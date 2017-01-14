Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Soccer

Kiski Area's Caffas headed for soccer tournament in Austria
Michael Love | Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Camille Caffas' soccer career has taken her to numerous tournaments all over the region.

But an opportunity for 10 days in June will take her out of the country.

The Kiski Area sophomore will represent the area and the United States at the United World Games in Klagenfurt, Austria.

“It's such a great feeling to represent my school, my family and my teammates,” Caffas said. “I can't wait to get to Europe and play against some great players from all over the world.”

Caffas, 15, was selected to the international tournament team through evaluation at the Hempfield Adidas Fall Classic in Lancaster the week before Thanksgiving.

Scouts from Team USA organizer American International Sports Teams joined college scouts at the tournament attended by her cup team, AFFC Team Ice.

AFFC Team Ice placed second at the Adidas Fall Classic in the U17 Division.

Upon returning from the tournament, Camille's mother, Alanna, received an email from AIST with the invitation.

“At first, I wasn't sure what it was all about,” Camille Caffas said. “When I found out more information, I really got excited. This is one of those once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”

Caffas will play on a U17 team with players from all over the country. AIST's Twitter feed announced all of the team selections shortly after the evaluation period concluded.

She said she is not aware if any other players from the Pittsburgh region were selected to her U17 team or any other AIST age-group squad taking part in the United World Games.

In addition to the training and tournament games, the team members will have the opportunity to travel and see various attractions in Germany, Austria and Italy.

Caffas was a big part of the Kiski Area junior varsity girls soccer team in the fall, and Cavaliers varsity coach Melisa O'Toole said she will challenge for a starting spot on the 2017 varsity squad.

“Camille is a pretty versatile player,” O'Toole said. “We've moved her around. She's still pretty young, but she's improved a lot. The offseason, including this tournament, should grow her even more as a player and give her the push she needs to get into the varsity lineup.”

Caffas this month also is beginning her training with the PA West Olympic Development Program.

The United World Games is an Olympic-style event that features more than 5,000 athletes in several different sports coming from more than 30 countries.

For more information about AIST and the United World games, visit aist.us or unitedworldgames.com.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.