Soccer

Penn Hills keeper Greenway commits to Grove City

Andrew John | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 1:06 a.m.
Penn Hills' Luke Greenway

Goalkeeper is rarely the first position a young soccer player wants to play. Scoring goals is usually a much more attractive aspect of the game.

This was the case for Penn Hills' Luke Greenway.

It just so happened, his health forced him between the pipes and ultimately allowed him to make a commitment to Grove City earlier this month.

Greenway, who also has played for Century United for a year and a half, was also mulling offers from Northeastern and Case Western Reserve.

“Grove City was one of the first teams to show interest in me, and that means a lot to me. They showed interest in me from the beginning,” Greenway said.

“Me being a Christian, I wanted to go to a Christian school, and Grove City was able to offer that for me.”

Greenway, who plans to major in computer science, credits the development of his game to his involvement with his club team and him attending soccer camps at Duquesne and Case Western Reserve.

Greenway started to play soccer in sixth grade as a midfielder/forward. However, after being diagnosed with asthma, he made the decision to change positions and play goalkeeper in eighth grade.

In his short time playing the position, Greenway understands the pressure that comes with being the goalkeeper.

“The worst part of goalkeeping is that everyone else can make hundreds of mistakes, and that's just part of the game. But as a goalkeeper, you aren't allowed to make mistakes,” Greenway said.

“When you make a mistake, it results in a goal. That's the hard part, and it's keeping your concentration the entire game and really focusing on what you need to do.”

Last season, Greenway shared playing time with senior Jon Barbarino.

Greenway had a couple of strong starts for the Indians, including a 1-0 shutout over Central Catholic and only allowing two goals in a 2-1 loss to Plum.

Last season, Penn Hills finished 6-11 overall with a 4-8 record in Section 3-4A.

Greenway will take on more of a leadership role with the Indians as they look to build in the second season under Ryan Hankey.

“We might have a lack of talent, but we don't have a lack of heart. I think we should aim for playoffs, have a good season and have a better season than last year,” Greenway said.

Even though he wasn't the full-time goalkeeper last season, Greenway remembers one piece of advice Hankey gave him and his teammates about their roles on the team.

“Keep your head up. If you're not getting playing time on the field, you have to work harder in practice,” Greenway said.

As he prepares for his senior season, Greenway has been going back to the fundamentals to make sure he is ready to go for when he steps on Grove City's campus next fall.

“I have been working on the basics of goalkeeping. I need to fine-tune the little things and make sure I can be as good as I can possibly can. I have been working a lot on crosses and dealing with defenders,” Greenway said.

Once he gets to Grove City, Greenway understands he will have to continue to work hard in order to earn starting time for coach Mike Dreves and the Wolverines.

The Wolverines, who advanced to the Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III semifinals, finished last season with a 12-7-1 overall record and a 6-2 mark in the Presidents' Athletic Conference.

Andrew John is a freelance writer.

