waynesburg 68, Elizabeth Forward 45
Elizabeth Forward 17 11 9 8 — 45
Waynesburg 9 20 23 16 — 68
EF: Will Greijack 15, Patrick Filson 11. W: Darton McIntire 31, Richard Bortz 12.
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa 78, Ellwood City 28
Ellwood City 11 4 10 3 — 28
Aliquippa 22 27 18 11 — 78
A: William Gipson 22, MJ Devonshire 10.
Lincoln Park 66, Riverside 56
Riverside 13 15 17 11 — 56
Lincoln Park 10 17 18 21 — 66
R: Ty Thellman 23, Gunnar Boehm 12, Austin Dambach 10. LP: Keeno Holmes 20, Andre Wilder 14, Tanner Mathos 13, Thomas Melonja 10.
Mohawk 48, New Brighton 41
New Brighton 9 11 12 9 — 41
Mohawk 9 16 9 14 — 48
NB: Nya Greene 14. M: Joey Hervatine 14, Brayden Cameron 11, Brandon Genuso 11.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 53, Apollo-Ridge 44
Apollo-Ridge 5 13 10 16 — 44
Shady Side Academy 9 13 22 9 — 53
AR: Keighton Reese 13, Klay Fitzroy 11. SSA: Frankie Fuhrer IV 14, Grady Munroe 12, Skyy Moore 11.
Section 4
Burgettstown 70, Southmoreland 45
Burgettstown 19 14 16 21 — 70
Southmoreland 17 8 19 1 — 45
B: Garrett Dhans 12, Scott Ferris 11, Dante Gianfrancesco 11, Ryan Lounder 10. S: Riley Comforti 11.
South Side Beaver 55, Charleroi 40
South Side Beaver 8 10 13 24 — 55
Charleroi 6 10 9 15 — 40
SSB: Jake McDougal 19, Logan English 13, Trevor Roach 10. C: Caleb Carson 18.
Washington 62, Brownsville 39
Washington 19 8 19 16 — 62
Brownsville 11 9 12 7 — 39
W: Daniel Ethridge 23, Zahmere Robinson 15, Isaiah Walton 13. B: Shandon Marshall 10.
Class 2A
Section 1
Jeannette 87, Summit Academy 57
Summit Academy 19 9 16 13 — 57
Jeannette 31 27 17 12 — 87
SA: Nasier Bluitt 16, Q Goods 11. J: Anthony Johnson 31, Robert Kennedy 22, Tre Cunningham 18.
Leechburg 66, Riverview 42
Riverview 5 11 14 12 — 42
Leechburg 19 21 20 6 — 66
R: Noah Black 17. L: Christian Hack 19, Corey Kerecz 14.
Springdale 49, Greensburg Central Catholic 47
GCC 7 13 16 11 — 47
Springdale 13 10 8 18 — 49
GCC: Joel LoNigro 12, Geoff Helm 12. S: Michael Zolnierczyk 17, Josh Harmon 11.
Section 2
Frazier 62, Bentworth 58
Bentworth 10 19 19 10 — 58
Frazier 9 17 16 20 — 62
B: Steven Harner 26, Sam Schoedel 13. F: Justin Novak 21, Luke Santo 18.
Jefferson-Morgan 66, California 63
California 11 26 10 16 — 63
Jefferson-Morgan 11 7 19 29 — 66
C: Derrick Hammitt 16, Cochise Ryan 14, Dru Miller 13, Colin Phillips 10. JM: Jalen Torres 30, Devin Stoneking 13, D.L. Garrett 13.
Section 3
Laurel 73, Northgate 44
Laurel 22 12 21 18 — 73
Northgate 15 8 9 12 — 44
L: William Shaffer 20, Craig Sauers 12, Luke Barker 10. N: Malcolm Randall 14, Patrick Wemette 10.
OLSH 70, Bishop Canevin 41
Bishop Canevin 14 4 9 14 — 41
OLSH 16 17 24 13 — 70
BC: Jimmy Weldon 11. OLSH: Donovan Johnson 21, Dante Spadafora 13, Daren DiMichele 11.
Sewickley Academy 86, Sto-Rox 68
Sewickley Academy 19 22 22 23 — 86
Sto-Rox 20 13 13 22 — 68
SA: Jett Roesing 30, Dave Groetsch 14, Nate Ridgeway 13, Isiah Warfield 12, Isaiah Smith 12. SR: Brandon Deloe 22, A.J. Nelson 17.
Shenango 51, Neshannock 47
Shenango 16 13 9 13 — 51
Neshannock 15 9 12 11 — 47
S: Brandon Bennett 17, Josh Young 10. N: Jake McCormick 19.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 44, Rochester 37
Cornell 11 2 17 14 — 44
Rochester 10 12 5 10 — 37
C: Nadhama Luster 10. R: Caleb Collins 11, Elijah Goosby 11.
Vincentian Academy 84, Holy Family Academy 64
Holy Family Academy 14 10 10 30 — 64
Vincentian Academy 23 19 24 18 — 84
V: Zach McDonough 46.
Section 2
West Greene 67, Mapletown 24
Mapletown 6 10 5 3 — 24
West Greene 13 21 16 17 — 67
M: Ryan Carter 10, Richie Caruck 10. WG: Nathan Brudnock 24, Austin Crouse 13, Joey Reed 11.
Nonsection
Brentwood 57, South Allegheny 53
Brentwood 12 15 15 15 — 57
South Allegheny 7 14 17 15 — 53
B: Tanner Wells 14. SA: Derek Lockhart 23, Anthony Epps 12, Juwan Mitchell 11.
Burrell 54, Kiski Area 40
Kiski Area 9 10 8 13 — 40
Burrell 14 9 17 14 — 54
KA: Nick Smith 16. B: Donovan Russell 15, Logan Bitar 13.
Moon 52, Franklin Regional 48
Moon 13 13 14 12 — 52
Franklin Regional 8 11 12 17 — 48
M: Connor Ryan 15, Austin Ryan 13. FR: Nate Leopold 15.
Mt. Pleasant 52, Geibel 43
Geibel 11 11 1 20 — 43
Mt. Pleasant 8 13 14 17 — 52
G: Enzo Fetsko 18. MP: Jake Johnson 17, Ryan Quinn 17.
Pine-Richland 86, Steel Valley 64
Steel Valley 16 14 20 14 — 64
Pine-Richland 20 27 17 22 — 86
SV: Camden Polak 21, Chase Polak 20, Kameron Williams 10. P-R: Phil Jurkovec 20, Daniel Petcash 19, Greg Shulkosky 19, Colin Luellen 10.
District 8
City League
Allderdice 80, Westinghouse 45
Westinghouse 6 13 12 14 — 45
Allderdice 13 23 22 22 — 80
W: James Ellis 16. A: Jackson Blaufeld 18, Tyler Williams 17, Bobby Clifford 15, Rob Jones 13.
Brashear 89, Perry Traditional Academy 35
Perry Traditional Academy 13 10 10 2 — 35
Brashear 21 36 20 12 — 89
P: Andrew Knight 15. B: Lontee Smith 23, Cheron Collington 20, Richard Gainer 15, Latel Williams 10.
Saturday's schedule
North Allegheny Invitational
Baldwin at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Erie vs. Pine-Richland, 6:30 p.m.; Hampton vs. Central Valley, 4:30 p.m.
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Mars at Montour, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Waynesburg at Uniontown, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 2:30 p.m.
Section 3
South Allegheny at Burrell, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Jeannette at Leechburg, 2 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 1:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Propel Andrew Street at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver at Ellwood City, 1:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls, at Aliquippa, 4:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Monessen, 2:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at South Park, 1:30 p.m.
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian Academy at Hillcrest Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Hempfield 46, Fox Chapel 37
Penn-Trafford 38, Norwin 37
Class 5A
Section 1
South Fayette 74, Lincoln Park 26
Section 4
Hampton 58, Plum 32
Class 4A
Section 3
Derry 49, Yough 29
Class 3A
Section 3
Steel Valley 52, Apollo-Ridge 26
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Freedom, ppd.
Avonworth 38, Sewickley Academy 32
Beth-Center 66, Albert Gallatin 48
Carmichaels at Avella, ppd.
Imani Christian 42, Propel Braddock Hills 27
Indiana 54, Mt. Pleasant 33
North Allegheny 54, Altoona 43
Quigley Catholic 77, Eden Christian Academy 63
Serra Catholic 60, Mapletown 13
Southmoreland 48, Greensburg Salem 45
West Mifflin 52, Clairton 17
Winchester Thurston 62, West Greene 38
Deer Lakes at Riverview (n)
District 6
Heritage
West Shamokin 57, Homer-Center 37
Nonsection
Ligonier Valley 51, Northern Bedford 22
District 8
City League
Allderdice 56, Westinghouse 53
Obama Academy 51, Carrick 17
Brashear at Perry Traditional Academy (n)
Friday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Hempfield 46, Fox Chapel 37
Fox Chapel 12 10 7 8 — 37
Hempfield 15 9 10 12 — 46
H: Sarah Liberatore 11, Allison Podkul 10.
Penn-Trafford 38, Norwin 37
Norwin 5 11 11 10 — 37
Penn-Trafford 6 8 6 18 — 38
N: Jayla Wehner 10. PT: Bella Long 13, Stephanie O'Donnell 10.
Class 5A
Section 1
South Fayette 74, Lincoln Park 26
Lincoln Park 4 8 6 8 — 26
South Fayette 23 27 16 8 — 74
LP: Riley Arrigo 10. SF: Maura Castelluci 19, Sam Kosmacki 15.
Section 4
Hampton 58, Plum 32
Hampton 16 11 22 9 — 58
Plum 8 8 9 7 — 32
H: Laryn Edwards 27, Ali Collins 26.
Class 4A
Section 3
Derry 49, Yough 29
Derry 10 16 7 16 — 49
Yough 7 4 6 12 — 29
D: Destiny Roberts 22, Kam Kelly 11. Y: Becca Mlinek 13.
Class 3A
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 52, Steel Valley 46
Steel Valley 9 7 12 18 — 46
Apollo-Ridge 14 17 6 15 — 52
SV: Morgan Farrah 24. AR: Maddy Moore 24, Megan Ost 17.
Nonsection
Avonworth 38, Sewickley Academy 32
Avonworth 11 10 9 8 — 38
Sewickley Academy 7 7 10 8 — 32
A: Hayden Robinson 21. Sa: Olivia Ryder 13, Sam Smith 12.
Beth-Center 66, Albert Gallatin 48
Beth-Center 14 21 14 17 — 66
Albert Gallatin 14 14 11 9 — 48
BC: Olivia Greco 22, Kinley Whited 20. AG: Bryn Bezjak 21, Anaejah Harris 13, Abby King 12.
Imani Christian 42, Propel Braddock Hills 27
Imani Christian 12 9 11 10 — 42
Propel Braddock Hills 2 4 9 12 — 27
IC: Majesty Alford 10, Ayanna Muhammad 10.
Indiana 54, Mt. Pleasant 33
Indiana 14 13 14 13 — 54
Mt. Pleasant 10 7 10 6 — 33
I: Haleigh Zimmerman 23, Bailey Dillis 13, Hanna Scardina 10.
North Allegheny 54, Altoona 43
North Allegheny 11 17 12 14 — 54
Altoona 6 14 8 15 — 43
NA: Rachel Martindale 15, Courtney Roman 11, Piper Morningstar 10. A: Olivia Hudson 16, Bridgid Fox 14.
Quigley Catholic 77, Eden Christian Academy 63
Eden Christian Academy 4 19 20 20 — 63
Quigley Catholic 21 18 16 22 — 77
EC: Haylee Fleischman 22, Taylor Haring 21, Margaret Bovard 12. QC: Taylor Kirschner 31, Hailey Drutarosky 21, Clara Stephenson 19.
Serra Catholic 60, Mapletown 13
Mapletown 5 5 2 1 — 13
Serra Catholic 20 15 13 12 — 60
S: Shannon Sullivan 12, Rayna Andrews 12.
Southmoreland 48, Greensburg Salem 45
Southmoreland 14 11 9 14 — 48
Greensburg Salem 10 6 12 17 — 45
S: Maggie Moore 22, Carissa Cyphert 11. GS: Megan Kallock 18.
West Mifflin 52, Clairton 17
West Mifflin 16 16 11 9 — 52
Clairton 0 5 9 3 — 17
WM: Shelby Genes 12, Avi Adams 10.
Winchester Thurston 62, West Greene 38
West Greene 8 10 7 13 — 38
Winchester Thurston 16 12 12 22 — 62
WG: Madison Lampe 15. WT: Gia Thorpe 18, Ayanna Townsend 15, Emma Small 11, Nya Nicholson 10.
District 6
Class 3A
Heritage
West Shamokin 57, Homer-Center 37
Homer-Center 7 10 13 7 — 37
West Shamokin 16 18 12 11 — 57
HC: Emily Worcester 19, Alexis Newhouse 11. WS: Olivia Fusaro 23.
Nonsection
Ligonier Valley 51, Northern Bedford 22
Northern Bedford 4 5 8 5 — 22
Ligonier Valley 13 13 16 9 — 51
LV: Lexie Petrof 22.
District 8
City League
Allderdice 56, Westinghouse 53 (OT)
Allderdice 13 11 17 7 8— 56
Westinghouse 18 10 13 7 5— 53
A: Emma Waite 21, Brooklyn Jones 12. W: K. Andrews 21.
Saturday's schedule
North Allegheny Invitational
Hampton vs. Pine-Richland, 3 p.m.; Winchester Thurston vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 1:30 p.m.
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
McKeesport at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Shenango at Washington, noon
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Slippery Rock, 5:30 p.m.; Cumberland Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 2:30 p.m.; Geibel at Waynesburg, 2:30 p.m.; Leechburg at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Villa Maria Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Seneca Valley, 2:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Connellsville, 12:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Cornell, 2:30 p.m.; Shaler at Latrobe, 2:30 p.m.; Union at Portersville Christian, 1 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Trinity, 12:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Ambridge, 2 p.m.
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian Academy at Hillcrest Christian, 2 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Bishop Guilfoyle at Penns Manor, 1 p.m.
Swimming
Boys
Friday's result
Penn-Trafford 98, Laurel Highlands 68
Girls
Friday's result
Penn-Trafford 96, Laurel Highlands 84
Wrestling
Wednesday's schedule
Section team tournaments
Class AAA
Section 1
Semifinals
Hempfield* vs. Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Plum at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
Peters Township* vs. Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Connellsville vs. Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Thomas Jefferson at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
Hampton* vs. Mars, 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Butler at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Semifinals
West Allegheny* vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Canon-McMillan vs. Moon, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Trinity at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Semifinals
Freedom* vs. Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown vs. Beaver, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Chartiers-Houston at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
Derry* vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.; McGuffey vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Jefferson-Morgan at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
Burrell* vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; South Fayette vs. Valley, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Keystone Oaks at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.
*--denotes host site
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.