High school scores, summaries, schedules for April 25, 2018
Updated 20 minutes ago
High schools
Baseball
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 6, Shaler 3
Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, ppd.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, ppd.
Section 2
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Penn Hills at Connellsville, ppd.
Plum at Norwin, ppd.
Section 3
Allderdice at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Baldwin 5, Mt. Lebanon 2
Bethel Park at Peters Township, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 5, Armstrong 1
Mars at Kiski Area, ppd.
Obama Academy at North Hills, ppd.
Section 2
Brashear at Moon, ppd.
Carrick at West Allegheny, ppd.
Trinity at Montour, ppd.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Gateway 10, Latrobe 5
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
McKeesport 12, Woodland Hills 5
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Indiana, ppd.
Freeport at Derry, ppd.
Highlands at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Knoch at Yough, ppd.
Section 2
Ambridge at Central Valley, ppd.
Beaver at Hopewell, ppd.
Blackhawk at South Fayette, ppd.
New Castle at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, ppd.
Ringgold 3, Uniontown 2
South Park 9, McGuffey 2
Class 3A
Section 1
East Allegheny at Burrell, ppd.
South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Steel Valley 4, Valley 2
Section 2
Avonworth at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Riverside at New Brighton, ppd.
South Side Beaver at Mohawk, ppd.
Section 3
Seton LaSalle 15, Southmoreland 0
Washington at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Waynesburg at Charleroi, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Frazier, ppd.
Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.
Burgettstown at California, ppd.
Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 11, Summit Academy 1
Freedom at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Laurel at Shenango, ppd.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, ppd.
Northgate at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Riverview at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Sto-Rox at Carlynton, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian Academy at Leechburg, ppd.
Union at St. Joseph, ppd.
Vincentian Academy 18, Springdale 1
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Jeannette at Monessen, ppd.
West Greene at Mapletown, ppd.
Section 3
Avella at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Clairton at Rochester, ppd.
Cornell at Western Beaver, ppd.
Wednesday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 6, Shaler 3
Shaler 000-003-0—3-6-2
Butler 101-031-x—6-10-1
WP: Connor Ollio LP: Hunter Boyan 2B: B: Ollio, Ryan Lynn, Justin Stewart. 3B: B: Ollio.
Section 3
Baldwin 5, Mt. Lebanon 2
Baldwin 002-000-3—5-5-1
Mt. Lebanon 000-001-1—2-4-1
WP: Andy Sopata LP: Mark Linkowski 2B: B: Victor Silvestre. MtL: Matt D'Alesandro.
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 5, Armstrong 1
Armstrong 100-000-0—1-2-1
Fox Chapel 310-010-x—5-6-1
WP: Jonathan Simon LP: Caleb Harriger 2B: FC: Mitch Miles, Simon.
Section 3
Gateway 10, Latrobe 5
Gateway 100-301-5—10-11-3
Latrobe 000-230-0—5-10-5
2B: G: Michael Vojnik. L: Andy Bradford. 3B: L: Griffin Clark. 3 or more hits: G: Brendan Majocha.
McKeesport 12, Woodland Hills 5
McKeesport 040-001-7—12-9-3
Woodland Hills 210-011-0—5-0-0
WP: Jordan Williams 2B: M: Williams, Lance Robinson. 3B: M: Williams.
Class 4A
Section 3
Ringgold 3, Uniontown 2
Ringgold 020-001-0—3-7-1
Uniontown 001-010-0—2-10-1
WP: Chase Angotti LP: Connor DeMoss 2B: R: Bob Boyer, Anthony Vavasori. U: DeMoss, Owen Martin.
South Park 9, McGuffey 2
South Park 231-020-1—9-12-2
McGuffey 101-000-0—2-6-3
WP: Brendan Gray LP: Ryan Sullivan 2B: SP: Kevin Vaupel. 3B: SP: Tyler Corcoran. McG: Adam Townsend. HR: SP: Mike Kentzel. 3 or more hits: SP: Tyler Bywalski.
Class 3A
Section 1
Steel Valley 4, Valley 2
Valley 200-000-0—2-4-2
Steel Valley 200-200-x—4-7-1
WP: Nick Harhai LP: Andrew Serakowski 2B: V: Nick Heuser. 3B: SV: Ray Chuba.
Class A
Section 1
Vincentian Academy 18, Springdale 1
Springdale 100—1-3-1
Vincentian Academy 612x—18-15-0
WP: Nate Christian LP: Isaac Kern 2B: V: Kyler Fedko, Jared Katz. 3B: V: Danny Morgano. HR: S: Dylan Hargenrader. V: Christian, Mark Yakim, Fedko. 3 or more hits: V: Christian, Fedko, Sam Basso.
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Shaler at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Plum at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Obama Academy at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Carrick at West Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Trinity at Brashear, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Yough, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Beaver, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.; South Fayette at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at McGuffey, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Riverside at Avonworth, 4:15 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Charleroi at Seton LaSalle, 3:45 p.m.; Washington at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.; Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Freedom at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.; Northgate at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Geibel at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 4 p.m.; Monessen at Geibel, 2 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Summit Academy at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class AA
Section 2
South Fayette 11, Knoch 7
Section 3
Quaker Valley 13, Winchester Thurston 0
Girls
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 17, Baldwin 0
Peters Township 15, Bethel Park 6
Section 2
Fox Chapel 15, Indiana 5
Shady Side Academy 13, Norwin 6
Section 3
Seneca Valley 10-9, North Hills 9(OT)-3
Class AA
Section 1
Ellis School 19, Greensburg Central Catholic 9
Yough 12, Greensburg Salem 11 (OT)
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 15-17, Chartiers Valley 3-6
Trinity 6, Blackhawk 4
Section 3
Hampton 18, Winchester Thurston 4
Softball
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 12, Upper St. Clair 2
Section 2
Hempfield 9, Fox Chapel 1
Norwin at Latrobe, ppd.
Section 3
North Hills at Butler, ppd.
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, ppd.
Seneca Valley 11, Shaler 1
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 9, Gateway 8
Penn-Trafford 18, Armstrong 3
Section 2
McKeesport 6, Ringgold 5
Trinity 13, Albert Gallatin 12
Section 3
Hampton at Montour, ppd.
Mars 13, Moon 7
Class 4A
Section 1
Mt. Pleasant at Knoch, ppd.
Section 3
Ambridge at Hopewell, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 2
Riverside at Ellwood City, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Northgate at Springdale, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Union 8, Sewickley Academy 2
Western Beaver 10, Quigley Catholic 4
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, ppd.
Mapletown at California, ppd.
Monessen at West Greene, ppd.
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Wednesday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 12, Upper St. Clair 2
Upper St. Clair 000-11—2-3-1
Canon-McMillan 204-42—12-13-0
WP: Lauren Duke LP: Danielle Orendi 2B: USC: Zoe Malone. CM: Katelyn Greaves, Kylah Kubiczki, Elika Mowery. HR: CM: Erica Haught, Lindsay Schmidt, Olivia Ulam. 3 or more hits: CM: Greaves.
Section 2
Hempfield 9, Fox Chapel 1
Fox Chapel 001-000-0—1-2-2
Hempfield 004-320-x—9-11-0
WP: Maddie Uschock LP: Emma Humes 2B: Hemp: Allison Podkul, Megan Monzo, Samantha Kline, Erica Orner. 3 or more hits: Hemp: Podkul.
Section 3
Seneca Valley 11, Shaler 1
Shaler 000-010—1-1-2
Seneca Valley 423-101—11-13-1
WP: Claire Zimmerman LP: Tori Martrano 2B: SV: Morgan Aloi, Karli Hacker, Amanda Magill, Kearson Wagner. 3B: SV: Maura Pasquale. 3 or more hits: SV: Wagner.
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 18, Armstrong 3
Armstrong 120-0—3-5-5
Penn-Trafford 730-8—18-17-1
WP: Morgan Hilty LP: Emma Kilgore 2B: A: Halle Hooks. PT: Brooke Cleland. HR: A: Madison Titus. PT: Carlee Lamacz, Cleland. 3 or more hits: PT: Maura Mallon, Becky Mertz.
Franklin Regional 9, Gateway 8
Gateway 202-220-0—8-10-6
Franklin Regional 300-042-x—9-4-3
WP: Angalee Beall LP: Kayla Gratton 2B: Gat: Gratton, Sydney Hunter, Danielle Taylor. FR: Mallory Hallock. HR: Gat: Emma Kennedy. 3 or more hits: Gat: Kennedy.
Section 2
Trinity 13, Albert Gallatin 12
Albert Gallatin 023-160-0—12-15-3
Trinity 320-062-0—13-11-2
WP: Kylie Poland LP: Maddie Flowers 2B: AG: Katie Kelley, Harlie Vance, Flowers. 3B: T: Marlaina Bozek, Altman, Meier. HR: AG: Annalia Paoli. T: Bozek. 3 or more hits: AG: Flowers, Paoli, Ally Bezjak.
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 4:15 p.m.; Peters Township at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
North Allegheny at Butler, 4 p.m.; North Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Plum at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at Moon, 3:30 p.m.; Hampton at Oakland Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Montour, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Uniontown, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Knoch, 4 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.; Carrick at Yough, 4 p.m.; Carrick at Yough, 5:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.; Beaver at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.; Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.; New Castle at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.; Freeport at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.; Freedom at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.; Riverside at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; Charleroi at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.; South Park at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Northgate at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Laurel at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.; Union at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.; Western Beaver at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Carmichaels at Avella, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at California, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Monessen at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Geibel at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.; Jeannette at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Trinity at South Fayette, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL team tournament
Thursday's schedule
Class AAA
Semifinals
Fox Chapel vs. North Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy vs. Allderdice at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Sewickley Academy vs. South Park at Moon, 3:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Indiana at Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Track and field
Allegheny Interscholastic Conference (Section 7-AA) Championships
At Freeport High School
Boys
Wednesday's results
100-meter dash: Michael Tomlin, Shady Side Academy, 11.42
200: Jared Buzzell, Valley, 23.62
400: Buzzell, Valley, 51.47
800: Josh Yourish, Deer Lakes, 2:02.76
1,600 run: Johnathan Asay, Freeport, 4:40.73
3,200 run: Mike Komaniak, Riverview, 10:30.33
110 hurdles: Tomlin, Shady Side Academy, 15.83
300 hurdles: Luke Kennedy, Freeport, 43.02
400 relay: Shady Side Academy (Tomlin, Moore, Roberts, Gaffney), 45.52
1,600 relay: Riverview (JD Sykes, Nick McShea, Cal Fisher, Andrew Garda), 3:43.33
3,200 relay: Deer Lakes (Nick Caro, Josh Yourish, Alex Sharkins, Josh Klemmensen), 8:41.45
High jump: Cal Fisher, Riverview, 5-10
Long jump: Joe Kearney, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 20-7
Triple jump: Adam Walker, Riverview, 41-7
Pole vault: Walker, Riverview, 11-9
Shot put: Austin Kemp, Freeport, 44-2
Discus: Kemp, Freeport, 139-2
Javelin: Alex Wilson, Riverview, 128-5
Girls
Wednesday's results
100-meter dash: DeAisha James, Valley, 13.45
200: Ella Beidler, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 28.21
400: Megan Malits, Burrell, 1: 04.09
800: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy, 2:18.15
1,600 run: Rylee Kopchak, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 5:29.29
3,200: Ashley Brown, Burrell, 12:52.37
100 hurdles: Kaylen Sharrow, Burrell, 17.17
300 hurdles: Sharrow, Burrell, 50.11
400 relay: Burrell (Taylor Johnson, Allie Kuhns, McKenzie White, Olivia Kelly), 52.86
1,600 relay: Burrell (Megan Malits, Madi Walsh, Faith Remich, Kaylen Sharrow), 4:23.10
3,200 relay: Shady Side Academy (Hannah Steffey, Carolyn Woll, Krystina Rytel, Melissa Riggins), 10:19.70
High jump: Lauren Lampus, Freeport, 4-9
Long jump: James, Valley, 15-4½
Triple jump: Riggins, Shady Side Academy, 33-10
Pole vault: Francesca Lio, Riverview, 8-3
Shot put: Emily Mischen, Deer Lakes, 32-8
Discus: Mackenzie Spence, Deer Lakes, 103-0
Javelin: Alexis Stump, Deer Lakes, 93-3
Volleyball
Boys
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class AA
Section 3
Seton LaSalle 3, Steel Valley 0
Nonsection
North Allegheny 3, Norwin 0
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Baldwin at Moon, 6 p.m.; Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Hills, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Hempfield at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Montour at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Obama Academy at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6 p.m.; Summit Academy at Mars, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
