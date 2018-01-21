Peters Township, Bethel Park rematch of 1-point game among 3 things to watch Monday in WPIAL athletics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One point separated Peters Township and Bethel Park when the girls basketball teams played late last month.

Makenna Marissa's three-point play with 30 seconds left carried Peters Township to a 38-37 victory at Bethel Park on Dec. 21. Now four weeks later, the rivals are tied for first in Section 3-6A, and they'll rematch Monday night at Peters Township.

Tipoff is 7:30 p.m.

Both teams are 4-1 in section. Peters Township is 11-2 overall, Bethel Park is 10-3.

WPIAL's best faces City League's best

For the second time in six days, a top-ranked WPIAL boys basketball team will challenge the leaders in the City League.

Mars, ranked No. 1 in WPIAL Class 5A, visits Allderdice at 7:30 p.m.

Both teams are 11-2 overall.

Mt. Lebanon, the top-ranked WPIAL Class 6A team, lost to Allderdice, 71-63, last Wednesday. The Dragons also own wins over WPIAL teams Bethel Park, Central Catholic, Hampton and Vincentian Academy. Their two losses are to Penn Hills and Penn-Trafford.

Mars is undefeated against Pennsylvania teams this season. Its two losses occurred in Florida.

A first-place battle in PIHL Class AAA

Peters Township and Seneca Valley, the first- and second-place teams in PIHL Class AAA, meet Monday at the Baierl Ice Complex in Warrendale. Start time is 9 p.m.

Seneca Valley (9-2-1-0) trails Peters Township (10-1-0-1) by just two points in the standings, so it's possible the two could be tied after Monday. The teams needed a tiebreaker shootout when they last met Nov. 21, an eventual 3-2 win for Seneca.