Hempfield boys look to improve under new coach

A change was a necessity for the Hempfield boys soccer program.

The Spartans are coming off a season where they were only able to register four wins, and haven't made a playoff appearance since 2014.

In steps Jason Demko. This will be Demko's first head coaching gig at the high school level, but he has plenty of experience with a handful of his players.

For the past five years, Demko served as the head coach for the Foothills Soccer Club, located in Greensburg.

“About four or five of the boys that are on the high school team played for me on the club team,” Demko said. “They are coming off a not-so-stellar season, but knowing some of the talent was there, I thought it would be a good opportunity to turn their program around. Hopefully, a fresh face and fresh ideas is what they need to turn it around.”

It was a tough season in Section 4-AAAA for the Spartans, with seven of their losses coming by one goal. In all, they went 4-12-1 and 1-10-1 in the section.

“They struggled putting the ball in the net last year,” Demko said. “Defensively, they played very good soccer. Last year is gone. This is a new team and new style of play we are implementing. We are just going to take it one game at a time.”

Hempfield will suit up seven seniors this season, but will need to rely on the youth to get the program where it wants to be.

The varsity seniors include defenders Art Vulu, Nick Clary, Ben Midlik, Max Pritts and Chris Gallik; midfielder Kyle Persin; and forward Andrew Kistner.

One underclassman Demko is looking to have a big season is sophomore Will Kuhns. Kuhns played for Demko at the Foothills Soccer Academy, but took a break last season to focus on playing volleyball.

“He is going to help us control the midfield,” Demko said. “He is a formidable player both in the air and on the ground. He has great vision, and he is going to be one of our big playmakers this year.”

The Spartans' season begins with a doubleheader Sept. 2 when they host Greensburg Central Catholic and Greensburg Salem in the Hempfield tournament. These two games will serve as a new beginning, and hopefully better results moving forward for the Spartans.

“More so than winning, it gives the coaching staff a chance to look at the players in their positions,” Demko said. “You can see how they interact with each other and contribute. I think these games are very important.

“We have depth coming off the bench, and there is no reason we can't be in the final two or three. I expect to make the playoffs with the boys this year. There is no reason not to.”

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.