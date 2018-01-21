High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 20, 2018
Updated 6 hours ago
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Saturday's results
North Allegheny Invitational
Baldwin 62, North Allegheny 51
Central Valley 59, Hampton 49
Pine-Richland 77, Erie 52
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Mars 83, Montour 51
Section 3
Gateway 67, Greensburg Salem 44
Class 4A
Section 3
Uniontown 62, Waynesburg 56
Class 3A
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 54, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 38
Section 3
South Allegheny 42, Burrell 38
Class 2A
Section 1
Leechburg 47, Jeannette 42
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 60, Bentworth 41
Fort Cherry 73, Carmichaels 55
Class A
Section 2
Clairton 89, Geibel Catholic 50
Section 3
Propel Andrew Street 83, St. Joseph 44
Nonsection
Avonworth 58, Mohawk 43
Beaver at Ellwood City, ppd.
Beaver Falls at Aliquippa, ppd.
Belle Vernon 73, Monessen 60
Indiana 79, Punxsutawney 52
Mt. Lebanon 75, Chartiers Valley 50
West Allegheny at South Park, ppd.
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian Academy at Hillcrest Academy (n)
Saturday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 3
Gateway 67, Greensburg Salem 44
Greensburg Salem 8 6 9 21 — 44
Gateway 17 18 20 12 — 67
GS: Marvel McGowan 20. G: John Paul Kromka 12, Trenell Scott 12, Hunter Hicks 11.
Section 2
Central Valley 59, Hampton 49
Central Valley 16 18 13 12 — 59
Hampton 11 15 11 12 — 49
CV: Josh Kline 20, Tyler Walker 10. H: Isaac Degregorio 14, Kyle Constantakis 11.
Class 4A
Section 3
Uniontown 62, Waynesburg 56
Waynesburg 16 16 13 11 — 56
Uniontown 14 16 16 16 — 62
W: Darton McIntire 31, Richard Bortz 16. U: Kam Fitzgerald 21, Billy Deshields 17.
Class 3A
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 54, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 38
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 6 8 9 15 — 38
Seton LaSalle 18 6 12 18 — 54
NC: Fukon 12, Paschall 10. SLS: Jakob Richardson 19, Matt Banbury 14, George Mike IV 10.
Section 3
South Allegheny 42, Burrell 38
South Allegheny 11 11 13 7 — 42
Burrell 10 15 5 8 — 38
SA: Derek Lockhart 23. B: Logan Bitar 21.
Class 2A
Section 1
Leechburg 47, Jeannette 42
Jeannette 8 13 11 10 — 42
Leechburg 15 10 8 14 — 47
J: Anthony Johnson 16. L: John Miskinis 16, Christian Hack 10.
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 60, Bentworth 41
Bentworth 12 13 6 10 — 41
Chartiers-Houston 16 11 14 19 — 60
B: Levi Jordan 14. CH: Cameron Hanley 21, Andrew Clark 16, Zach Southern 10.
Fort Cherry 73, Carmichaels 55
Carmichaels 14 8 16 17 — 55
Fort Cherry 17 16 22 18 — 73
C: Al Cree 26, Nick Mundell 10. FC: Ryhan Culberson 32, Zachary Vincenti 21, Nate Higham 11.
Nonsection
Avonworth 58, Mohawk 43
Mohawk 12 12 6 13 — 43
Avonworth 14 14 11 19 — 58
M: Joey Hervatine 14. A: Tyreke Davis 19, Turner Grau 17.
Belle Vernon 73, Monessen 60
Belle Vernon 17 12 21 23 — 73
Monessen 23 9 14 14 — 60
BV: Cameron Nusser 25, Griffin LaCarte 12. M: Elijahwa Smith-Payne 23, Lyndon Henderson 16.
Indiana 79, Punxsutawney 52
Indiana 16 20 23 20 — 79
Punxsutawney 15 7 20 10 — 52
I: Carlos Carter 34, Tommy Arbuckle 18, Ben Bianco 10. P: Brandon Matthews 19.
Pine-Richland 77, Erie 52
Erie 18 12 16 6 — 52
Pine-Richland 18 21 17 21 — 77
E: Kynon Padley 12, Jhamieh Smith 10, Jason Williams 10, Jonny Moore 10. P-R: Phil Jurkovec 27, Daniel Petcash 21.
Girls
Saturday's results
North Allegheny Invitational
Hampton 50, Pine-Richland 40
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 49, Winchester Thurston 33
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Gateway 45, McKeesport 31
Class 2A
Section 1
Washington 59, Shenango 28
Nonsection
Baldwin 48, SetonLa Salle 37
Bishop Canevin at Slippery Rock, ppd.
Latrobe 71, Shaler 63
Leechburg 65, Kiski Area 50
Mt. Lebanon 52, Cumberland Valley 49
Portersville Christian 45, Union 25
Ringgold at Cornell (n)
Seneca Valley 54, Penn-Trafford 45
Trinity 63, Upper St. Clair 46
Villa Maria Academy 59, Oakland Catholic 34
Waynesburg 33, Geibel 29
West Allegheny 56, Ambridge 46
Saturday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Gateway 45, McKeesport 31
McKeesport 2 7 4 18 — 31
Gateway 14 7 9 15 — 45
McK: Brianna Evans 12. G: Mary Kromka 15, Jordan Edwards 14.
Class 2A
Section 1
Washington 59, Shenango 28
Shenango 5 11 7 5 — 28
Washington 13 18 13 15 — 59
S: Madison Harden 15. W: Carley Allen 22, Torri Finley 14, Randi Thomas 13.
Nonsection
Baldwin 48, Seton LaSalle 37
Baldwin 9 6 18 15 — 48
Seton LaSalle 13 10 4 10 — 37
B: Anna Lucarelli 12, Abbey Larkin 12, Alexis Bernotas 11. SLS: Alyssa Pollice 16.
Hampton 54, Pine-Richland 40
Hampton 6 12 21 15 — 54
Pine-Richland 8 8 6 18 — 40
H: Ali Collins 20, Laryn Edwards 17. P-R: Taylor Brenner 20.
Latrobe 71, Shaler 63 (OT)
Shaler 11 15 18 17 2— 63
Latrobe 14 19 17 11 10— 71
S: Megan Lydon 31, Channing Thomas 12. L: Laura Graytok 26, Mackenzie Markle 14, Shelby Wetzel 13.
Leechburg 65, Kiski Area 50
Leechburg 20 5 18 22 — 65
Kiski Area 4 13 13 20 — 50
L: Mikayla Lovelace 26, Brittany Robilio 25. KA: Harley Holloway 22.
Mt. Lebanon 52, Cumberland Valley 49 (OT)
Cumberland Valley 3 16 4 19 7— 49
Mt. Lebanon 8 11 15 8 10— 52
CV: Abbie Miller 16, Julie Jekot 15. MTL: Nora Kogan 13, Alyssa Hyland 12, Alyssa Kaper 10.
OLSH 49, Winchester Thurston 33
OLSH 11 17 9 12 — 49
Winchester Thurston 2 10 9 12 — 33
OLSH: Ashley Norling 14, Jocelyn Nagy 11, Maddie Hoff 10. WT: Nya Nicholson 11.
Seneca Valley 54, Penn-Trafford 45
Penn-Trafford 11 18 8 8 — 45
Seneca Valley 12 11 14 17 — 54
PT: Bella Long 24. SV: McKenna Gross 17, Gretchen Koken 12.
Trinity 63, Upper St. Clair 46
Upper St. Clair 19 11 4 12 — 46
Trinity 18 10 18 17 — 63
USC: Kate Groninger 12. T: Riley DeRubbo 16, Alayna Cappelli 15, Allie Scarfo 15.
Villa Maria Academy 59, Oakland Catholic 34
Oakland Catholic 7 8 8 11 — 34
Villa Maria Academy 13 13 17 16 — 59
OC: Sierra DeAngelo 13. : Molly Mraz 20.
Waynesburg 33, Geibel 29
Geibel 6 7 4 12 — 29
Waynesburg 6 6 12 9 — 33
G: Gillian Yourish 11, Gabby Yourish 10.
Competitive spirit
Small squad division
1. Shaler, 92.27; 2. Bethel Park, 90.37; 3. Central Dauphin, 80.70; 4. Hampton, 80.07; 5. Upper Darby, 76.47; 6. Pine-Richland, 75.6; 7. Franklin Regional, 75.33; 8. Haverford, 73.5; 9. Marple Newtown, 72.33; 10. Lansdale Catholic, 71.23
Medium squad division
1. St. Huberts, 90.23; 2. Springfield, 88.10; 3. Johnstown, 83.97; 4. Baldwin, 80.90; 5. North Allegheny, 80.53; 6. Ridley, 75.50; 7. Hazleton Area, 75.23; 8. Richland, 74.10; 9. Hempfield, 73.93; 10. Penn-Trafford, 73.93
Large squad division
1. Bishop McCort, 92.50; 2. Cumberland Valley, 91.77; 3. Garnet Valley, 84.97; 4. Nazareth, 81.50; 5. Archbishop Ryan, 80.90; 6. Elizabeth Forward, 80.57; 7. Exeter Township, 80.03
Wrestling
Saturday's results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Kiski Area 56, Connellsville 18
Allegheny County Tournament
at Fox Chapel
106 pounds
First-place: Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley d. Max Stedeford, North Allegheny, 9-2
Third-place: Joey Fischer, South Park m.d. Jesse Galioto, West Mifflin, 12-1
Fifth-place: Nathan Krutules, Thomas Jefferson p. Ryan Machirella, Avonworth, 2:15
Seventh-place: Cole Yocca, Plum p. Tony Montgomery, Chartiers Valley, 4:26
113 pounds
First-place: Ryan Sullivan, Shaler m.d. Frankie Bonura, Moon, 11-2
Third-place: Michael Zacur, Thomas Jefferson d. Josh Campbell, Hampton, 3-1
Fifth-place: Shane Kelley, Central Catholic t.f. Evan Whiteside, Gateway, 18-2, 3:26
Seventh-place: Jeremy Macpherson, North Hills d. Anthony Salopek, West Mifflin, 1-0
120 pounds
First-place: Tyler Kocak, Hampton d. Freddy Junko, North Allegheny, 4-2
Third-place: Nathan Lukez, Pine-Richland m.d. Eddie Heuhn, Carlynton, 13-2
Fifth-place: Kale Buckiso, Thomas Jefferson p. Jamil Prude City, Allderdice, 0:39
Seventh-place: Devyn Giovengo, Montour d. Dan Kyle, Upper St. Clair, 7-4
126 pounds
First-place: Sam Hillegas, North Hills p. Jacob Downing, North Allegheny, 3:21
Third-place: Zachary Macy, Chartiers Valley d. Zach Wright, Hampton, 5-3, OT
Fifth-place: Dylan Winters, Shaler d. Kellen Lynch, Thomas Jefferson, 7-2
Seventh-place: Vinny Riepole, Bethel Park d. Gavin James, Plum, 5-1
132 pounds
First-place: John Rocco Kazalas, Quaker Valley p. Garrett Reinsfelder, Shaler, 1:13
Third-place: Brendan Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Ben Yantek, Bethel Park, 3-1
Fifth-place: Gabe Falo, North Allegheny p. Nick Reconnu, Montour, 4:34
Seventh-place: Tallon Auth, Plum d. Ryan Dawson, Upper St. Clair, 3-2
138 pounds
First-place: Alex Weber, Thomas Jefferson d. Thomas Kyle, Upper St. Clair, 4-2
Third-place: Justice Jones, Carrick d. Ben Salas, Pine-Richland, 4-3
Fifth-place: Joe Mwete City, Brashear d. Parker Loera, Bethel Park, 11-10
Seventh-place: Ellis Popiolkowski, Shaler m.d. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, 14-2
145 pounds
First-place: Nick Acuna, Moon d. Grant Walnoha, Upper St. Clair, 4-0
Third-place: Jackson Gray, Mt. Lebanon d. Nick Marcenelle, North Allegheny, 7-2
Fifth-place: Frank Guzzi, West Mifflin p. Ian Scarberry, Shaler, 1:41
Seventh-place: Ridge Vlha, Thomas Jefferson d. Alex Wecht, Fox Chapel, 5-2
152 pounds
First-place: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland p. Nico Marsico, Montour, 4:43
Third-place: Hunter Kernan, Bethel Park p. Gavin Rosso, West Mifflin, 1:52
Fifth-place: Sean Martin, Upper St. Clair d. Ethan Uechi, North Hills, 4-3 UTB
Seventh-place: Zach Smith, Moon d. Colin Milko, Central Catholic, 5-1
160 pounds
First-place: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Vincenzo Rauso, Central Catholic, 3-1
Third-place: Sean Martin, Upper St. Clair d. Ethan Uechi, North Hills, 4-3 UTB
Fifth-place: Christian Tamburro, Riverview d. Jamil Khalil, Baldwin, 6-5
Seventh-place: Andy Kalup, Thomas Jefferson d. Alex Sampson, Moon, 6-5
170 pounds
First-place: Jason Montgomery, Bethel Park p. Connor Sidoruk, Baldwin, 2:36
Third-place: Nick Whittington, Keystone Oaks d. Chad Scherer, Hampton, 3-0
Fifth-place: Jamal Littlejohn, Moon d. Jacob Smalley, North Allegheny, 6-2
Seventh-place: Murat Zaynullaev, Chartiers Valley m.d. Zayn Peters, Riverview, 16-8
182 pounds
First-place: Justin Hart, Hampton d. Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson, 6-3
Third-place: Noah Seeberger, Bethel Park p. Zach Carcy, Fox Chapel, 2:14
Fifth-place: Geoff Magin, Quaker Valley d. Damon Thompson, North Hills, 6-2
Seventh-place: Dante Presutti, Montour p. Nevin Matthews, Gateway, 2:16
195 pounds
First-place: Shamil Zaynullaev, Chartiers Valley d. Gehrig Hutchinson, Baldwin, 9-3
Third-place: Nathan Mankey, North Hills d. Harvey Rauch, Upper St. Clair, 9-2
Fifth-place: Riley O'Mara, Bethel Park p. James Howard, Carrick, 0:21
Seventh-place: Luqman Luhujjiddan, Penn Hills m.d. Zach Boggs, Hampton, 18-5
220 pounds
First-place: Jake Slinger, Upper St. Clair p. Donovan Cutchember, Fox Chapel, 3:54
Third-place: Ben Grafton, North Allegheny d. Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland, 2-1 TB2
Fifth-place: Dawson Dietz, Hampton p. Maxwell Badamo, North Hills, 1:16
Seventh-place: Bradley Fadeley, Quaker Valley p. Wayne Sanders, Moon, 2:14
285 pounds
First-place: Gerald Brown, West Mifflin p. Derek Devine, North Allegheny, 4:39
Third-place: Deshawn Butler, Penn Hills d. Nathan Hoaglund, Mt. Lebanon, 5-1 TB2
Fifth-place: Tyler Caragein, Keystone Oaks p. Jack Burton, Upper St. Clair, 0:52
Seventh-place: Jeff Bonnette, Shaler p. Tommy Rengers, Hampton, 0:22
Nonsection
Kiski Area 56, Connellsville 18
106: Mason Prinkey (C) p. Julian Jones, 2:35.
113: Sammy Starr (KA) md. Shawn Thomas, 8-0.
120: Darren Miller (KA) tf. Dylan Keefer, 17-1.
126: Mason Franks (C) DQ Dylan Lane.
132: Dylan Ross (C) p. Jared Curcio, 4:42.
138: Noah Levett (KA) tf. Josh Maruniak, 16-1.
*145: Cam Connor (KA) d. Colin Franks, 7-3.
152: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Seth Kuhns, 1:51.
160: Nick Delp (KA) d. Casper Hinklie, 5-0.
170: Collin Murray (KA) p. Trent Kuhns, 1:18.
182: Logan Pollick (KA) p. Austin Lembo, 2:26.
195: Danny Starr (KA) p. Nate Ansell, 3:05.
220: Troy Kuhn (KA) p. Austin Beveridge, 0:22.
285: Isacc Reid (KAH) wbf.
*Opening match
Wednesday's schedule
Section team tournaments
Class AAA
Section 1
Semifinals
Hempfield* vs. Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Plum at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
Peters Township* vs. Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Connellsville vs. Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Thomas Jefferson at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
Hampton* vs. Mars, 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Butler at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Semifinals
West Allegheny* vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Canon-McMillan vs. Moon, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Trinity at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Semifinals
Freedom* vs. Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown vs. Beaver, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Chartiers-Houston at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
Derry* vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.; McGuffey vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Jefferson-Morgan at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
Burrell* vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; South Fayette vs. Valley, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Keystone Oaks at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.
*- host site
