A-K Valley athletes of the week: Leechburg's John Miskinis, Freeport's Samantha Clark

John Miskinis

School: Leechburg

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Miskinis came through big Saturday for Leechburg (9-4, 4-3) by scoring six of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter to help upset Class 2A No. 3 Jeannette, 47-42. A two-year starter at guard for the Blue Devils, the 6-foot Miskinis averages 12 points and has recent double-digit scoring performances against Saltsburg (10) and No. 4 Serra Catholic (12).

How long have you been playing basketball?

I've been playing basketball since the fifth grade.

How big was last Saturday's win over Jeannette?

It was a big win because they've been blowing out all the teams in our section.

How does Leechburg keep putting a competitive team on the floor year after year?

None of the kids here are the biggest kids but everybody out there plays as hard as they can.

Leechburg is 4-2 since the holiday tournament season. What's changed?

I think our confidence has been growing since we got more wins.

Is there a game remaining on the section schedule the Blue Devils have circled?

Right now, we're not looking that far ahead. But, it's got to be the Jeannette game. They're probably going to have a chip on their shoulders.

Where do the Blue Devils need to improve the most before the postseason?

Our foul shooting. I think they really need to improve.

What is the strength of this year's team?

We have really quick guards.

Who is the comedian in the locker room?

I'd say Christian Hack is.

Who is your favorite NBA player and team?

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

What three words best describe you?

Hardworking. Determined. Athletic.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

My great grand-pap, my grandma and Hank Williams Jr.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Popcorn chicken bowl.

What is your favorite subject at school?

History. I like the Revolutionary War and colonization period.

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

I enjoy welding.

Samantha Clark

School: Freeport

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Basketball

Report card: A two-year starter at guard for Freeport (10-5, 7-1), the 5-foot-5 Clark averages 9 points and shoots 37.5 percent from behind the 3-point arc. She scored double figures in four consecutive games for the Yellowjackets before it came to an end Monday against Highlands. Clark is also a member of the WPIAL and PIAA Class AA champion Freeport volleyball team.

How long have you been playing basketball?

Since I was in first grade. I started at the YMCA in Natrona Heights.

Freeport has struggled in tournament play this year. Why?

I think we went to some challenging tournaments and we played better teams.

The Yellowjackets have rattled off seven straight wins since losing two games at the Riverside holiday tournament. What's changed?

I think we've gotten used to playing with each other and we're putting up a lot more shots.

You have a twin sister (Madeline) on the team. Is there any bit of sibling rivalry?

I don't think so. The one thing we do a lot is criticize each other. It's helpful for the most part.

Who takes the game-winning shot, you or Madeline?

I think it depends how we played that game.

Where does Freeport need to improve the most before the postseason?

One thing is boxing out. I don't think our team is very tall. And eliminating our turnovers.

What is the strength of this year's team?

Recently we've been doing really well with our full-court press, and I think we're pretty athletic.

Who is the comedian in the locker room?

Definitely Jenna Manke and Haley Graham.

Who is your favorite NBA player and team?

Russell Westbrook and Oklahoma City Thunder.

What three words best describe you?

Athletic. Smart. Caring.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Russell Westbrook, Antonio Brown and Ellen DeGeneres.

What is your favorite subject at school?

Math.

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

I danced for eight years until I was 12 years old.

— William Whalen