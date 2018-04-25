High school scores, summaries, schedules for April 25, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Baseball

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 6, Shaler 3

Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, ppd.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, ppd.

Section 2

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Penn Hills at Connellsville, ppd.

Plum at Norwin, ppd.

Section 3

Allderdice at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Baldwin 5, Mt. Lebanon 2

Bethel Park at Peters Township, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 5, Armstrong 1

Mars at Kiski Area, ppd.

Obama Academy at North Hills, ppd.

Section 2

Brashear at Moon, ppd.

Carrick at West Allegheny, ppd.

Trinity at Montour, ppd.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Gateway 10, Latrobe 5

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

McKeesport 12, Woodland Hills 5

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Indiana, ppd.

Freeport at Derry, ppd.

Highlands at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Knoch at Yough, ppd.

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, ppd.

Beaver at Hopewell, ppd.

Blackhawk at South Fayette, ppd.

New Castle at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, ppd.

Ringgold 3, Uniontown 2

South Park 9, McGuffey 2

Class 3A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Burrell, ppd.

South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Steel Valley 4, Valley 2

Section 2

Avonworth at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Riverside at New Brighton, ppd.

South Side Beaver at Mohawk, ppd.

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 15, Southmoreland 0

Washington at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Waynesburg at Charleroi, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Frazier, ppd.

Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Burgettstown at California, ppd.

Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 11, Summit Academy 1

Freedom at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Laurel at Shenango, ppd.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, ppd.

Northgate at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Riverview at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Sto-Rox at Carlynton, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy at Leechburg, ppd.

Union at St. Joseph, ppd.

Vincentian Academy 18, Springdale 1

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Jeannette at Monessen, ppd.

West Greene at Mapletown, ppd.

Section 3

Avella at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Clairton at Rochester, ppd.

Cornell at Western Beaver, ppd.

Wednesday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 6, Shaler 3

Shaler 000-003-0—3-6-2

Butler 101-031-x—6-10-1

WP: Connor Ollio LP: Hunter Boyan 2B: B: Ollio, Ryan Lynn, Justin Stewart. 3B: B: Ollio.

Section 3

Baldwin 5, Mt. Lebanon 2

Baldwin 002-000-3—5-5-1

Mt. Lebanon 000-001-1—2-4-1

WP: Andy Sopata LP: Mark Linkowski 2B: B: Victor Silvestre. MtL: Matt D'Alesandro.

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 5, Armstrong 1

Armstrong 100-000-0—1-2-1

Fox Chapel 310-010-x—5-6-1

WP: Jonathan Simon LP: Caleb Harriger 2B: FC: Mitch Miles, Simon.

Section 3

Gateway 10, Latrobe 5

Gateway 100-301-5—10-11-3

Latrobe 000-230-0—5-10-5

2B: G: Michael Vojnik. L: Andy Bradford. 3B: L: Griffin Clark. 3 or more hits: G: Brendan Majocha.

McKeesport 12, Woodland Hills 5

McKeesport 040-001-7—12-9-3

Woodland Hills 210-011-0—5-0-0

WP: Jordan Williams 2B: M: Williams, Lance Robinson. 3B: M: Williams.

Class 4A

Section 3

Ringgold 3, Uniontown 2

Ringgold 020-001-0—3-7-1

Uniontown 001-010-0—2-10-1

WP: Chase Angotti LP: Connor DeMoss 2B: R: Bob Boyer, Anthony Vavasori. U: DeMoss, Owen Martin.

South Park 9, McGuffey 2

South Park 231-020-1—9-12-2

McGuffey 101-000-0—2-6-3

WP: Brendan Gray LP: Ryan Sullivan 2B: SP: Kevin Vaupel. 3B: SP: Tyler Corcoran. McG: Adam Townsend. HR: SP: Mike Kentzel. 3 or more hits: SP: Tyler Bywalski.

Class 3A

Section 1

Steel Valley 4, Valley 2

Valley 200-000-0—2-4-2

Steel Valley 200-200-x—4-7-1

WP: Nick Harhai LP: Andrew Serakowski 2B: V: Nick Heuser. 3B: SV: Ray Chuba.

Class A

Section 1

Vincentian Academy 18, Springdale 1

Springdale 100—1-3-1

Vincentian Academy 612x—18-15-0

WP: Nate Christian LP: Isaac Kern 2B: V: Kyler Fedko, Jared Katz. 3B: V: Danny Morgano. HR: S: Dylan Hargenrader. V: Christian, Mark Yakim, Fedko. 3 or more hits: V: Christian, Fedko, Sam Basso.

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Shaler at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Plum at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Obama Academy at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Carrick at West Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Trinity at Brashear, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Yough, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Beaver, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.; South Fayette at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Riverside at Avonworth, 4:15 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Seton LaSalle, 3:45 p.m.; Washington at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.; Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.; Northgate at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Geibel at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 4 p.m.; Monessen at Geibel, 2 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Summit Academy at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 2

South Fayette 11, Knoch 7

Section 3

Quaker Valley 13, Winchester Thurston 0

Girls

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 17, Baldwin 0

Peters Township 15, Bethel Park 6

Section 2

Fox Chapel 15, Indiana 5

Shady Side Academy 13, Norwin 6

Section 3

Seneca Valley 10-9, North Hills 9(OT)-3

Class AA

Section 1

Ellis School 19, Greensburg Central Catholic 9

Yough 12, Greensburg Salem 11 (OT)

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 15-17, Chartiers Valley 3-6

Trinity 6, Blackhawk 4

Section 3

Hampton 18, Winchester Thurston 4

Softball

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 12, Upper St. Clair 2

Section 2

Hempfield 9, Fox Chapel 1

Norwin at Latrobe, ppd.

Section 3

North Hills at Butler, ppd.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, ppd.

Seneca Valley 11, Shaler 1

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 9, Gateway 8

Penn-Trafford 18, Armstrong 3

Section 2

McKeesport 6, Ringgold 5

Trinity 13, Albert Gallatin 12

Section 3

Hampton at Montour, ppd.

Mars 13, Moon 7

Class 4A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant at Knoch, ppd.

Section 3

Ambridge at Hopewell, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 2

Riverside at Ellwood City, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Northgate at Springdale, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Union 8, Sewickley Academy 2

Western Beaver 10, Quigley Catholic 4

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, ppd.

Mapletown at California, ppd.

Monessen at West Greene, ppd.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Wednesday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 12, Upper St. Clair 2

Upper St. Clair 000-11—2-3-1

Canon-McMillan 204-42—12-13-0

WP: Lauren Duke LP: Danielle Orendi 2B: USC: Zoe Malone. CM: Katelyn Greaves, Kylah Kubiczki, Elika Mowery. HR: CM: Erica Haught, Lindsay Schmidt, Olivia Ulam. 3 or more hits: CM: Greaves.

Section 2

Hempfield 9, Fox Chapel 1

Fox Chapel 001-000-0—1-2-2

Hempfield 004-320-x—9-11-0

WP: Maddie Uschock LP: Emma Humes 2B: Hemp: Allison Podkul, Megan Monzo, Samantha Kline, Erica Orner. 3 or more hits: Hemp: Podkul.

Section 3

Seneca Valley 11, Shaler 1

Shaler 000-010—1-1-2

Seneca Valley 423-101—11-13-1

WP: Claire Zimmerman LP: Tori Martrano 2B: SV: Morgan Aloi, Karli Hacker, Amanda Magill, Kearson Wagner. 3B: SV: Maura Pasquale. 3 or more hits: SV: Wagner.

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 18, Armstrong 3

Armstrong 120-0—3-5-5

Penn-Trafford 730-8—18-17-1

WP: Morgan Hilty LP: Emma Kilgore 2B: A: Halle Hooks. PT: Brooke Cleland. HR: A: Madison Titus. PT: Carlee Lamacz, Cleland. 3 or more hits: PT: Maura Mallon, Becky Mertz.

Franklin Regional 9, Gateway 8

Gateway 202-220-0—8-10-6

Franklin Regional 300-042-x—9-4-3

WP: Angalee Beall LP: Kayla Gratton 2B: Gat: Gratton, Sydney Hunter, Danielle Taylor. FR: Mallory Hallock. HR: Gat: Emma Kennedy. 3 or more hits: Gat: Kennedy.

Section 2

Trinity 13, Albert Gallatin 12

Albert Gallatin 023-160-0—12-15-3

Trinity 320-062-0—13-11-2

WP: Kylie Poland LP: Maddie Flowers 2B: AG: Katie Kelley, Harlie Vance, Flowers. 3B: T: Marlaina Bozek, Altman, Meier. HR: AG: Annalia Paoli. T: Bozek. 3 or more hits: AG: Flowers, Paoli, Ally Bezjak.

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 4:15 p.m.; Peters Township at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

North Allegheny at Butler, 4 p.m.; North Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Plum at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 3:30 p.m.; Hampton at Oakland Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Montour, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Uniontown, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Knoch, 4 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.; Carrick at Yough, 4 p.m.; Carrick at Yough, 5:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.; Beaver at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.; Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.; New Castle at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.; Freeport at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.; Freedom at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.; Riverside at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; Charleroi at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.; South Park at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Northgate at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Laurel at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.; Union at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.; Western Beaver at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Carmichaels at Avella, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at California, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Monessen at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Geibel at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.; Jeannette at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Trinity at South Fayette, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL team tournament

Thursday's schedule

Class AAA

Semifinals

Fox Chapel vs. North Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy vs. Allderdice at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Sewickley Academy vs. South Park at Moon, 3:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Indiana at Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Track and field

Allegheny Interscholastic Conference (Section 7-AA) Championships

At Freeport High School

Boys

Wednesday's results

100-meter dash: Michael Tomlin, Shady Side Academy, 11.42

200: Jared Buzzell, Valley, 23.62

400: Buzzell, Valley, 51.47

800: Josh Yourish, Deer Lakes, 2:02.76

1,600 run: Johnathan Asay, Freeport, 4:40.73

3,200 run: Mike Komaniak, Riverview, 10:30.33

110 hurdles: Tomlin, Shady Side Academy, 15.83

300 hurdles: Luke Kennedy, Freeport, 43.02

400 relay: Shady Side Academy (Tomlin, Moore, Roberts, Gaffney), 45.52

1,600 relay: Riverview (JD Sykes, Nick McShea, Cal Fisher, Andrew Garda), 3:43.33

3,200 relay: Deer Lakes (Nick Caro, Josh Yourish, Alex Sharkins, Josh Klemmensen), 8:41.45

High jump: Cal Fisher, Riverview, 5-10

Long jump: Joe Kearney, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 20-7

Triple jump: Adam Walker, Riverview, 41-7

Pole vault: Walker, Riverview, 11-9

Shot put: Austin Kemp, Freeport, 44-2

Discus: Kemp, Freeport, 139-2

Javelin: Alex Wilson, Riverview, 128-5

Girls

Wednesday's results

100-meter dash: DeAisha James, Valley, 13.45

200: Ella Beidler, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 28.21

400: Megan Malits, Burrell, 1: 04.09

800: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy, 2:18.15

1,600 run: Rylee Kopchak, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 5:29.29

3,200: Ashley Brown, Burrell, 12:52.37

100 hurdles: Kaylen Sharrow, Burrell, 17.17

300 hurdles: Sharrow, Burrell, 50.11

400 relay: Burrell (Taylor Johnson, Allie Kuhns, McKenzie White, Olivia Kelly), 52.86

1,600 relay: Burrell (Megan Malits, Madi Walsh, Faith Remich, Kaylen Sharrow), 4:23.10

3,200 relay: Shady Side Academy (Hannah Steffey, Carolyn Woll, Krystina Rytel, Melissa Riggins), 10:19.70

High jump: Lauren Lampus, Freeport, 4-9

Long jump: James, Valley, 15-4½

Triple jump: Riggins, Shady Side Academy, 33-10

Pole vault: Francesca Lio, Riverview, 8-3

Shot put: Emily Mischen, Deer Lakes, 32-8

Discus: Mackenzie Spence, Deer Lakes, 103-0

Javelin: Alexis Stump, Deer Lakes, 93-3

Volleyball

Boys

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 3, Steel Valley 0

Nonsection

North Allegheny 3, Norwin 0

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Baldwin at Moon, 6 p.m.; Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Hempfield at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Montour at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Obama Academy at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6 p.m.; Summit Academy at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

