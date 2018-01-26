Pittsburgh Basketball Club showcases part of 3 things to watch Saturday, Sunday in WPIAL athletics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This Daily 3 is not just for Saturday, but for the entire weekend.

The Pittsburgh Basketball Club is hosting three events at two sites over two days. There are 12 boys basketball games total with four defending WPIAL champions involved and eight of the current Trib 10 boys hoops teams.

The four games on Saturday at Montour begin at 3 p.m. with OLSH vs. Beaver Falls, followed at 6 p.m. with Aliquippa vs. North Allegheny and capped with Blackhawk vs. Montour at 7:30 p.m. The highlight of the PBC Classic is Trib Ten No. 3 Lincoln Park vs. No. 1 Quaker Valley at 4:30 p.m.

Also on Saturday at Moon, Monessen faces Bishop Canevin at noon, followed by Canon-McMillan vs. North Hills at 1:30 p.m. and Central Catholic taking on Moon at 3 p.m.

The busy weekend concludes Sunday with the PBC Hall of Fame Classic at Montour with five games tipping off at noon and running every 90 minutes after. The order is Allderdice vs. Highlands, Seton LaSalle vs. Seneca Valley, Chartiers Valley vs. Vincentian Academy, Pine-Richland vs. Ambridge and Mars vs. Sewickley Academy.

Don't forget the girls

A charity event called the Joey Fabus Memorial Classic will take place Saturday at Bethel Park, with many of the top girls basketball teams participating in the event.

In fact, eight of the 10 teams that will be playing have already clinched a WPIAL playoff berth in their respective classifications.

The No. 2 and No. 5 teams in the latest Trib 10 girls basketball power rankings get the ball rolling at noon as Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic faces Bishop Canevin.

That will be followed by Oakland Catholic vs. North Hills at 2 p.m., Hampton vs. Peters Township at 4 p.m. and Seneca Valley vs. Upper St. Clair at 6 p.m.

The final game of the day is a rematch of the 2017 WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball title game when North Allegheny squares off with Bethel Park at 8 p.m.

Hey now, those are All-Stars

The annual Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League All-Star games will take place Sunday at the RMU Island Sports Complex on Neville Island. Fans can watch all four games on the TribLive High School Sports Network .

The top local high school hockey talent will be on display starting in the morning with the Division II All-Star game at 10:45 a.m.

Class A follows at 12:45 p.m. with the puck slated to drop for the 2A game at 2:45 p.m. and the finale at 4:45 p.m. with the Class 3A all-stars taking the ice.

Don Rebel is a TribLIVE High School Sports Network broadcaster and staff writer. Reach him at drebel@tribweb.com.