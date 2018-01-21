Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley high school look-ahead: Week of Jan. 22, 2018

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, 4:36 p.m.

Updated 44 minutes ago

Monday

• A potentially pivotal game in Section 1-4A girls basketball takes place as Deer Lakes hosts Knoch. The Lancers (6-7, 3-4) began the week tied with Burrell for fourth place and the final playoff spot in the section, one-and-a-half games behind Knoch. The Knights (5-8, 4-2) beat the Lancers by five points in their first meeting.

• St. Joseph gets another crack at defending WPIAL champion Winchester Thurston in a Section 3-A game. The Spartans (8-6, 2-2) led the No. 1 Bears for much of the first three quarters in the first meeting before Winchester (7-3, 5-0) rallied to win. St. Joseph's top tandem of Alex Jones and Chloe Kurpakus squares off against the Bears' Gia Thorpe and Ayanna Townsend.

• Coming off its third victory of the season, Freeport visits Fox Chapel in a PIHL Class A game at Alpha Ice Complex. Kyle Hazelett, who has 13 goals, leads the Yellowjackets (3-12) against the Foxes, who are looking to stay in the Penguins Cup playoff race. Chase Villani has a team-high 18 goals for Fox Chapel (7-6-1-1).

Tuesday

• Valley hosts Indiana with first place in Section 1-4A boys basketball on the line. The Vikings (8-2, 5-1) have won six consecutive games, their longest streak since 2006-07. Indiana (11-1, 7-0) has won five in a row and beat Valley, 75-48, last month.

• Highlands' most recent loss came in blowout fashion to Franklin Regional in the teams' Section 3-5A opener. Now the Rams (9-3, 3-1), winners of seven consecutive games, look to avenge that defeat against the visiting Panthers (11-2, 5-0). A win would help Highlands narrow FR's section lead.

• The tight Section 3-6A boys basketball race gets another showcase as Fox Chapel hosts Woodland Hills in a rematch of a 75-60 Wolverines victory from earlier this season. Woodland Hills also knocked off the Foxes in last season's WPIAL playoffs.

Wednesday

• The WPIAL team wrestling postseason begins with sectional tournaments. Burrell, the Section 3-AA (B) champion, will host that tournament and face Quaker Valley in the semifinals. Valley will take on South Fayette in the other semifinal. Kiski Area, the Section 1-AAA (A) champion, will travel to Hempfield for that tournament. The Cavaliers will face Greensburg Salem in the semifinals, with Hempfield and Armstrong squaring off in the other semifinal.

• It will be a clash of styles in a boys basketball nonsection game as Freeport hosts Armstrong. The Yellowjackets feature a high-scoring offense, including a 99-point outburst earlier this season. Armstrong, meanwhile, thrives by playing a slow-down, defensive game.

Thursday

• The top two teams in Section 1-4A girls basketball meet as Freeport visits No. 1 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic. The Yellowjackets (9-5, 6-1) have won six consecutive games, holding opponents to 31 points per game during the stretch. North Catholic (13-0, 7-0), the defending WPIAL champion, is outscoring teams by an average of 30 points and beat Freeport, 60-22, earlier this season.

• Hoping to make headway in its playoff chase, Burrell visits Knoch in a crucial Section 1-4A girls basketball game. The Bucs (5-8, 3-4) moved into a tie for fourth place last week and can make up ground on Knoch (5-9, 4-2) with a victory.

• Apollo-Ridge and Burrell are vying for playoff spots in Section 3-3A boys basketball, and the Bucs (4-8, 2-0) will look for an edge in a makeup of a postponed game. A matchup to watch is between the big men: Kyle Fitzroy for Apollo-Ridge (5-6, 1-1) and Donovan Russell for Burrell.

Friday

• Freeport came the closest of any team to beating Indiana during the first half of the Section 1-4A boys basketball schedule, but Ben Beale's would-be winner glanced off the rim in the final seconds. The Yellowjackets (8-4, 4-2), who beat Indiana on a Beale buzzer-beater last season, get another chance as they visit the Little Indians (10-1, 6-0) for an important section matchup.

• Fox Chapel visits Penn Hills for another pivotal Section 3-6A boys basketball game. The Indians dropped their first section game last week, getting upset by Latrobe. The Foxes lost 47-36 to Penn Hills earlier this season.

• Highlands and Armstrong played tight for three quarters in their first Section 3-5A boys basketball meeting this season before the Golden Rams pulled away late for a 53-39 victory. They meet again as they jockey for playoff positioning.

Saturday

• The Westmoreland County Coaches Association swim meet takes place at Derry. Swimmers from Burrell, Kiski Area and Valley seek county glory.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.