Kiski Area soccer standout Ziemianski signs with St. Bonaventure
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, March 12, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
Kiski Area's Reed Ziemianski, during practice on Monday, Aug. 29, 2016.
Kiski Area's Reed Ziemianski, during practice on Monday, Aug. 29, 2016.

Reed Ziemianski began the recruiting process later than many other high school soccer players of his ilk.

But as he found out, better late than never.

The Kiski Area senior defender signed last week with NCAA Division I St. Bonaventure, ending a process that left him thinking at times he might end up as a walk-on.

“I kind of decided late that I wanted to play soccer in college,” Ziemianski said. “I was in a little bit of a stalemate for a little while, and I ended up talking to coaches, and a lot of them told me I would probably have to try to walk on. They'd seen me play before, but they already had their 2017 recruiting class filled up.”

Ziemianski said he didn't decide to pursue collegiate soccer until late summer 2016. By that time, many of his peers have decisions made about their schools, putting him behind the process.

At that time Ziemianski also was transferring from The Kiski School, where he spent his junior season, back to Kiski Area, his school as a freshman and sophomore, which complicated the process.

“I always kind of wanted to (play college soccer), but I wasn't too serious about it,” Ziemianski said. “I should have been on it, but I was late to it. The whole transfer was a little bit tricky, but here I am. It all worked out in the end.”

Ultimately, Ziemianski got a little help from a friend.

Seneca Valley's Dylan Good, a teammate with Arsenal FC of Pa. and a St. Bonaventure commit, mentioned Ziemianski in a conversation with the Bonnies coaches. They remembered Ziemianski from a Bucknell soccer camp, where he started in the all-star game at the end of the camp, and contacted him soon afterward.

Ziemianski also considered Duquesne, which accepted him into its pharmacy school, but he faced a walk-on status with the Dukes.

The scholarship offer from St. Bonaventure, plus what the school offers in addition, swayed him. An avid hiker, he liked St. Bonaventure's rural campus.

“I would have been fine with a city atmosphere, but I like being secluded away from the hustle and bustle,” he said.

After coming back to Kiski Area, Ziemianski began his senior season in an attacking role. But after the Cavaliers defense struggled in the early going, Ziemianski moved back to defense.

The difference showed: After allowing 11 goals during a 1-3 start, Kiski Area yielded just 17 in its final 13 games, going 7-5-2 to reach the WPIAL playoffs. And Ziemianski, a 5-foot-6 dynamo, was a major reason why.

“His speed, you either have it or you don't,” Kiski Area coach Sean Arnold said. “He is so quick, he's got a leg up on anyone who's there. He's not very tall, but he uses that to his advantage rather than his disadvantage because he kind of gets underneath the arms of a player and uses a low center of gravity to push people off the ball. He gets down under you and cuts you off.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

