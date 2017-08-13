Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Soccer

Fox Chapel boys soccer thinking playoffs

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 11:15 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel junior Jacob Miller keeps the ball in bounds during a game against Woodland Hills on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, at Fox Chapel.

The Fox Chapel boys soccer team compiled a 9-9 record last year, and its season ended with an overtime loss in the playoffs to eventual WPIAL champion North Allegheny.

Coach Erik Ingram, in his 12th season, returns a wealth of talent from that team after losing only three seniors to graduation.

There are nine returning starters, beginning with seniors Jacob Dunn (goalkeeper), Will Tabor (forward), Theo Faucher (defender), Jake Miller (midfielder), David Sullivan (midfielder) and Sinhong Park (defender).

They are joined by junior Alex Marotte (forward) and sophomores Zane Ingram (defender) and Will Carnevale (forward).

Other returning letterwinners are senior Ryan Santilli (forward), juniors Alex Cooper (midfielder) and Eli Amshel (forward) and sophomores David Shin (defender) and Robbie Tabor (goalkeeper).

“I expect that we will have between 55 and 65 players at tryouts,” Ingram said. “Our experience and versatility will be the strength of this team.”

The Foxes will be competing in Section 3-4A

“I think we will be the front-runners with Allderdice, Central Catholic and Plum as the top challengers. As in the past, the success of this team will all come down to leadership. We have had similar squads go to the WPIAL finals and then on to states when we have had strong leadership on the field.

“The potential for this senior class to have a great year is definitely there.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

