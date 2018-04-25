Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

High school scores, summaries, schedules for April 25, 2018

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 11:42 p.m.

Updated 20 minutes ago

High schools

Baseball

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 6, Shaler 3

Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, ppd.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, ppd.

Section 2

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Penn Hills at Connellsville, ppd.

Plum at Norwin, ppd.

Section 3

Allderdice at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Baldwin 5, Mt. Lebanon 2

Bethel Park at Peters Township, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 5, Armstrong 1

Mars at Kiski Area, ppd.

Obama Academy at North Hills, ppd.

Section 2

Brashear at Moon, ppd.

Carrick at West Allegheny, ppd.

Trinity at Montour, ppd.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Gateway 10, Latrobe 5

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

McKeesport 12, Woodland Hills 5

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Indiana, ppd.

Freeport at Derry, ppd.

Highlands at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Knoch at Yough, ppd.

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, ppd.

Beaver at Hopewell, ppd.

Blackhawk at South Fayette, ppd.

New Castle at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, ppd.

Ringgold 3, Uniontown 2

South Park 9, McGuffey 2

Class 3A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Burrell, ppd.

South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Steel Valley 4, Valley 2

Section 2

Avonworth at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Riverside at New Brighton, ppd.

South Side Beaver at Mohawk, ppd.

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 15, Southmoreland 0

Washington at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Waynesburg at Charleroi, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Frazier, ppd.

Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Burgettstown at California, ppd.

Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 11, Summit Academy 1

Freedom at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Laurel at Shenango, ppd.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, ppd.

Northgate at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Riverview at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Sto-Rox at Carlynton, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy at Leechburg, ppd.

Union at St. Joseph, ppd.

Vincentian Academy 18, Springdale 1

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Jeannette at Monessen, ppd.

West Greene at Mapletown, ppd.

Section 3

Avella at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Clairton at Rochester, ppd.

Cornell at Western Beaver, ppd.

Wednesday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 6, Shaler 3

Shaler 000-003-0—3-6-2

Butler 101-031-x—6-10-1

WP: Connor Ollio LP: Hunter Boyan 2B: B: Ollio, Ryan Lynn, Justin Stewart. 3B: B: Ollio.

Section 3

Baldwin 5, Mt. Lebanon 2

Baldwin 002-000-3—5-5-1

Mt. Lebanon 000-001-1—2-4-1

WP: Andy Sopata LP: Mark Linkowski 2B: B: Victor Silvestre. MtL: Matt D'Alesandro.

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 5, Armstrong 1

Armstrong 100-000-0—1-2-1

Fox Chapel 310-010-x—5-6-1

WP: Jonathan Simon LP: Caleb Harriger 2B: FC: Mitch Miles, Simon.

Section 3

Gateway 10, Latrobe 5

Gateway 100-301-5—10-11-3

Latrobe 000-230-0—5-10-5

2B: G: Michael Vojnik. L: Andy Bradford. 3B: L: Griffin Clark. 3 or more hits: G: Brendan Majocha.

McKeesport 12, Woodland Hills 5

McKeesport 040-001-7—12-9-3

Woodland Hills 210-011-0—5-0-0

WP: Jordan Williams 2B: M: Williams, Lance Robinson. 3B: M: Williams.

Class 4A

Section 3

Ringgold 3, Uniontown 2

Ringgold 020-001-0—3-7-1

Uniontown 001-010-0—2-10-1

WP: Chase Angotti LP: Connor DeMoss 2B: R: Bob Boyer, Anthony Vavasori. U: DeMoss, Owen Martin.

South Park 9, McGuffey 2

South Park 231-020-1—9-12-2

McGuffey 101-000-0—2-6-3

WP: Brendan Gray LP: Ryan Sullivan 2B: SP: Kevin Vaupel. 3B: SP: Tyler Corcoran. McG: Adam Townsend. HR: SP: Mike Kentzel. 3 or more hits: SP: Tyler Bywalski.

Class 3A

Section 1

Steel Valley 4, Valley 2

Valley 200-000-0—2-4-2

Steel Valley 200-200-x—4-7-1

WP: Nick Harhai LP: Andrew Serakowski 2B: V: Nick Heuser. 3B: SV: Ray Chuba.

Class A

Section 1

Vincentian Academy 18, Springdale 1

Springdale 100—1-3-1

Vincentian Academy 612x—18-15-0

WP: Nate Christian LP: Isaac Kern 2B: V: Kyler Fedko, Jared Katz. 3B: V: Danny Morgano. HR: S: Dylan Hargenrader. V: Christian, Mark Yakim, Fedko. 3 or more hits: V: Christian, Fedko, Sam Basso.

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Shaler at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Plum at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Obama Academy at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Carrick at West Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Trinity at Brashear, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Yough, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Beaver, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.; South Fayette at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Riverside at Avonworth, 4:15 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Seton LaSalle, 3:45 p.m.; Washington at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.; Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.; Northgate at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Geibel at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 4 p.m.; Monessen at Geibel, 2 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Summit Academy at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 2

South Fayette 11, Knoch 7

Section 3

Quaker Valley 13, Winchester Thurston 0

Girls

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 17, Baldwin 0

Peters Township 15, Bethel Park 6

Section 2

Fox Chapel 15, Indiana 5

Shady Side Academy 13, Norwin 6

Section 3

Seneca Valley 10-9, North Hills 9(OT)-3

Class AA

Section 1

Ellis School 19, Greensburg Central Catholic 9

Yough 12, Greensburg Salem 11 (OT)

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 15-17, Chartiers Valley 3-6

Trinity 6, Blackhawk 4

Section 3

Hampton 18, Winchester Thurston 4

Softball

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 12, Upper St. Clair 2

Section 2

Hempfield 9, Fox Chapel 1

Norwin at Latrobe, ppd.

Section 3

North Hills at Butler, ppd.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, ppd.

Seneca Valley 11, Shaler 1

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 9, Gateway 8

Penn-Trafford 18, Armstrong 3

Section 2

McKeesport 6, Ringgold 5

Trinity 13, Albert Gallatin 12

Section 3

Hampton at Montour, ppd.

Mars 13, Moon 7

Class 4A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant at Knoch, ppd.

Section 3

Ambridge at Hopewell, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 2

Riverside at Ellwood City, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Northgate at Springdale, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Union 8, Sewickley Academy 2

Western Beaver 10, Quigley Catholic 4

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, ppd.

Mapletown at California, ppd.

Monessen at West Greene, ppd.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Wednesday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 12, Upper St. Clair 2

Upper St. Clair 000-11—2-3-1

Canon-McMillan 204-42—12-13-0

WP: Lauren Duke LP: Danielle Orendi 2B: USC: Zoe Malone. CM: Katelyn Greaves, Kylah Kubiczki, Elika Mowery. HR: CM: Erica Haught, Lindsay Schmidt, Olivia Ulam. 3 or more hits: CM: Greaves.

Section 2

Hempfield 9, Fox Chapel 1

Fox Chapel 001-000-0—1-2-2

Hempfield 004-320-x—9-11-0

WP: Maddie Uschock LP: Emma Humes 2B: Hemp: Allison Podkul, Megan Monzo, Samantha Kline, Erica Orner. 3 or more hits: Hemp: Podkul.

Section 3

Seneca Valley 11, Shaler 1

Shaler 000-010—1-1-2

Seneca Valley 423-101—11-13-1

WP: Claire Zimmerman LP: Tori Martrano 2B: SV: Morgan Aloi, Karli Hacker, Amanda Magill, Kearson Wagner. 3B: SV: Maura Pasquale. 3 or more hits: SV: Wagner.

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 18, Armstrong 3

Armstrong 120-0—3-5-5

Penn-Trafford 730-8—18-17-1

WP: Morgan Hilty LP: Emma Kilgore 2B: A: Halle Hooks. PT: Brooke Cleland. HR: A: Madison Titus. PT: Carlee Lamacz, Cleland. 3 or more hits: PT: Maura Mallon, Becky Mertz.

Franklin Regional 9, Gateway 8

Gateway 202-220-0—8-10-6

Franklin Regional 300-042-x—9-4-3

WP: Angalee Beall LP: Kayla Gratton 2B: Gat: Gratton, Sydney Hunter, Danielle Taylor. FR: Mallory Hallock. HR: Gat: Emma Kennedy. 3 or more hits: Gat: Kennedy.

Section 2

Trinity 13, Albert Gallatin 12

Albert Gallatin 023-160-0—12-15-3

Trinity 320-062-0—13-11-2

WP: Kylie Poland LP: Maddie Flowers 2B: AG: Katie Kelley, Harlie Vance, Flowers. 3B: T: Marlaina Bozek, Altman, Meier. HR: AG: Annalia Paoli. T: Bozek. 3 or more hits: AG: Flowers, Paoli, Ally Bezjak.

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 4:15 p.m.; Peters Township at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

North Allegheny at Butler, 4 p.m.; North Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Plum at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 3:30 p.m.; Hampton at Oakland Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Montour, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Uniontown, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Knoch, 4 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.; Carrick at Yough, 4 p.m.; Carrick at Yough, 5:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.; Beaver at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.; Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.; New Castle at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.; Freeport at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.; Freedom at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.; Riverside at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; Charleroi at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.; South Park at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Northgate at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Laurel at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.; Union at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.; Western Beaver at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Carmichaels at Avella, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at California, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Monessen at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Geibel at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.; Jeannette at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Trinity at South Fayette, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL team tournament

Thursday's schedule

Class AAA

Semifinals

Fox Chapel vs. North Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy vs. Allderdice at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Sewickley Academy vs. South Park at Moon, 3:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Indiana at Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Track and field

Allegheny Interscholastic Conference (Section 7-AA) Championships

At Freeport High School

Boys

Wednesday's results

100-meter dash: Michael Tomlin, Shady Side Academy, 11.42

200: Jared Buzzell, Valley, 23.62

400: Buzzell, Valley, 51.47

800: Josh Yourish, Deer Lakes, 2:02.76

1,600 run: Johnathan Asay, Freeport, 4:40.73

3,200 run: Mike Komaniak, Riverview, 10:30.33

110 hurdles: Tomlin, Shady Side Academy, 15.83

300 hurdles: Luke Kennedy, Freeport, 43.02

400 relay: Shady Side Academy (Tomlin, Moore, Roberts, Gaffney), 45.52

1,600 relay: Riverview (JD Sykes, Nick McShea, Cal Fisher, Andrew Garda), 3:43.33

3,200 relay: Deer Lakes (Nick Caro, Josh Yourish, Alex Sharkins, Josh Klemmensen), 8:41.45

High jump: Cal Fisher, Riverview, 5-10

Long jump: Joe Kearney, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 20-7

Triple jump: Adam Walker, Riverview, 41-7

Pole vault: Walker, Riverview, 11-9

Shot put: Austin Kemp, Freeport, 44-2

Discus: Kemp, Freeport, 139-2

Javelin: Alex Wilson, Riverview, 128-5

Girls

Wednesday's results

100-meter dash: DeAisha James, Valley, 13.45

200: Ella Beidler, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 28.21

400: Megan Malits, Burrell, 1: 04.09

800: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy, 2:18.15

1,600 run: Rylee Kopchak, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 5:29.29

3,200: Ashley Brown, Burrell, 12:52.37

100 hurdles: Kaylen Sharrow, Burrell, 17.17

300 hurdles: Sharrow, Burrell, 50.11

400 relay: Burrell (Taylor Johnson, Allie Kuhns, McKenzie White, Olivia Kelly), 52.86

1,600 relay: Burrell (Megan Malits, Madi Walsh, Faith Remich, Kaylen Sharrow), 4:23.10

3,200 relay: Shady Side Academy (Hannah Steffey, Carolyn Woll, Krystina Rytel, Melissa Riggins), 10:19.70

High jump: Lauren Lampus, Freeport, 4-9

Long jump: James, Valley, 15-4½

Triple jump: Riggins, Shady Side Academy, 33-10

Pole vault: Francesca Lio, Riverview, 8-3

Shot put: Emily Mischen, Deer Lakes, 32-8

Discus: Mackenzie Spence, Deer Lakes, 103-0

Javelin: Alexis Stump, Deer Lakes, 93-3

Volleyball

Boys

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 3, Steel Valley 0

Nonsection

North Allegheny 3, Norwin 0

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Baldwin at Moon, 6 p.m.; Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Hempfield at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Montour at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Obama Academy at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6 p.m.; Summit Academy at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me