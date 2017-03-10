North Allegheny's Luchini to play at Lehigh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Allegheny junior Josh Luchini will follow in his brother's footsteps and continue his soccer career at Lehigh University.

Luchini, 16, of Franklin Park made an early commitment to the Mountain Hawks' men's team for the fall 2018 season.

Luchini said, though, his brother was not a factor in his decision.

Jamie Luchini was the Mountain Hawks' leading goal scorer in 2013 and ‘14 and carried them to the Patriot League title as a senior in 2015.

“I realized it could be my school and not my brother's,” Josh said, adding he liked the program's direction and the campus, which is in Bethlehem, in Northampton and Lehigh counties. “It helped (I am familiar) with the coaching staff and players, (but) it was my decision and I took out my brother as a variable.”

Luchini, a 6-foot forward, has tallied 26 goals and racked up 25 assists in three seasons for North Allegheny. He scored the game-tying goal, then assisted on the winning one, in the Tigers' 2-1 overtime victory against Seneca Valley in the 2016 WPIAL 4A final.

The Tigers made it to the PIAA semifinals.

A youth soccer player for most of his life, he was a 2016 national futsal champion as part of a Western Pennsylvania age-group team.

North Allegheny coach Bobby Vosmaer said Luchini has potential to be better than his brother, who played professionally for one season after college.

“He's willing to learn,” Vosmaer said. “He's fast (and has an) athleticism about him.”

Luchini said his brother gave him a benchmark.

“I'd like to play soccer professionally, but if not, make use of my Lehigh degree to start (a) finance career in New York City,” he said. “(I would like) to help Lehigh make the NCAA tournament all four years and win a first-round game, (which) Jamie's team didn't (do).”

The Mountain Hawks reached the 2015 NCAA tournament. They were 7-10-1 overall and 3-6 in the conference last season.

Luchini also considered William & Mary, Georgetown, Villanova and Pitt.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.