High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 22, 2018
Updated 7 hours ago
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Monday's results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 67, Ringgold 40
Section 3
Highlands 72, Kiski Area 36
Class 4A
Section 3
South Park 87, Waynesburg 86
Section 4
Washington 57, Charleroi 37
Class 3A
Section 3
East Allegheny 62, Burrell 39
Class 2A
Section 2
Frazier 60, Carmichaels 57
Class A
Section 1
Geibel 76, Mapletown 39
Section 3
St. Joseph 56, Trinity Christian 55
Nonsection
Allderdice 73, Mars 62
SWCAC
Hillcrest Christian Academy 37, Cheswick Christian 27
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 59, United 54
Saltsburg 66, Blairsville 59
Monday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 67, Ringgold 40
Laurel Highlands 15 15 20 17 — 67
Ringgold 9 6 10 15 — 40
LH: Bryce Laskey 35, Elijah Guynn 10. R: Chris Peccon 24.
Section 3
Highlands 72, Kiski Area 36
Highlands 19 14 22 17 — 72
Kiski Area 3 9 8 16 — 36
H: Shawn Erceg 25, Romello Freeman 19. KA: Ryne Wallace 13.
Class 4A
Section 3
South Park 87, Waynesburg 86 (OT)
South Park 17 23 11 26 10— 87
Waynesburg 28 12 12 25 9— 86
SP: Devin Turner 25, Damon Smith 23, Michael Graham 12. W: Darton McIntire 40, Lucas Garber 13.
Class 3A
Section 3
East Allegheny 62, Burrell 49
East Allegheny 12 9 16 25 — 62
Burrell 8 15 9 17 — 49
EA: T.J. Banks 18, Cedric Blackmon 17, Olajawon Owens 12. B: Logan Bitar 17, Donovan Russell 16.
Section 4
Washington 57, Charleroi 37
Washington 6 28 15 8 — 57
Charleroi 12 3 10 12 — 37
W: Daniel Ethridge 18, Joe Mercer 12, Zahmere Robinson 10. C: Caleb Carson 12.
Class 2A
Section 2
Frazier 60, Carmichaels 57
Frazier 15 17 11 17 — 60
Carmichaels 11 10 18 18 — 57
F: Justin Novak 19, Brandon Lovis 15. C: Steven Hamer 26, Sam Schoedel 13.
Class A
Section 3
St. Joseph 56, Trinity Christian 55
St. Joseph 7 18 15 16 — 56
Trinity Christian 14 14 11 16 — 55
St. J: Evan Kuczynski 16, Grant Bendis 15, Andrew Sullivan 13. TC: Sean Newell 14, Hayden Verhill 12, Michael Brush 10.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 72, West Shamokin 42
Ligonier Valley 19 9 29 15 — 72
West Shamokin 6 11 20 5 — 42
LV: Michael Marinchak 28, Marrek Paola 23. WS: Carson DeWitt 12, Ethan Libengood 12, Drew Orlosky 10.
Today's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Montour at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.; Ellwood City at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Charleroi at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Washington, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.; Serra Catholic at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at California, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Neshannock at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.; Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic at Union, 7 p.m.; Rochester at Holy Family Academy, 7 p.m.; Western Beaver at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Monessen, 7 p.m.; Clairton at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.; Imani Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 36, North Hills 29
North Allegheny 58, Shaler 41
Seneca Valley 45, Pine-Richland 36
Section 3
Mt. Lebanon 65, Baldwin 31
Peters Township 58, Bethel Park 44
Upper St. Clair 60, Canon-McMillan 45
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 62, Lincoln Park 38
South Fayette 64, Moon 31
West Allegheny 59, Montour 48
Section 2
Oakland Catholic 70, McKeesport 25
Woodland Hills 60, West Mifflin 36
Section 3
Greensburg Salem 41, Uniontown 31
Ringgold 59, Connellsville 42
Trinity 59, Albert Gallatin 38
Section 4
Armstrong 53, Franklin Regional 44
Hampton 49, Indiana 24
Class 4A
Section 1
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 79, Burrell 31
Freeport 60, Highlands 18
Knoch 38, Deer Lakes 34
Section 2
Ambridge 38, Hopewell 28
Beaver 42, Central Valley 26
Blackhawk 69, New Castle 54
Section 3
Belle Vernon 38, Southmoreland 22
Elizabeth Forward 68, Yough 13
Keystone Oaks 55, Mt. Pleasant 30
South Park 72, Derry 52
Class 3A
Section 1
Riverside 46, Laurel 42
Beaver Falls 45, Freedom 35
Mohawk 50, Neshannock 41
Section 2
Charleroi 51, Brownsville 32
East Allegheny 66, South Side Beaver 34
South Allegheny 32, McGuffey 28
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 39, Shady Side Academy 33
Bishop Canevin 64, Seton LaSalle 43
Steel Valley 57, Avonworth 47
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston 65, Washington 40
Fort Cherry 39, New Brighton 32
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 68, Burgettstown 37
Shenango 30, Aliquippa 25
Section 2
Brentwood 63, Sto-Rox 40
Leechburg 68, Ellis School 37
Northgate 53, Springdale 14
Vincentian Academy 69, Riverview 40
Section 3
Beth-Center 68, Carmichaels 39
California 71, Jeannette 44
Frazier 85, Bentworth 58
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 46, Union 23
Quigley Catholic 52, Sewickley Academy 47
Rochester 61, Propel Andrew Street 17
Section 2
Avella 43, Monessen 11
West Greene 68, Jefferson-Morgan 27
Mapletown 34, Geibel 33
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 62, Eden Christian Academy 24
Clairton 42, Imani Christian 38
Winchester Thurston 74, St. Joseph 50
Nonsection
Westinghouse 67, Valley 35
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian Academy 36, Hillcrest Christian School 28
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 54, United 44
West Shamokin 60, Saltsburg 29
Nonsection
Harmony 39, Northern Cambria 29
Monday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 58, Shaler 41
North Allegheny 19 20 8 11 — 58
Shaler 13 5 6 17 — 41
NA: Piper Morningstar 15, Rachel Martindale 14. S: Megan Lydon 17.
Seneca Valley 45, Pine-Richland 36
Seneca Valley 14 7 19 5 — 45
Pine-Richland 7 1 15 13 — 36
SV: Gretchen Koken 16, Haley Cramer 13. P-R: Kayla Graf 14.
Section 3
Mt. Lebanon 65, Baldwin 31
Baldwin 4 14 10 3 — 31
Mt. Lebanon 16 20 21 8 — 65
B: Anna Lucarelli 16, Abby Larkin 12. MTL: Haley Sabol 17, Jamey Napoleon 16, Nora Kogan 15.
Peters Township 58, Bethel Park 44
Bethel Park 6 10 12 16 — 44
Peters Township 14 17 14 13 — 58
BP: Maria Cerro 14, Olivia Westphal 13. PT: Makenna Marisa 23, Isabella Mills 13, Olivia Ziegler 10.
Upper St. Clair 60, Canon-McMillan 45
Canon-McMillan 8 14 12 11 — 45
Upper St. Clair 14 10 16 20 — 60
CM: Izzy Allen 16, Tamara Mathis 13. USC: Allison Dellicarri 15, Kate Groninger 15, Kennedy Bayer 12.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 62, Lincoln Park 38
Chartiers Valley 15 13 17 17 — 62
Lincoln Park 11 5 8 14 — 38
CV: Mackenzie Wagner 19, Megan McConnell 13. LP: Riley Arrigo 14, Paige Brown 10.
South Fayette 64, Moon 31
Moon 8 10 8 5 — 31
South Fayette 17 20 12 15 — 64
SF: Jordan Head 19, Sam Kosmacki 15.
West Allegheny 59, Montour 48
Montour 12 14 19 3 — 48
West Allegheny 16 16 8 19 — 59
M: Gabby Tanny 15, Courtney Tomas 15. WA: Patience Ashaolu 23, Grace Faulk 16.
Section 2
Oakland Catholic 70, McKeesport 25
McKeesport 1 11 6 7 — 25
Oakland Catholic 19 18 12 21 — 70
OC: Cierra Christian 17, Jayde Boyd 12, Alexis Sestric 11.
Woodland Hills 60, West Mifflin 36
West Mifflin 7 12 10 7 — 36
Woodland Hills 14 18 13 15 — 60
WH: Nya Morris 14, Joi Burleigh 14.
Section 3
Ringgold 59, Connellsville 42
Ringgold 16 19 15 9 — 59
Connellsville 8 12 14 8 — 42
R: Ashley Briscoe 25. C: Zoe Youdell 16, Megan Haggerty 12.
Trinity 59, Albert Gallatin 38
Trinity 24 14 12 9 — 59
Albert Gallatin 13 7 9 9 — 38
T: Riley DeRubbo 21, Alayna Cappelli 18, Jayme Britton 10. AG: Bryn Bezjak 23.
Uniontown 41, Greensburg Salem 31
Uniontown 9 8 10 14 — 41
Greensburg Salem 8 5 7 11 — 31
U: Kierra Rose 11, Kelsey Rose 10. GS: Megan Kallock 16.
Section 4
Armstrong 53, Franklin Regional 44
Armstrong 5 16 13 19 — 53
Franklin Regional 7 11 16 10 — 44
A: Kenzie Lasher 19, Loryn Bowser 13, Madi Lorigan 13. FR: Jordan Yaniga 11.
Hampton 49, Indiana 24
Indiana 10 5 2 7 — 24
Hampton 10 11 18 10 — 49
H: Laryn Edwards 21, Ali Collins 14.
Class 4A
Section 1
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 79, Burrell 31
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 20 26 23 10 — 79
Burrell 12 11 5 3 — 31
NC: Kylee Lewandowski 17, Tess Myers 16, Dani Short 14. B: Kaylen Sharrow 16.
Freeport 60, Highlands 18
Highlands 8 6 2 2 — 18
Freeport 17 18 19 6 — 60
F: Madeline Clark 16, Sidney Shemanski 14, Jenna Manke 12.
Knoch 38, Deer Lakes 34
Knoch 3 11 13 11 — 38
Deer Lakes 8 1 14 11 — 34
K: Casey Kretzer 12, Emily Fraser 10. DL: Julia Hollibaugh 13.
Section 2
Beaver 42, Central Valley 26
Central Valley 5 1 7 13 — 26
Beaver 8 19 5 10 — 42
CV: Christiane Frye 10. B: Bella Posset 14, Emma Pavelek 12.
Blackhawk 69, New Castle 54
Blackhawk 19 17 13 20 — 69
New Castle 10 17 7 20 — 54
B: Mady Aulbach 19, Mackenzie Amalia 16, Ava Haddox 12. NC: Lindsay Frabotta 20, Olivia Valenti 12, Mia Graham 11.
Section 3
Belle Vernon 38, Southmoreland 22
Southmoreland 4 8 7 3 — 22
Belle Vernon 11 9 7 11 — 38
BV: Caitlyn Trombley 14.
Keystone Oaks 55, Mt. Pleasant 30
Keystone Oaks 22 10 21 2 — 55
Mt. Pleasant 5 7 9 9 — 30
KO: Gillian Piccolino 18, Jaylen Hoffmann 10.
South Park 72, Derry 52
South Park 17 16 22 17 — 72
Derry 14 17 12 9 — 52
SP: Kasey Kastroll 16, Maura Huwalt 16, Cassidy Zandier 16, Danielle Deprosporo 10. D: Kam Kelly 14, Madison Clayton 12, Destiny Roberts 11.
Class 3A
Section 2
Charleroi 51, Brownsville 32
Charleroi 19 15 10 7 — 51
Brownsville 8 4 7 13 — 32
C: Maria Claybaugh 16, Bella Skobel 14, Kaitlyn Riley 11. B: Alexis Carson 13.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 39, Shady Side Academy 33
Shady Side Academy 9 12 5 7 — 33
Apollo-Ridge 10 6 6 17 — 39
SSA: Arianna Goitz 12. AR: Maddy Moore 18.
Bishop Canevin 64, Seton LaSalle 43
Seton LaSalle 7 3 12 21 — 43
Bishop Canevin 14 20 9 21 — 64
BC: Bri Allen 27, Gillan Gustine 13, Diajha Allen 10.
Steel Valley 57, Avonworth 47
Avonworth 17 5 11 14 — 47
Steel Valley 17 14 10 16 — 57
A: Hayden Robinson 14. SV: Kelsey McCafferty 18, Katie Giovannini 12, Morgan Farrah 11, Sam Sniegocki 10.
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston 65, Washington 40
Washington 2 19 11 8 — 40
Chartiers-Houston 23 13 10 19 — 65
W: Carley Allen 22. C-H: Alexa Williamson 38, Madison Simpson 12, Julia Vulcano 10.
Fort Cherry 39, New Brighton 32
Fort Cherry 9 5 13 12 — 39
New Brighton 8 9 6 9 — 32
FC: Alex Guerra 14. NB: Syndey Cook 29.
OLSH 68, Burgettstown 37
OLSH 18 12 24 14 — 68
Burgettstown 7 11 8 11 — 37
OLSH: Jocelyn Nagy 19, Kennede Mickle 16, Ashley Norling 12, Maddie Hoff 11. B: Malia Castellino 22.
Section 2
Leechburg 68, Ellis School 37
Leechburg 21 16 15 16 — 68
Ellis School 13 4 8 12 — 37
L: Mikayla Lovelace 16, Cameron Davies 15, Brittany Robilio 11. E: Kathrine Ference 13, Natalie Jasper 11.
Vincentian Academy 69, Riverview 40
Vincentian Academy 33 13 16 7 — 69
Riverview 9 6 11 14 — 40
V: Caroline Elliott 19, Alana Winkler 14, Katie Bartlett 11. R: Sydney McDonough 18, Alyssa Cappa 13.
Section 3
Beth-Center 68, Carmichaels 41
Carmichaels 8 9 14 10 — 41
Beth-Center 16 19 13 20 — 68
C: Sinn Kylie 10, Jayden Barnish 10. BC: Olivia Greco 41, Kinley Whited 12.
California 71, Jeannette 44
Jeannette 5 8 19 12 — 44
California 19 15 19 18 — 71
J: Dymond Crawford 33. C: Bailey Vig 29, Love' Porter 18.
Frazier 85, Bentworth 58
Frazier 22 24 27 12 ?? 85
Bentworth 8 24 10 16 — 58
F: Brooke Poling 26, Jovanna Isaac 21, Sierra Twigg 14, Ashley Moger 12. B: Hailey Kellerman 16, Caroline Rice 13, Savannah Adams 12.
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic 52, Sewickley Academy 47
Quigley Catholic 13 5 10 24 — 52
Sewickley Academy 4 14 4 25 — 47
QC: Taylor Kirschner 20, Hailey Drutarosky 15, Mandy Scott 13. Sa: Olivia Ryder 17, Sam Smith 13.
Section 2
Avella 43, Monessen 11
Avella 9 13 11 10 — 43
Monessen 2 5 2 2 — 11
A: Bailey Lis 16.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 62, Eden Christian Academy 24
Eden Christian Academy 7 7 3 7 — 24
Aquinas Academy 18 16 18 10 — 62
AA: Anni Druschel 18, Mary Casamassa 16.
Clairton 42, Imani Christian 38
Clairton 15 6 12 9 — 42
Imani Christian 5 9 10 14 — 38
C: E. Gibson 20. IC: Majesty Alford 10.
Winchester Thurston 74, St. Joseph 50
St. Joseph 4 13 17 16 — 50
Winchester Thurston 28 15 13 18 — 74
St. J: Alex Jones 18, Gia Angelo 13, Anna Swierczenski 10. WT: Gia Thorpe 24, Ayanna Townsend 22, Nya Nicholson 22.
District 6
Heritage
West Shamokin 60, Saltsburg 29
West Shamokin 22 17 9 12 — 60
Saltsburg 5 10 7 7 — 29
WS: Olivia Fusaro 21, Gabby Olinger 13.
Class 3A
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 54, United 44
United 11 8 13 12 — 44
Ligonier Valley 16 8 9 21 — 54
U: Ashley Morgan 14, Maizee Fry 14. LV: Lexie Petrof 22, Alexia Boyd 12, MacKenzee Jester 11.
Today's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Penn Hills at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Thomas Jefferson at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Kiski Area at Plum, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Brownsville at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.; Ellis School at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.; Knoch at Karns City, 7:30 p.m.; Mapletown at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Obama Academy at Propel Braddock Hills, 6 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Brashear, 6:30 p.m.; Rochester at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Blairsville, 7 p.m.; Marion Center at Penns Manor, 7:30 p.m.; Saltsburg at United, 7:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Monday's result
Hempfield 7, Greensburg CC 0
Girls
Monday's result
Hempfield 7, Greensburg CC 0
Hockey
Monday's results
Class AAA
Bethel Park at Butler (n)
Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon (n)
Peters Township at Seneca Valley (n)
Class AA
Hempfield 4, Latrobe 3
Montour 5, Quaker Valley 2
Pine-Richland 7, Hampton 4
Upper St. Clair 5, Franklin Regional 4
Armstrong at North Hills (n)
Shaler at Baldwin (n)
Class A
Fox Chapel 11, Freeport 3
South Fayette 4, Meadville 0
Greensburg Salem at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)
Norwin at Kiski Area (n)
Division II
Moon 2, Ringgold 0
Elizabeth Forward at Burrell (n)
Today's schedule
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan at Cathedral Prep, 8:30 p.m.
Class A
Sewickley Academy at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny at Westmont Hilltop, 8 p.m.
Division II
Carrick at Trinity, 8:20 p.m.; Central Valley at Kennedy Catholic, 8 p.m.; Morgantown at Connellsville, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday's results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Blackhawk 39, Carlynton 36
Keystone Oaks 45, South Park 30
Penn-Trafford 35, Southmoreland 27
Yough 28, Washington 22
Wednesday's schedule
Section team tournaments
Class AAA
Section 1
Semifinals
Hempfield* vs. Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Plum at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
Peters Township* vs. Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Connellsville vs. Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Thomas Jefferson at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
Hampton* vs. Mars, 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Butler at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Semifinals
West Allegheny* vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Canon-McMillan vs. Moon, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Trinity at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Semifinals
Freedom* vs. Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown vs. Beaver, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Chartiers-Houston at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
Derry* vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.; McGuffey vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Jefferson-Morgan at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
Burrell* vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; South Fayette vs. Valley, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Keystone Oaks at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.
* - denotes host site
