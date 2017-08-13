Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Soccer

Competition heating up for Pine-Richland boys soccer

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Last season, the Pine-Richland boys soccer team finished third in Section 1-4A, which was just enough to clinch a WPIAL playoff berth. From there, the Rams took their opportunity and ran with it.

Pine-Richland didn't win the WPIAL, but the Rams defeated Upper St. Clair, 1-0, in the third-place consolation to earn a spot in the PIAA tournament.

The experience gained from last season's playoff run should prove beneficial this year.

Coach Jon Conner said, however, the Rams need to start from scratch to equal or improve upon last season's success.

“They gained some valuable game experience, and they understand it's all about hard work. Good players are good because they continue to work the hardest on every team that they're on,” Conner said. “That's the mindset of where we are. If we come in to the season telling ourselves that we're going to be good, then we're going to lose some games.

“The mindset is, come in and put our nose to the grindstone, bring the lunch pail to practice every day, and let's get at it.”

With the regular season approaching, Conner said the emphasis at practice is on conditioning and competing.

Pine-Richland returns several talented players in seniors Vittorio Orsini and Gabe Schoone, and juniors Greg Shulkosky and Brian McCarthy at midfield, which should create in-house competition for starting positions.

The Rams have time to sort out the lineup and starting positions. The most important thing for Conner is his players are ready before they start the season Sept. 5 at Upper St. Clair.

“Traditionally, in the summer, we have an organized conditioning program for the team,” Conner said. “We get a great turnout. We'll probably get upwards of 60 or 65 kids that come out for the team this year.

“The competition for positions on the team is pretty tough, so you better have something in your tool bag ready when you get to practice because people are all fighting for the same spot.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.