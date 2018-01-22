High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 22, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 67, Ringgold 40

Section 3

Highlands 72, Kiski Area 36

Class 4A

Section 3

South Park 87, Waynesburg 86

Section 4

Washington 57, Charleroi 37

Class 3A

Section 3

East Allegheny 62, Burrell 39

Class 2A

Section 2

Frazier 60, Carmichaels 57

Class A

Section 1

Geibel 76, Mapletown 39

Section 3

St. Joseph 56, Trinity Christian 55

Nonsection

Allderdice 73, Mars 62

SWCAC

Hillcrest Christian Academy 37, Cheswick Christian 27

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 59, United 54

Saltsburg 66, Blairsville 59

Monday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 67, Ringgold 40

Laurel Highlands 15 15 20 17 — 67

Ringgold 9 6 10 15 — 40

LH: Bryce Laskey 35, Elijah Guynn 10. R: Chris Peccon 24.

Section 3

Highlands 72, Kiski Area 36

Highlands 19 14 22 17 — 72

Kiski Area 3 9 8 16 — 36

H: Shawn Erceg 25, Romello Freeman 19. KA: Ryne Wallace 13.

Class 4A

Section 3

South Park 87, Waynesburg 86 (OT)

South Park 17 23 11 26 10— 87

Waynesburg 28 12 12 25 9— 86

SP: Devin Turner 25, Damon Smith 23, Michael Graham 12. W: Darton McIntire 40, Lucas Garber 13.

Class 3A

Section 3

East Allegheny 62, Burrell 49

East Allegheny 12 9 16 25 — 62

Burrell 8 15 9 17 — 49

EA: T.J. Banks 18, Cedric Blackmon 17, Olajawon Owens 12. B: Logan Bitar 17, Donovan Russell 16.

Section 4

Washington 57, Charleroi 37

Washington 6 28 15 8 — 57

Charleroi 12 3 10 12 — 37

W: Daniel Ethridge 18, Joe Mercer 12, Zahmere Robinson 10. C: Caleb Carson 12.

Class 2A

Section 2

Frazier 60, Carmichaels 57

Frazier 15 17 11 17 — 60

Carmichaels 11 10 18 18 — 57

F: Justin Novak 19, Brandon Lovis 15. C: Steven Hamer 26, Sam Schoedel 13.

Class A

Section 3

St. Joseph 56, Trinity Christian 55

St. Joseph 7 18 15 16 — 56

Trinity Christian 14 14 11 16 — 55

St. J: Evan Kuczynski 16, Grant Bendis 15, Andrew Sullivan 13. TC: Sean Newell 14, Hayden Verhill 12, Michael Brush 10.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 72, West Shamokin 42

Ligonier Valley 19 9 29 15 — 72

West Shamokin 6 11 20 5 — 42

LV: Michael Marinchak 28, Marrek Paola 23. WS: Carson DeWitt 12, Ethan Libengood 12, Drew Orlosky 10.

Today's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.; Ellwood City at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Washington, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.; Serra Catholic at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at California, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Neshannock at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.; Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Union, 7 p.m.; Rochester at Holy Family Academy, 7 p.m.; Western Beaver at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Monessen, 7 p.m.; Clairton at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.; Imani Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 36, North Hills 29

North Allegheny 58, Shaler 41

Seneca Valley 45, Pine-Richland 36

Section 3

Mt. Lebanon 65, Baldwin 31

Peters Township 58, Bethel Park 44

Upper St. Clair 60, Canon-McMillan 45

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 62, Lincoln Park 38

South Fayette 64, Moon 31

West Allegheny 59, Montour 48

Section 2

Oakland Catholic 70, McKeesport 25

Woodland Hills 60, West Mifflin 36

Section 3

Greensburg Salem 41, Uniontown 31

Ringgold 59, Connellsville 42

Trinity 59, Albert Gallatin 38

Section 4

Armstrong 53, Franklin Regional 44

Hampton 49, Indiana 24

Class 4A

Section 1

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 79, Burrell 31

Freeport 60, Highlands 18

Knoch 38, Deer Lakes 34

Section 2

Ambridge 38, Hopewell 28

Beaver 42, Central Valley 26

Blackhawk 69, New Castle 54

Section 3

Belle Vernon 38, Southmoreland 22

Elizabeth Forward 68, Yough 13

Keystone Oaks 55, Mt. Pleasant 30

South Park 72, Derry 52

Class 3A

Section 1

Riverside 46, Laurel 42

Beaver Falls 45, Freedom 35

Mohawk 50, Neshannock 41

Section 2

Charleroi 51, Brownsville 32

East Allegheny 66, South Side Beaver 34

South Allegheny 32, McGuffey 28

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 39, Shady Side Academy 33

Bishop Canevin 64, Seton LaSalle 43

Steel Valley 57, Avonworth 47

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 65, Washington 40

Fort Cherry 39, New Brighton 32

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 68, Burgettstown 37

Shenango 30, Aliquippa 25

Section 2

Brentwood 63, Sto-Rox 40

Leechburg 68, Ellis School 37

Northgate 53, Springdale 14

Vincentian Academy 69, Riverview 40

Section 3

Beth-Center 68, Carmichaels 39

California 71, Jeannette 44

Frazier 85, Bentworth 58

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 46, Union 23

Quigley Catholic 52, Sewickley Academy 47

Rochester 61, Propel Andrew Street 17

Section 2

Avella 43, Monessen 11

West Greene 68, Jefferson-Morgan 27

Mapletown 34, Geibel 33

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 62, Eden Christian Academy 24

Clairton 42, Imani Christian 38

Winchester Thurston 74, St. Joseph 50

Nonsection

Westinghouse 67, Valley 35

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian Academy 36, Hillcrest Christian School 28

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 54, United 44

West Shamokin 60, Saltsburg 29

Nonsection

Harmony 39, Northern Cambria 29

Monday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 58, Shaler 41

North Allegheny 19 20 8 11 — 58

Shaler 13 5 6 17 — 41

NA: Piper Morningstar 15, Rachel Martindale 14. S: Megan Lydon 17.

Seneca Valley 45, Pine-Richland 36

Seneca Valley 14 7 19 5 — 45

Pine-Richland 7 1 15 13 — 36

SV: Gretchen Koken 16, Haley Cramer 13. P-R: Kayla Graf 14.

Section 3

Mt. Lebanon 65, Baldwin 31

Baldwin 4 14 10 3 — 31

Mt. Lebanon 16 20 21 8 — 65

B: Anna Lucarelli 16, Abby Larkin 12. MTL: Haley Sabol 17, Jamey Napoleon 16, Nora Kogan 15.

Peters Township 58, Bethel Park 44

Bethel Park 6 10 12 16 — 44

Peters Township 14 17 14 13 — 58

BP: Maria Cerro 14, Olivia Westphal 13. PT: Makenna Marisa 23, Isabella Mills 13, Olivia Ziegler 10.

Upper St. Clair 60, Canon-McMillan 45

Canon-McMillan 8 14 12 11 — 45

Upper St. Clair 14 10 16 20 — 60

CM: Izzy Allen 16, Tamara Mathis 13. USC: Allison Dellicarri 15, Kate Groninger 15, Kennedy Bayer 12.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 62, Lincoln Park 38

Chartiers Valley 15 13 17 17 — 62

Lincoln Park 11 5 8 14 — 38

CV: Mackenzie Wagner 19, Megan McConnell 13. LP: Riley Arrigo 14, Paige Brown 10.

South Fayette 64, Moon 31

Moon 8 10 8 5 — 31

South Fayette 17 20 12 15 — 64

SF: Jordan Head 19, Sam Kosmacki 15.

West Allegheny 59, Montour 48

Montour 12 14 19 3 — 48

West Allegheny 16 16 8 19 — 59

M: Gabby Tanny 15, Courtney Tomas 15. WA: Patience Ashaolu 23, Grace Faulk 16.

Section 2

Oakland Catholic 70, McKeesport 25

McKeesport 1 11 6 7 — 25

Oakland Catholic 19 18 12 21 — 70

OC: Cierra Christian 17, Jayde Boyd 12, Alexis Sestric 11.

Woodland Hills 60, West Mifflin 36

West Mifflin 7 12 10 7 — 36

Woodland Hills 14 18 13 15 — 60

WH: Nya Morris 14, Joi Burleigh 14.

Section 3

Ringgold 59, Connellsville 42

Ringgold 16 19 15 9 — 59

Connellsville 8 12 14 8 — 42

R: Ashley Briscoe 25. C: Zoe Youdell 16, Megan Haggerty 12.

Trinity 59, Albert Gallatin 38

Trinity 24 14 12 9 — 59

Albert Gallatin 13 7 9 9 — 38

T: Riley DeRubbo 21, Alayna Cappelli 18, Jayme Britton 10. AG: Bryn Bezjak 23.

Uniontown 41, Greensburg Salem 31

Uniontown 9 8 10 14 — 41

Greensburg Salem 8 5 7 11 — 31

U: Kierra Rose 11, Kelsey Rose 10. GS: Megan Kallock 16.

Section 4

Armstrong 53, Franklin Regional 44

Armstrong 5 16 13 19 — 53

Franklin Regional 7 11 16 10 — 44

A: Kenzie Lasher 19, Loryn Bowser 13, Madi Lorigan 13. FR: Jordan Yaniga 11.

Hampton 49, Indiana 24

Indiana 10 5 2 7 — 24

Hampton 10 11 18 10 — 49

H: Laryn Edwards 21, Ali Collins 14.

Class 4A

Section 1

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 79, Burrell 31

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 20 26 23 10 — 79

Burrell 12 11 5 3 — 31

NC: Kylee Lewandowski 17, Tess Myers 16, Dani Short 14. B: Kaylen Sharrow 16.

Freeport 60, Highlands 18

Highlands 8 6 2 2 — 18

Freeport 17 18 19 6 — 60

F: Madeline Clark 16, Sidney Shemanski 14, Jenna Manke 12.

Knoch 38, Deer Lakes 34

Knoch 3 11 13 11 — 38

Deer Lakes 8 1 14 11 — 34

K: Casey Kretzer 12, Emily Fraser 10. DL: Julia Hollibaugh 13.

Section 2

Beaver 42, Central Valley 26

Central Valley 5 1 7 13 — 26

Beaver 8 19 5 10 — 42

CV: Christiane Frye 10. B: Bella Posset 14, Emma Pavelek 12.

Blackhawk 69, New Castle 54

Blackhawk 19 17 13 20 — 69

New Castle 10 17 7 20 — 54

B: Mady Aulbach 19, Mackenzie Amalia 16, Ava Haddox 12. NC: Lindsay Frabotta 20, Olivia Valenti 12, Mia Graham 11.

Section 3

Belle Vernon 38, Southmoreland 22

Southmoreland 4 8 7 3 — 22

Belle Vernon 11 9 7 11 — 38

BV: Caitlyn Trombley 14.

Keystone Oaks 55, Mt. Pleasant 30

Keystone Oaks 22 10 21 2 — 55

Mt. Pleasant 5 7 9 9 — 30

KO: Gillian Piccolino 18, Jaylen Hoffmann 10.

South Park 72, Derry 52

South Park 17 16 22 17 — 72

Derry 14 17 12 9 — 52

SP: Kasey Kastroll 16, Maura Huwalt 16, Cassidy Zandier 16, Danielle Deprosporo 10. D: Kam Kelly 14, Madison Clayton 12, Destiny Roberts 11.

Class 3A

Section 2

Charleroi 51, Brownsville 32

Charleroi 19 15 10 7 — 51

Brownsville 8 4 7 13 — 32

C: Maria Claybaugh 16, Bella Skobel 14, Kaitlyn Riley 11. B: Alexis Carson 13.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 39, Shady Side Academy 33

Shady Side Academy 9 12 5 7 — 33

Apollo-Ridge 10 6 6 17 — 39

SSA: Arianna Goitz 12. AR: Maddy Moore 18.

Bishop Canevin 64, Seton LaSalle 43

Seton LaSalle 7 3 12 21 — 43

Bishop Canevin 14 20 9 21 — 64

BC: Bri Allen 27, Gillan Gustine 13, Diajha Allen 10.

Steel Valley 57, Avonworth 47

Avonworth 17 5 11 14 — 47

Steel Valley 17 14 10 16 — 57

A: Hayden Robinson 14. SV: Kelsey McCafferty 18, Katie Giovannini 12, Morgan Farrah 11, Sam Sniegocki 10.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 65, Washington 40

Washington 2 19 11 8 — 40

Chartiers-Houston 23 13 10 19 — 65

W: Carley Allen 22. C-H: Alexa Williamson 38, Madison Simpson 12, Julia Vulcano 10.

Fort Cherry 39, New Brighton 32

Fort Cherry 9 5 13 12 — 39

New Brighton 8 9 6 9 — 32

FC: Alex Guerra 14. NB: Syndey Cook 29.

OLSH 68, Burgettstown 37

OLSH 18 12 24 14 — 68

Burgettstown 7 11 8 11 — 37

OLSH: Jocelyn Nagy 19, Kennede Mickle 16, Ashley Norling 12, Maddie Hoff 11. B: Malia Castellino 22.

Section 2

Leechburg 68, Ellis School 37

Leechburg 21 16 15 16 — 68

Ellis School 13 4 8 12 — 37

L: Mikayla Lovelace 16, Cameron Davies 15, Brittany Robilio 11. E: Kathrine Ference 13, Natalie Jasper 11.

Vincentian Academy 69, Riverview 40

Vincentian Academy 33 13 16 7 — 69

Riverview 9 6 11 14 — 40

V: Caroline Elliott 19, Alana Winkler 14, Katie Bartlett 11. R: Sydney McDonough 18, Alyssa Cappa 13.

Section 3

Beth-Center 68, Carmichaels 41

Carmichaels 8 9 14 10 — 41

Beth-Center 16 19 13 20 — 68

C: Sinn Kylie 10, Jayden Barnish 10. BC: Olivia Greco 41, Kinley Whited 12.

California 71, Jeannette 44

Jeannette 5 8 19 12 — 44

California 19 15 19 18 — 71

J: Dymond Crawford 33. C: Bailey Vig 29, Love' Porter 18.

Frazier 85, Bentworth 58

Frazier 22 24 27 12 ?? 85

Bentworth 8 24 10 16 — 58

F: Brooke Poling 26, Jovanna Isaac 21, Sierra Twigg 14, Ashley Moger 12. B: Hailey Kellerman 16, Caroline Rice 13, Savannah Adams 12.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic 52, Sewickley Academy 47

Quigley Catholic 13 5 10 24 — 52

Sewickley Academy 4 14 4 25 — 47

QC: Taylor Kirschner 20, Hailey Drutarosky 15, Mandy Scott 13. Sa: Olivia Ryder 17, Sam Smith 13.

Section 2

Avella 43, Monessen 11

Avella 9 13 11 10 — 43

Monessen 2 5 2 2 — 11

A: Bailey Lis 16.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 62, Eden Christian Academy 24

Eden Christian Academy 7 7 3 7 — 24

Aquinas Academy 18 16 18 10 — 62

AA: Anni Druschel 18, Mary Casamassa 16.

Clairton 42, Imani Christian 38

Clairton 15 6 12 9 — 42

Imani Christian 5 9 10 14 — 38

C: E. Gibson 20. IC: Majesty Alford 10.

Winchester Thurston 74, St. Joseph 50

St. Joseph 4 13 17 16 — 50

Winchester Thurston 28 15 13 18 — 74

St. J: Alex Jones 18, Gia Angelo 13, Anna Swierczenski 10. WT: Gia Thorpe 24, Ayanna Townsend 22, Nya Nicholson 22.

District 6

Heritage

West Shamokin 60, Saltsburg 29

West Shamokin 22 17 9 12 — 60

Saltsburg 5 10 7 7 — 29

WS: Olivia Fusaro 21, Gabby Olinger 13.

Class 3A

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 54, United 44

United 11 8 13 12 — 44

Ligonier Valley 16 8 9 21 — 54

U: Ashley Morgan 14, Maizee Fry 14. LV: Lexie Petrof 22, Alexia Boyd 12, MacKenzee Jester 11.

Today's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Penn Hills at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Thomas Jefferson at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Kiski Area at Plum, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Brownsville at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.; Ellis School at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.; Knoch at Karns City, 7:30 p.m.; Mapletown at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Obama Academy at Propel Braddock Hills, 6 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Brashear, 6:30 p.m.; Rochester at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Blairsville, 7 p.m.; Marion Center at Penns Manor, 7:30 p.m.; Saltsburg at United, 7:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Monday's result

Hempfield 7, Greensburg CC 0

Girls

Monday's result

Hempfield 7, Greensburg CC 0

Hockey

Monday's results

Class AAA

Bethel Park at Butler (n)

Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Peters Township at Seneca Valley (n)

Class AA

Hempfield 4, Latrobe 3

Montour 5, Quaker Valley 2

Pine-Richland 7, Hampton 4

Upper St. Clair 5, Franklin Regional 4

Armstrong at North Hills (n)

Shaler at Baldwin (n)

Class A

Fox Chapel 11, Freeport 3

South Fayette 4, Meadville 0

Greensburg Salem at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)

Norwin at Kiski Area (n)

Division II

Moon 2, Ringgold 0

Elizabeth Forward at Burrell (n)

Today's schedule

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan at Cathedral Prep, 8:30 p.m.

Class A

Sewickley Academy at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny at Westmont Hilltop, 8 p.m.

Division II

Carrick at Trinity, 8:20 p.m.; Central Valley at Kennedy Catholic, 8 p.m.; Morgantown at Connellsville, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Blackhawk 39, Carlynton 36

Keystone Oaks 45, South Park 30

Penn-Trafford 35, Southmoreland 27

Yough 28, Washington 22

Wednesday's schedule

Section team tournaments

Class AAA

Section 1

Semifinals

Hempfield* vs. Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

Peters Township* vs. Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Connellsville vs. Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Thomas Jefferson at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

Hampton* vs. Mars, 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Butler at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Semifinals

West Allegheny* vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Canon-McMillan vs. Moon, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Trinity at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Semifinals

Freedom* vs. Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown vs. Beaver, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Chartiers-Houston at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

Derry* vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.; McGuffey vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Jefferson-Morgan at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

Burrell* vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; South Fayette vs. Valley, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Keystone Oaks at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.

* - denotes host site

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.