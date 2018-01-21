Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 20, 2018

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, 12:03 a.m.
Mt. lebanon's Luke Stout works against Central Catholic's Vincenzo Rauso during the 160-pound final at the Allegheny County wrestling championships Saturday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Mt. lebanon's Luke Stout works against Central Catholic's Vincenzo Rauso during the 160-pound final at the Allegheny County wrestling championships Saturday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Fox Chapel High School.

Updated 6 hours ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Saturday's results

North Allegheny Invitational

Baldwin 62, North Allegheny 51

Central Valley 59, Hampton 49

Pine-Richland 77, Erie 52

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Mars 83, Montour 51

Section 3

Gateway 67, Greensburg Salem 44

Class 4A

Section 3

Uniontown 62, Waynesburg 56

Class 3A

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 54, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 38

Section 3

South Allegheny 42, Burrell 38

Class 2A

Section 1

Leechburg 47, Jeannette 42

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 60, Bentworth 41

Fort Cherry 73, Carmichaels 55

Class A

Section 2

Clairton 89, Geibel Catholic 50

Section 3

Propel Andrew Street 83, St. Joseph 44

Nonsection

Avonworth 58, Mohawk 43

Beaver at Ellwood City, ppd.

Beaver Falls at Aliquippa, ppd.

Belle Vernon 73, Monessen 60

Indiana 79, Punxsutawney 52

Mt. Lebanon 75, Chartiers Valley 50

West Allegheny at South Park, ppd.

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian Academy at Hillcrest Academy (n)

Saturday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Gateway 67, Greensburg Salem 44

Greensburg Salem 8 6 9 21 — 44

Gateway 17 18 20 12 — 67

GS: Marvel McGowan 20. G: John Paul Kromka 12, Trenell Scott 12, Hunter Hicks 11.

Section 2

Central Valley 59, Hampton 49

Central Valley 16 18 13 12 — 59

Hampton 11 15 11 12 — 49

CV: Josh Kline 20, Tyler Walker 10. H: Isaac Degregorio 14, Kyle Constantakis 11.

Class 4A

Section 3

Uniontown 62, Waynesburg 56

Waynesburg 16 16 13 11 — 56

Uniontown 14 16 16 16 — 62

W: Darton McIntire 31, Richard Bortz 16. U: Kam Fitzgerald 21, Billy Deshields 17.

Class 3A

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 54, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 38

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 6 8 9 15 — 38

Seton LaSalle 18 6 12 18 — 54

NC: Fukon 12, Paschall 10. SLS: Jakob Richardson 19, Matt Banbury 14, George Mike IV 10.

Section 3

South Allegheny 42, Burrell 38

South Allegheny 11 11 13 7 — 42

Burrell 10 15 5 8 — 38

SA: Derek Lockhart 23. B: Logan Bitar 21.

Class 2A

Section 1

Leechburg 47, Jeannette 42

Jeannette 8 13 11 10 — 42

Leechburg 15 10 8 14 — 47

J: Anthony Johnson 16. L: John Miskinis 16, Christian Hack 10.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 60, Bentworth 41

Bentworth 12 13 6 10 — 41

Chartiers-Houston 16 11 14 19 — 60

B: Levi Jordan 14. CH: Cameron Hanley 21, Andrew Clark 16, Zach Southern 10.

Fort Cherry 73, Carmichaels 55

Carmichaels 14 8 16 17 — 55

Fort Cherry 17 16 22 18 — 73

C: Al Cree 26, Nick Mundell 10. FC: Ryhan Culberson 32, Zachary Vincenti 21, Nate Higham 11.

Nonsection

Avonworth 58, Mohawk 43

Mohawk 12 12 6 13 — 43

Avonworth 14 14 11 19 — 58

M: Joey Hervatine 14. A: Tyreke Davis 19, Turner Grau 17.

Belle Vernon 73, Monessen 60

Belle Vernon 17 12 21 23 — 73

Monessen 23 9 14 14 — 60

BV: Cameron Nusser 25, Griffin LaCarte 12. M: Elijahwa Smith-Payne 23, Lyndon Henderson 16.

Indiana 79, Punxsutawney 52

Indiana 16 20 23 20 — 79

Punxsutawney 15 7 20 10 — 52

I: Carlos Carter 34, Tommy Arbuckle 18, Ben Bianco 10. P: Brandon Matthews 19.

Pine-Richland 77, Erie 52

Erie 18 12 16 6 — 52

Pine-Richland 18 21 17 21 — 77

E: Kynon Padley 12, Jhamieh Smith 10, Jason Williams 10, Jonny Moore 10. P-R: Phil Jurkovec 27, Daniel Petcash 21.

Girls

Saturday's results

North Allegheny Invitational

Hampton 50, Pine-Richland 40

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 49, Winchester Thurston 33

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Gateway 45, McKeesport 31

Class 2A

Section 1

Washington 59, Shenango 28

Nonsection

Baldwin 48, SetonLa Salle 37

Bishop Canevin at Slippery Rock, ppd.

Latrobe 71, Shaler 63

Leechburg 65, Kiski Area 50

Mt. Lebanon 52, Cumberland Valley 49

Portersville Christian 45, Union 25

Ringgold at Cornell (n)

Seneca Valley 54, Penn-Trafford 45

Trinity 63, Upper St. Clair 46

Villa Maria Academy 59, Oakland Catholic 34

Waynesburg 33, Geibel 29

West Allegheny 56, Ambridge 46

Saturday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Gateway 45, McKeesport 31

McKeesport 2 7 4 18 — 31

Gateway 14 7 9 15 — 45

McK: Brianna Evans 12. G: Mary Kromka 15, Jordan Edwards 14.

Class 2A

Section 1

Washington 59, Shenango 28

Shenango 5 11 7 5 — 28

Washington 13 18 13 15 — 59

S: Madison Harden 15. W: Carley Allen 22, Torri Finley 14, Randi Thomas 13.

Nonsection

Baldwin 48, Seton LaSalle 37

Baldwin 9 6 18 15 — 48

Seton LaSalle 13 10 4 10 — 37

B: Anna Lucarelli 12, Abbey Larkin 12, Alexis Bernotas 11. SLS: Alyssa Pollice 16.

Hampton 54, Pine-Richland 40

Hampton 6 12 21 15 — 54

Pine-Richland 8 8 6 18 — 40

H: Ali Collins 20, Laryn Edwards 17. P-R: Taylor Brenner 20.

Latrobe 71, Shaler 63 (OT)

Shaler 11 15 18 17 2— 63

Latrobe 14 19 17 11 10— 71

S: Megan Lydon 31, Channing Thomas 12. L: Laura Graytok 26, Mackenzie Markle 14, Shelby Wetzel 13.

Leechburg 65, Kiski Area 50

Leechburg 20 5 18 22 — 65

Kiski Area 4 13 13 20 — 50

L: Mikayla Lovelace 26, Brittany Robilio 25. KA: Harley Holloway 22.

Mt. Lebanon 52, Cumberland Valley 49 (OT)

Cumberland Valley 3 16 4 19 7— 49

Mt. Lebanon 8 11 15 8 10— 52

CV: Abbie Miller 16, Julie Jekot 15. MTL: Nora Kogan 13, Alyssa Hyland 12, Alyssa Kaper 10.

OLSH 49, Winchester Thurston 33

OLSH 11 17 9 12 — 49

Winchester Thurston 2 10 9 12 — 33

OLSH: Ashley Norling 14, Jocelyn Nagy 11, Maddie Hoff 10. WT: Nya Nicholson 11.

Seneca Valley 54, Penn-Trafford 45

Penn-Trafford 11 18 8 8 — 45

Seneca Valley 12 11 14 17 — 54

PT: Bella Long 24. SV: McKenna Gross 17, Gretchen Koken 12.

Trinity 63, Upper St. Clair 46

Upper St. Clair 19 11 4 12 — 46

Trinity 18 10 18 17 — 63

USC: Kate Groninger 12. T: Riley DeRubbo 16, Alayna Cappelli 15, Allie Scarfo 15.

Villa Maria Academy 59, Oakland Catholic 34

Oakland Catholic 7 8 8 11 — 34

Villa Maria Academy 13 13 17 16 — 59

OC: Sierra DeAngelo 13. : Molly Mraz 20.

Waynesburg 33, Geibel 29

Geibel 6 7 4 12 — 29

Waynesburg 6 6 12 9 — 33

G: Gillian Yourish 11, Gabby Yourish 10.

Competitive spirit

Small squad division

1. Shaler, 92.27; 2. Bethel Park, 90.37; 3. Central Dauphin, 80.70; 4. Hampton, 80.07; 5. Upper Darby, 76.47; 6. Pine-Richland, 75.6; 7. Franklin Regional, 75.33; 8. Haverford, 73.5; 9. Marple Newtown, 72.33; 10. Lansdale Catholic, 71.23

Medium squad division

1. St. Huberts, 90.23; 2. Springfield, 88.10; 3. Johnstown, 83.97; 4. Baldwin, 80.90; 5. North Allegheny, 80.53; 6. Ridley, 75.50; 7. Hazleton Area, 75.23; 8. Richland, 74.10; 9. Hempfield, 73.93; 10. Penn-Trafford, 73.93

Large squad division

1. Bishop McCort, 92.50; 2. Cumberland Valley, 91.77; 3. Garnet Valley, 84.97; 4. Nazareth, 81.50; 5. Archbishop Ryan, 80.90; 6. Elizabeth Forward, 80.57; 7. Exeter Township, 80.03

Wrestling

Saturday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Kiski Area 56, Connellsville 18

Allegheny County Tournament

at Fox Chapel

106 pounds

First-place: Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley d. Max Stedeford, North Allegheny, 9-2

Third-place: Joey Fischer, South Park m.d. Jesse Galioto, West Mifflin, 12-1

Fifth-place: Nathan Krutules, Thomas Jefferson p. Ryan Machirella, Avonworth, 2:15

Seventh-place: Cole Yocca, Plum p. Tony Montgomery, Chartiers Valley, 4:26

113 pounds

First-place: Ryan Sullivan, Shaler m.d. Frankie Bonura, Moon, 11-2

Third-place: Michael Zacur, Thomas Jefferson d. Josh Campbell, Hampton, 3-1

Fifth-place: Shane Kelley, Central Catholic t.f. Evan Whiteside, Gateway, 18-2, 3:26

Seventh-place: Jeremy Macpherson, North Hills d. Anthony Salopek, West Mifflin, 1-0

120 pounds

First-place: Tyler Kocak, Hampton d. Freddy Junko, North Allegheny, 4-2

Third-place: Nathan Lukez, Pine-Richland m.d. Eddie Heuhn, Carlynton, 13-2

Fifth-place: Kale Buckiso, Thomas Jefferson p. Jamil Prude City, Allderdice, 0:39

Seventh-place: Devyn Giovengo, Montour d. Dan Kyle, Upper St. Clair, 7-4

126 pounds

First-place: Sam Hillegas, North Hills p. Jacob Downing, North Allegheny, 3:21

Third-place: Zachary Macy, Chartiers Valley d. Zach Wright, Hampton, 5-3, OT

Fifth-place: Dylan Winters, Shaler d. Kellen Lynch, Thomas Jefferson, 7-2

Seventh-place: Vinny Riepole, Bethel Park d. Gavin James, Plum, 5-1

132 pounds

First-place: John Rocco Kazalas, Quaker Valley p. Garrett Reinsfelder, Shaler, 1:13

Third-place: Brendan Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Ben Yantek, Bethel Park, 3-1

Fifth-place: Gabe Falo, North Allegheny p. Nick Reconnu, Montour, 4:34

Seventh-place: Tallon Auth, Plum d. Ryan Dawson, Upper St. Clair, 3-2

138 pounds

First-place: Alex Weber, Thomas Jefferson d. Thomas Kyle, Upper St. Clair, 4-2

Third-place: Justice Jones, Carrick d. Ben Salas, Pine-Richland, 4-3

Fifth-place: Joe Mwete City, Brashear d. Parker Loera, Bethel Park, 11-10

Seventh-place: Ellis Popiolkowski, Shaler m.d. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, 14-2

145 pounds

First-place: Nick Acuna, Moon d. Grant Walnoha, Upper St. Clair, 4-0

Third-place: Jackson Gray, Mt. Lebanon d. Nick Marcenelle, North Allegheny, 7-2

Fifth-place: Frank Guzzi, West Mifflin p. Ian Scarberry, Shaler, 1:41

Seventh-place: Ridge Vlha, Thomas Jefferson d. Alex Wecht, Fox Chapel, 5-2

152 pounds

First-place: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland p. Nico Marsico, Montour, 4:43

Third-place: Hunter Kernan, Bethel Park p. Gavin Rosso, West Mifflin, 1:52

Fifth-place: Sean Martin, Upper St. Clair d. Ethan Uechi, North Hills, 4-3 UTB

Seventh-place: Zach Smith, Moon d. Colin Milko, Central Catholic, 5-1

160 pounds

First-place: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Vincenzo Rauso, Central Catholic, 3-1

Third-place: Sean Martin, Upper St. Clair d. Ethan Uechi, North Hills, 4-3 UTB

Fifth-place: Christian Tamburro, Riverview d. Jamil Khalil, Baldwin, 6-5

Seventh-place: Andy Kalup, Thomas Jefferson d. Alex Sampson, Moon, 6-5

170 pounds

First-place: Jason Montgomery, Bethel Park p. Connor Sidoruk, Baldwin, 2:36

Third-place: Nick Whittington, Keystone Oaks d. Chad Scherer, Hampton, 3-0

Fifth-place: Jamal Littlejohn, Moon d. Jacob Smalley, North Allegheny, 6-2

Seventh-place: Murat Zaynullaev, Chartiers Valley m.d. Zayn Peters, Riverview, 16-8

182 pounds

First-place: Justin Hart, Hampton d. Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson, 6-3

Third-place: Noah Seeberger, Bethel Park p. Zach Carcy, Fox Chapel, 2:14

Fifth-place: Geoff Magin, Quaker Valley d. Damon Thompson, North Hills, 6-2

Seventh-place: Dante Presutti, Montour p. Nevin Matthews, Gateway, 2:16

195 pounds

First-place: Shamil Zaynullaev, Chartiers Valley d. Gehrig Hutchinson, Baldwin, 9-3

Third-place: Nathan Mankey, North Hills d. Harvey Rauch, Upper St. Clair, 9-2

Fifth-place: Riley O'Mara, Bethel Park p. James Howard, Carrick, 0:21

Seventh-place: Luqman Luhujjiddan, Penn Hills m.d. Zach Boggs, Hampton, 18-5

220 pounds

First-place: Jake Slinger, Upper St. Clair p. Donovan Cutchember, Fox Chapel, 3:54

Third-place: Ben Grafton, North Allegheny d. Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland, 2-1 TB2

Fifth-place: Dawson Dietz, Hampton p. Maxwell Badamo, North Hills, 1:16

Seventh-place: Bradley Fadeley, Quaker Valley p. Wayne Sanders, Moon, 2:14

285 pounds

First-place: Gerald Brown, West Mifflin p. Derek Devine, North Allegheny, 4:39

Third-place: Deshawn Butler, Penn Hills d. Nathan Hoaglund, Mt. Lebanon, 5-1 TB2

Fifth-place: Tyler Caragein, Keystone Oaks p. Jack Burton, Upper St. Clair, 0:52

Seventh-place: Jeff Bonnette, Shaler p. Tommy Rengers, Hampton, 0:22

Nonsection

Kiski Area 56, Connellsville 18

106: Mason Prinkey (C) p. Julian Jones, 2:35.

113: Sammy Starr (KA) md. Shawn Thomas, 8-0.

120: Darren Miller (KA) tf. Dylan Keefer, 17-1.

126: Mason Franks (C) DQ Dylan Lane.

132: Dylan Ross (C) p. Jared Curcio, 4:42.

138: Noah Levett (KA) tf. Josh Maruniak, 16-1.

*145: Cam Connor (KA) d. Colin Franks, 7-3.

152: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Seth Kuhns, 1:51.

160: Nick Delp (KA) d. Casper Hinklie, 5-0.

170: Collin Murray (KA) p. Trent Kuhns, 1:18.

182: Logan Pollick (KA) p. Austin Lembo, 2:26.

195: Danny Starr (KA) p. Nate Ansell, 3:05.

220: Troy Kuhn (KA) p. Austin Beveridge, 0:22.

285: Isacc Reid (KAH) wbf.

*Opening match

Wednesday's schedule

Section team tournaments

Class AAA

Section 1

Semifinals

Hempfield* vs. Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

Peters Township* vs. Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Connellsville vs. Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Thomas Jefferson at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

Hampton* vs. Mars, 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Butler at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Semifinals

West Allegheny* vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Canon-McMillan vs. Moon, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Trinity at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Semifinals

Freedom* vs. Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown vs. Beaver, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Chartiers-Houston at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

Derry* vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.; McGuffey vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Jefferson-Morgan at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

Burrell* vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; South Fayette vs. Valley, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Keystone Oaks at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.

*- host site

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

