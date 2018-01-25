Boys basketball sections take shape with 3 things to watch Friday in WPIAL athletics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Only three Friday nights remain in the boys basketball regular season and this week's section slate features a few key rematches that will shape title races.

In Class 6A, Butler visits Pine-Richland with only a half-game separating the two teams. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. Central Catholic (8-6, 7-1) leads Section 1, but Pine-Richland (13-3, 6-1) and Butler (14-2, 6-2) are squarely in the section-title hunt. Each has another matchup with Central, as well.

Pine-Richland defeated Butler, 80-64, on Dec. 22.

Does Fox Chapel have momentum?

Fresh off a 47-36 victory over second-place Woodland Hills on Tuesday, Fox Chapel will try to knock off section-leader Penn Hills (16-1, 8-1). The Foxes (12-4, 6-3) are third in Section 3-6A, now a game behind Woodland Hills.

Penn Hills won the first matchup 47-36 at Fox Chapel on Dec. 22.

Tipoff is 7:30 p.m. at Penn Hills.

Could one week make a difference?

Seton LaSalle and Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic will play for the second time in seven days. CWNC is the defending WPIAL Class 3A champion, but when the Section 2 rivals played Saturday, Seton won 54-36.

Another win for the Rebels would clinch the section title. Seton LaSalle (11-3, 6-0) has a two-game lead over CWNC (7-8, 4-2) with four section games left.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.