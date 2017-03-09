Norwin keeper Wexell commits to Ohio

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Like she was about to stop a shot in front of the net — something she has done with great proficiency and ease over the years — Sam Wexell charged at the opportunity without hesitation.

And when Ohio University women's soccer came calling it quickly learned this about its newest recruit: She's a keeper.

Wexell, the standout junior goalie behind Norwin's back-to-back WPIAL title runs, got the scholarship offer she wanted from Ohio on Wednesday night and snatched it up.

“It took me about an hour to make up my mind,” she said. “In the end, it just felt right.”

Wexell will make her verbal commitment official next February when she signs with the Bobcats.

She also had offers from Duquesne and Valparaiso. Duquesne offered when she was a freshman.

Northwestern, St. Joseph's, Akron and Robert Morris also showed interest. But Ohio had that warmth that only the recruit can feel.

“They saw me play about four times last year,” Wexell said. “There were a lot of things to look at (in making the decision). I talked to the coaches and knew when I got there it was the place for me.”

And for committing early?

“I didn't really put a time limit on myself to commit,” Wexell said. “I was hoping they would offer and they did. I have always wanted to play Division I soccer, and it's amazing to know that I will have that opportunity.”

With her college decision made, Wexell can focus on actually playing the game again — at the same high level she is used to.

“I am going to (Las) Vegas next week for a showcase,” she said. “It will be nice to play and not have to worry about who's watching and who I have to email and keep in touch with. This allows you to focus and get better. I can't wait to get back out on the field.”

Then, it'll be on to the fall season where Norwin could have one of its best-assembled teams — and that's saying something for a program that has risen to WPIAL prominence but still wants more.

Wexell will be one of eight starters set to return. She helped lead Norwin to consecutive WPIAL 4A championships and a pair of trips to the PIAA quarterfinals. She has 37 career shutouts, including 32 the last two seasons. She has allowed only three goals in section play the last two years.

With her in net, Norwin is 53-5-2.

“We have come up short (in the state playoffs), and we're really motivated to make another run,” Wexell said.

Wexell is the fifth current Norwin player to make a Division I commitment.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.