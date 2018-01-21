Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Peters Township, Bethel Park rematch of 1-point game among 3 things to watch Monday in WPIAL athletics

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, 11:36 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

One point separated Peters Township and Bethel Park when the girls basketball teams played late last month.

Makenna Marissa's three-point play with 30 seconds left carried Peters Township to a 38-37 victory at Bethel Park on Dec. 21. Now four weeks later, the rivals are tied for first in Section 3-6A, and they'll rematch Monday night at Peters Township.

Tipoff is 7:30 p.m.

Both teams are 4-1 in section. Peters Township is 11-2 overall, Bethel Park is 10-3.

WPIAL's best faces City League's best

For the second time in six days, a top-ranked WPIAL boys basketball team will challenge the leaders in the City League.

Mars, ranked No. 1 in WPIAL Class 5A, visits Allderdice at 7:30 p.m.

Both teams are 11-2 overall.

Mt. Lebanon, the top-ranked WPIAL Class 6A team, lost to Allderdice, 71-63, last Wednesday. The Dragons also own wins over WPIAL teams Bethel Park, Central Catholic, Hampton and Vincentian Academy. Their two losses are to Penn Hills and Penn-Trafford.

Mars is undefeated against Pennsylvania teams this season. Its two losses occurred in Florida.

A first-place battle in PIHL Class AAA

Peters Township and Seneca Valley, the first- and second-place teams in PIHL Class AAA, meet Monday at the Baierl Ice Complex in Warrendale. Start time is 9 p.m.

Seneca Valley (9-2-1-0) trails Peters Township (10-1-0-1) by just two points in the standings, so it's possible the two could be tied after Monday. The teams needed a tiebreaker shootout when they last met Nov. 21, an eventual 3-2 win for Seneca.

