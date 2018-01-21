A-K Valley high school look-ahead: Week of Jan. 22, 2018

Monday

• A potentially pivotal game in Section 1-4A girls basketball takes place as Deer Lakes hosts Knoch. The Lancers (6-7, 3-4) began the week tied with Burrell for fourth place and the final playoff spot in the section, one-and-a-half games behind Knoch. The Knights (5-8, 4-2) beat the Lancers by five points in their first meeting.

• St. Joseph gets another crack at defending WPIAL champion Winchester Thurston in a Section 3-A game. The Spartans (8-6, 2-2) led the No. 1 Bears for much of the first three quarters in the first meeting before Winchester (7-3, 5-0) rallied to win. St. Joseph's top tandem of Alex Jones and Chloe Kurpakus squares off against the Bears' Gia Thorpe and Ayanna Townsend.

• Coming off its third victory of the season, Freeport visits Fox Chapel in a PIHL Class A game at Alpha Ice Complex. Kyle Hazelett, who has 13 goals, leads the Yellowjackets (3-12) against the Foxes, who are looking to stay in the Penguins Cup playoff race. Chase Villani has a team-high 18 goals for Fox Chapel (7-6-1-1).

Tuesday

• Valley hosts Indiana with first place in Section 1-4A boys basketball on the line. The Vikings (8-2, 5-1) have won six consecutive games, their longest streak since 2006-07. Indiana (11-1, 7-0) has won five in a row and beat Valley, 75-48, last month.

• Highlands' most recent loss came in blowout fashion to Franklin Regional in the teams' Section 3-5A opener. Now the Rams (9-3, 3-1), winners of seven consecutive games, look to avenge that defeat against the visiting Panthers (11-2, 5-0). A win would help Highlands narrow FR's section lead.

• The tight Section 3-6A boys basketball race gets another showcase as Fox Chapel hosts Woodland Hills in a rematch of a 75-60 Wolverines victory from earlier this season. Woodland Hills also knocked off the Foxes in last season's WPIAL playoffs.

Wednesday

• The WPIAL team wrestling postseason begins with sectional tournaments. Burrell, the Section 3-AA (B) champion, will host that tournament and face Quaker Valley in the semifinals. Valley will take on South Fayette in the other semifinal. Kiski Area, the Section 1-AAA (A) champion, will travel to Hempfield for that tournament. The Cavaliers will face Greensburg Salem in the semifinals, with Hempfield and Armstrong squaring off in the other semifinal.

• It will be a clash of styles in a boys basketball nonsection game as Freeport hosts Armstrong. The Yellowjackets feature a high-scoring offense, including a 99-point outburst earlier this season. Armstrong, meanwhile, thrives by playing a slow-down, defensive game.

Thursday

• The top two teams in Section 1-4A girls basketball meet as Freeport visits No. 1 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic. The Yellowjackets (9-5, 6-1) have won six consecutive games, holding opponents to 31 points per game during the stretch. North Catholic (13-0, 7-0), the defending WPIAL champion, is outscoring teams by an average of 30 points and beat Freeport, 60-22, earlier this season.

• Hoping to make headway in its playoff chase, Burrell visits Knoch in a crucial Section 1-4A girls basketball game. The Bucs (5-8, 3-4) moved into a tie for fourth place last week and can make up ground on Knoch (5-9, 4-2) with a victory.

• Apollo-Ridge and Burrell are vying for playoff spots in Section 3-3A boys basketball, and the Bucs (4-8, 2-0) will look for an edge in a makeup of a postponed game. A matchup to watch is between the big men: Kyle Fitzroy for Apollo-Ridge (5-6, 1-1) and Donovan Russell for Burrell.

Friday

• Freeport came the closest of any team to beating Indiana during the first half of the Section 1-4A boys basketball schedule, but Ben Beale's would-be winner glanced off the rim in the final seconds. The Yellowjackets (8-4, 4-2), who beat Indiana on a Beale buzzer-beater last season, get another chance as they visit the Little Indians (10-1, 6-0) for an important section matchup.

• Fox Chapel visits Penn Hills for another pivotal Section 3-6A boys basketball game. The Indians dropped their first section game last week, getting upset by Latrobe. The Foxes lost 47-36 to Penn Hills earlier this season.

• Highlands and Armstrong played tight for three quarters in their first Section 3-5A boys basketball meeting this season before the Golden Rams pulled away late for a 53-39 victory. They meet again as they jockey for playoff positioning.

Saturday

• The Westmoreland County Coaches Association swim meet takes place at Derry. Swimmers from Burrell, Kiski Area and Valley seek county glory.