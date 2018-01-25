Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Boys basketball sections take shape with 3 things to watch Friday in WPIAL athletics

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 10:30 p.m.

Updated 20 hours ago

Only three Friday nights remain in the boys basketball regular season and this week's section slate features a few key rematches that will shape title races.

In Class 6A, Butler visits Pine-Richland with only a half-game separating the two teams. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. Central Catholic (8-6, 7-1) leads Section 1, but Pine-Richland (13-3, 6-1) and Butler (14-2, 6-2) are squarely in the section-title hunt. Each has another matchup with Central, as well.

Pine-Richland defeated Butler, 80-64, on Dec. 22.

Does Fox Chapel have momentum?

Fresh off a 47-36 victory over second-place Woodland Hills on Tuesday, Fox Chapel will try to knock off section-leader Penn Hills (16-1, 8-1). The Foxes (12-4, 6-3) are third in Section 3-6A, now a game behind Woodland Hills.

Penn Hills won the first matchup 47-36 at Fox Chapel on Dec. 22.

Tipoff is 7:30 p.m. at Penn Hills.

Could one week make a difference?

Seton LaSalle and Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic will play for the second time in seven days. CWNC is the defending WPIAL Class 3A champion, but when the Section 2 rivals played Saturday, Seton won 54-36.

Another win for the Rebels would clinch the section title. Seton LaSalle (11-3, 6-0) has a two-game lead over CWNC (7-8, 4-2) with four section games left.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

