Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Soccer

North Allegheny's Luchini to play at Lehigh

Karen Kadilak | Friday, March 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
North Allegheny junior Josh Luchini (left) has committed to Lehigh.

Updated 5 minutes ago

North Allegheny junior Josh Luchini will follow in his brother's footsteps and continue his soccer career at Lehigh University.

Luchini, 16, of Franklin Park made an early commitment to the Mountain Hawks' men's team for the fall 2018 season.

Luchini said, though, his brother was not a factor in his decision.

Jamie Luchini was the Mountain Hawks' leading goal scorer in 2013 and ‘14 and carried them to the Patriot League title as a senior in 2015.

“I realized it could be my school and not my brother's,” Josh said, adding he liked the program's direction and the campus, which is in Bethlehem, in Northampton and Lehigh counties. “It helped (I am familiar) with the coaching staff and players, (but) it was my decision and I took out my brother as a variable.”

Luchini, a 6-foot forward, has tallied 26 goals and racked up 25 assists in three seasons for North Allegheny. He scored the game-tying goal, then assisted on the winning one, in the Tigers' 2-1 overtime victory against Seneca Valley in the 2016 WPIAL 4A final.

The Tigers made it to the PIAA semifinals.

A youth soccer player for most of his life, he was a 2016 national futsal champion as part of a Western Pennsylvania age-group team.

North Allegheny coach Bobby Vosmaer said Luchini has potential to be better than his brother, who played professionally for one season after college.

“He's willing to learn,” Vosmaer said. “He's fast (and has an) athleticism about him.”

Luchini said his brother gave him a benchmark.

“I'd like to play soccer professionally, but if not, make use of my Lehigh degree to start (a) finance career in New York City,” he said. “(I would like) to help Lehigh make the NCAA tournament all four years and win a first-round game, (which) Jamie's team didn't (do).”

The Mountain Hawks reached the 2015 NCAA tournament. They were 7-10-1 overall and 3-6 in the conference last season.

Luchini also considered William & Mary, Georgetown, Villanova and Pitt.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.