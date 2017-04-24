Franklin Regional's Hudson competes for ODP soccer team in Italy

Soccer has led Sophia Hudson many places.

For 10 days, it took the Franklin Regional junior to Italy.

Hudson was selected to play for the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program Region I girls team that took part in the 27th Memorial Claudio Sassi Tournament in Maranello, Italy.

“It was a really cool experience,” Hudson said. “It was definitely an honor to be picked. It took me two years to make the team. I was glad to see that my hard work can pay off and I'd get to experience something so great.”

Hudson, an attacking central midfielder, was the only player from the PA West Soccer Association to be selected for the Region I Under-17 team, which featured players from various states all along the East Coast. Hudson, who was selected after a tryout at the University of Rhode Island last July, had to fit in right away because the team had limited time to prepare for the tournament.

“Coming into it, I didn't know anybody on the team. Some of the other girls had played on the team before and had some practices together,” Hudson said. “In January, we had a training session in the Poconos. That was the only practice we had before we went over to Italy. We had a couple practices and friendlies in Italy. That was the only preparation we had for the tournament.”

It didn't seem to bother the team. The squad advanced out of its pool and beat Inter Milan, 1-0, in the semifinals, but fell to Real Meda, 1-0, in the championship. All told, the squad played six games against Italian academy teams.

“That was really great. I am glad we got to play high-level teams like that,” Hudson said. “It was like nothing I've ever experienced before. I am really glad I got that opportunity. It was a very enlightening experience. It was good to see what women's sports and women's soccer look like in another country.”

When the team wasn't playing or practicing, it took time to see some of the sights in Italy.

“We went to Venice and went on a gondola ride. That was pretty cool,” Hudson said. “We went to Garda Lake and took a tour on a boat. We went to Milan and walked around the town there. That was really great.”

While the trip overseas was fun, Hudson was glad to get back home April 18.

“It's hard adjusting. I am looking forward to putting my feet up and watching TV,” she said with a laugh. “I am looking forward to eating something other than pasta and pizza, too.”

Hudson, who will be a senior in the fall, hopes to stay in touch with her teammates from the tournament. Like Hudson, who has committed to Dayton, many of those players will play collegiate soccer.

“It was really fun getting to know them and play with them. It was a good group, and they are really talented,” she said. “There's been a lot of exchanging of Snapchats, phone numbers, pictures and videos. I'll be excited to see them down the road, too.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.