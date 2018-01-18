Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel field hockey star picked for Indoor World Cup

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 7:54 p.m.

Fox Chapel senior Abby Pitcairn already has plenty of international field hockey experience, and she'll take it to the highest level next month.

Pitcairn, of Aspinwall, will play with the U.S. Women's National Team at the FIH women's Indoor Hockey World Cup from Feb. 7-11 in Berlin, Germany.

The fifth Indoor World Cup will include 12 teams from around the world for six-a-side play.

Fox Chapel's all-time leading scorer, Pitcairn first earned a spot on the national team as a sophomore, when she competed at the 4 Nations Field Hockey Tournament as the youngest member of the team.

The North Carolina recruit, who missed her senior season to injury, led Fox Chapel to WPIAL championships in 2015 and 2016.

