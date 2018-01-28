Former St. Joseph backup Jones joins 1,000-point club

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Alex Jones spent much of her first three seasons at St. Joseph coming off the bench, carving out a valuable role as a player who could play any position.

She made enough of an impact in that time as a reserve that she could earn a career milestone Friday.

Jones reached 1,000 career points with a first-quarter layup in the Spartans' 74-50 Section 3-A win over Clairton. She cut to the hoop on the team's first inbound play of the game and easily converted the basket.

"It feels absolutely incredible," said Jones, who came into the game with 999 career points. "I'm very happy I was able to finally reach 1,000."

#sjhs Congratulations senior Alex Jones on your 1000th point!!!!! pic.twitter.com/W2iIdJHLzu — Saint Joseph HS (@SaintJosephHS) January 27, 2018

Jones was St. Joseph's "sixth starter" during the Spartans' run to the WPIAL Class A semifinals last season, able to spell anyone in the lineup. Now a full-time starter, Jones is averaging a career-high 17.5 points per game, second on the team behind Chloe Kurpakus (18.6).

Jones became the second St. Joseph player in as many seasons to reach 1,000 points; Lizzy Celko got there last season. And it's conceivable the Spartans could add one more, as Kurpakus begins the week with 844 career points.

Homecoming on the mat

Travis McKillop couldn't remember the last time he came to Burrell's gym for a wrestling match, but the results looked very familiar to when he starred on the mat.

Burrell recognized its 2008 PIAA championship team last week after the Bucs won the Section 3-AA championship, their 15th consecutive section title.

Eight of the 17 wrestlers from the state title team were in attendance, along with coaches Chris Como and Isaac Greeley.

"It feels good to watch a wrestling match, the kids coming up who were probably young when I was coming through," said McKillop, a freshman on the state title team who later became a PIAA individual champion for Burrell and a two-time NCAA runner-up at Pitt-Johnstown. "It was good to get back, good to see the gym, good to see our banner. We're all still close. We still have that brotherhood."

The recognition ceremony was originally scheduled for a nonsection match earlier this month against Hempfield, but inclement weather postponed the match.

"I'm glad we got to honor them," said Burrell coach Josh Shields, whose brother Jordan wrestled for the 2008 team. "They laid the groundwork for this. They give these guys a goal, and they know they can accomplish that goal because of those guys."

Shields recognized the wrestlers by reading off their accomplishments and sharing where they are now. They also remembered team mamber Dave Makara, who died in March 2017 at age 24.

"It's like a big family reunion," said Como, the head coach in 2007-08 and now an assistant. "These guys will always have a special place in my heart, and I know in Isaac's heart. It's always great to see them again. It's always special. They set the bar at a great height."

Right on track

Kiski Area track and field athletes came home with five medals won on their first day of competition of the indoor season at last weekend's Tri-State Track and Field Coaches Association indoor meet last weekend at Edinboro.

Nick Gabrielli had the highest individual place, finishing seventh in the boys mile run. Kierra Shreffler took eighth in the girls mile run, while Lexi Moyer placed eighth in the girls 200-meter dash. The girls 800 relay placed sixth, and the boys distance medley relay finished eighth.

Getting his kicks

The Plum kicking pipeline to Slippery Rock continued, as senior Jackson Gildea verbally committed last week to play football for The Rock.

Honored to say I have committed to Slippery Rock University to continue my academic and football career. Thank you to my family, past coaches and SRU staff to give me this opportunity! Go rock! pic.twitter.com/oSBIFYXnkv — Jackson Gildea (@GildeaJackson) January 21, 2018

Gildea will join fellow Mustangs alumnus Jake Chapla, who as a sophomore earned All-PSAC West Second Team honors as a punter and kicker. Other Plum graduates on The Rock's roster include Chris Erfort, Jake Tecak, Ashton Teeter and Dylan Whiteman.

Gildea was 4-of-6 on field goals, with a long of 38 yards. That 38-yarder came to give Plum a 9-6 win over Kiski Area as time expired in Week 1. He also averaged 35.8 yards as the Mustangs' punter and was named second-team All Big East Conference at the position.

On the trail

• Plum senior LB/TE Karrson Ewing committed late last month to play at Mount Union. Ewing, a second-team All-Big East Conference pick at linebacker, finished second on the Mustangs with 60 sacks, including 12 for loss, and added three sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries. Mount Union won its 13th Division III national championship last season.

• Fox Chapel QB Nick Gizzo picked up an offer from Division II Walsh. Gizzo, the Valley News Dispatch Offensive Player of the Year, rushed for 1,278 yards and 19 touchdowns last season and added 896 passing yards five scores. He also set the program's single-game rushing record with 314 yards against Moon.

• Fox Chapel WR/LB Brayden Thomas received offers from Itasca Community College (Minn.), Slippery Rock and West Virginia Wesleyan, as well as a preferred walk-on offer from California (Pa.). Thomas caught nine passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in five games and had 20 tackles, including two for a loss, on defense.

• St. Joseph softball player Anna Swierczewski committed to Franciscan. A pitcher/infielder and Valley News Dispatch All-Star selection, Swierczewski hit .591 with 10 doubles, three triples and 19 RBIs and went 3-3 in the circle to help the Spartans get their first-ever WPIAL playoff victory.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.