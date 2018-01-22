Quaker Valley vs. New Castle Round 2 part of 3 things to watch Tuesday in WPIAL athletics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley boys basketball remains undefeated at 11-0 overall and atop a tough Section 2-4A through the midway point of section play.

Defending Class 4A champion New Castle sits in third place in the section behind QV and Ambridge and want no parts of a passing of the torch Tuesday at NeCa High.

The Quakers are the classification's top-ranked Trib HSSN team as they prepare to tip off the second half of section play against the 5-2 Red Hurricanes.

In the first meeting at Quaker Valley, the Quakers and Red Hurricanes were tied 38-38 after three quarters before the hosts exploded offensively in the fourth quarter and outscored New Castle, 24-15, en route to a 62-53 triumph.

Coletrane Washington led the Quakers with 24 points while Ryan Stowers added 18 points. Marcus Hooker had a game high 26 points in a losing cause for the ‘Canes.

The game will be broadcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network .

Other boys hoops showdowns

The top two teams in a section meet in five WPIAL boys basketball games Tuesday with first place or a share of first place at stake in four of them. Those four games can all be heard on the TribLive High School Sports Network .

In Section 2-6A, first-place Mt. Lebanon visits Canon-McMillan. The Big Macs are 12-1 overall, with the only loss coming at the hands of the Blue Devils — a 63-52 setback Dec. 19.

Class 5A has two sections with first place up for grabs as McKeesport hosts Trinity in Section 1 while frontrunning Franklin Regional is at Highlands for the top spot in Section 3.

Indiana has a perfect record in Section 1-4A as the Little Indians visit Valley. The Vikings' only section loss came back in December at Indiana.

The lone exception of first place being at stake in these No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchups is in Section 2-3A where first-place Seton LaSalle hosts Avonworth. The Rebels have built a two-game lead over both the Antelopes and Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic.

Playoff previews?

There is a high school hockey doubleheader Tuesday at the Cambria War Memorial in Johnstown that could be a pair of quarterfinals previews in the PIHL Penguins Cup Class A playoffs in March.

Sewickley Academy visits undefeated Bishop McCort at 6 p.m., followed by Westmont-Hilltop hosting West Allegheny at 8.

Bishop McCort is in first place with a perfect mark of 15-0-0-0 (wins-losses-OT loses-shootout losses) while Sewickley Academy is in eighth with a record of 9-5-0-0.

West Allegheny is in third place with 24 points and a record of 12-3-0-0 while Westmont-Hilltop is in sixth place with 21 points and a 9-2-2-1 record.

The doubleheader will feature five of the top 10 scorers in Class A, with Jacob Gyergyo (38 points) and Kellen Almmady (36) of West Allegheny, Matsvei Kurylovich (36) and Aliaksei Kostserau (33) of Bishop McCort and Michael Hertzberg (30) of Sewickley Academy.

Don Rebel is a TribLIVE High School Sports Network broadcaster and staff writer. Reach him at drebel@tribweb.com.