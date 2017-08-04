Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Soccer

North Allegheny's Luchini picked to All-America Watch List

Karen Kadilak | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
North Allegheny senior forward Josh Luchini is on the 2017 TeamSnap High School All-America Watch List compiled by Top Drawer Soccer.
North Allegheny senior forward Josh Luchini, with North United coach Dane Bertha, is on the 2017 TeamSnap High School All-America Watch List compiled by Top Drawer Soccer.
Josh Luchini is in line to receive a top national honor as a member of the North Allegheny boys soccer team.

Luchini, a senior forward, is on the TeamSnap High School All-America Watch List released by Top Drawer Soccer for the coming season.

Luchini, 17, of Franklin Park made the list after being named a Pennsylvania State Star for the 2016-17 school year.

Top Drawer Soccer senior editor for high schools Sheldon Shealer said the provider has a network of coaches and reporters who feed it information on top players.

“I know Josh didn't put up huge numbers last season, like some players who tend to get a lot of attention, since he was injured, but his quality was evident in the WPIAL playoffs,” Shealer said, adding that Luchini being an NCAA Division I recruit (Lehigh) also was a factor.

Luchini, who missed part of the season with a foot injury, scored the tying goal, then assisted on the winning one, in North Allegheny's 2-1 overtime victory against Seneca Valley in the 2016 WPIAL Class 4A final.

In three seasons with the Tigers, he has notched 26 goals and 25 assists.

Luchini said it is an honor to be ranked among the best players in the nation.

“After all these years of practicing, playing and preparing, it means all my hard work has paid off,” he said.

Tigers coach Bobby Vosmaer said Luchini is the ultimate team player.

“They're going to be gunning for him,” Vosmaer said, referring to opponents. “(He is) physically in shape (and) looks good right now.”

Luchini (6-foot-1, 165 pounds) hopes to lead the Tigers to WPIAL and PIAA titles.

The Tigers lost in the PIAA semifinals in 2016. They open the season Sept. 1 at Kiski Area.

“I want to stay healthy, and everything else will take care of itself,” Luchini said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

