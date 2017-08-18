Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Boys Soccer

New coach Fuchs hopes to get Derry boys out of section cellar

Josh Rizzo | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 10:48 p.m.
Derry's head coach Iwan Fuchs talks to players during boys' soccer practice Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at Derry Area High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Derry's head coach Iwan Fuchs talks to players during boys' soccer practice Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at Derry Area High School.
Derry's Alex Simon collides with Anthony Ditonto for the ball during boys' soccer practice Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at Derry Area High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Derry's Alex Simon collides with Anthony Ditonto for the ball during boys' soccer practice Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at Derry Area High School.
Derry's Anthony Mastrorocco, background, charges down teammate Robert Boyer as he plays the ball during boys' soccer practice Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at Derry Area High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Derry's Anthony Mastrorocco, background, charges down teammate Robert Boyer as he plays the ball during boys' soccer practice Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at Derry Area High School.
Austin Siko slides to block a pass by teammate Michael Bolish during boys' soccer practice Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at Derry Area High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Austin Siko slides to block a pass by teammate Michael Bolish during boys' soccer practice Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at Derry Area High School.
Derry's head coach Iwan Fuchs, left, instructs his team during boys' soccer practice Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at Derry Area High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Derry's head coach Iwan Fuchs, left, instructs his team during boys' soccer practice Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at Derry Area High School.

Updated 2 hours ago

Finding a more qualified candidate to bring a fresh perspective to the Derry boys soccer program than first-year coach Iwan Fuchs would have been difficult. Fuchs, a longtime club coach, is a native of Switzerland and doesn't have any prior experience with Western Pennsylvania high school soccer.

A fresh set of eyes will be much appreciated for the Trojans. Derry finished 2-16 last season, including an 0-12 mark in section play. The Trojans lost 22 of their last 23 section matches.

Fuchs' top goal is setting an atmosphere where everyone is having fun.

“Every day is going to be a tryout for me,” Fuchs said. “I want it to be fun out there. I want them to be there. I want them to beg their parents to bring them in the morning. Then, I know I've done something right on the coaching side.”

Finding that type of attitude will require winning over the roster. Seniors Jordan Bosas and Nathan Watkins will be key contributors. Fuchs also will count on junior Gavin Johnston, sophomore Damian Morals and freshman Antonio Kantor.

“The team is in a better position this season than the last two,” Fuchs said. “In every line, we have experienced soccer players with a high skill set to be a true playoff contender.”

The Trojans will again be in Section 2-AA, along with Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freeport, Mt. Pleasant, Shady Side Academy and Valley.

Trying to make a move up the standings has been about keeping things simple in the preseason.

Derry is focused on building from the ground up. Doing the basic things right will allow the Trojans to build confidence and avoid breakdowns.

Working more on skills and focusing less on conditioning has been one of the major selling points.

“Setting standards and goals is important for me,” Fuchs said. “I was surprised they couldn't win a single section game with the squad they had (last year). They had good people. They broke down mentally, physically and couldn't keep up. The psychological side is what I have to work on. Giving them confidence in practice is helpful.”

Fuchs believes he has a squad that will turn some heads.

Everyone will be working to find the right mindset.

“For me, it's important to get them to have fun,” Fuchs said. “That's what the sport is all about. Not just conditioning and running like crazy.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

