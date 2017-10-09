Norwin boys soccer team ramping up for postseason run

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The final stretch of the regular season for WPIAL soccer season can be brutal. Teams enter the remaining games battling for playoff positioning while trying to stay healthy and honing their skills.

The Norwin boys soccer team is entering the stretch getting closer to mastering their craft.

“This the time of the year, every team is getting into good form,” Norwin coach Scott Schuchert said. “I feel we are getting close to our goal of playing good soccer for the full duration of a game. Whether it is 80 minutes or 100 minutes, we are getting closer and closer to playing solid games throughout.”

The team is getting players back close to 100 percent from injuries and illnesses. Sophomore midfielder Matt Federovich worked his way back to the field after suffering a lower-body injury in the preseason.

“He is dynamic in the final third of the field,” Schuchert said. “Once we get everyone healthy, I think we have a lot of potential.”

Junior midfielder Zach Ullum has been out recently with an illness, but the team expects to get him back over the final stretch of the season.

The Knights (8-3-3, 6-2-2) scored a 5-0 Section 4-AAAA win over Kiski Area last week. Junior Jared Crowley led the way with two goals. Freshman Ian Brown and Federovich also scored.

Carter Breen showed his importance to the team as the centerpiece of the offense against the Cavaliers. The junior finished with a goal with three assists.

Breen leads Norwin in scoring with 16 goals.

“I think he is one of the best players around,” Schuchert said. “He is a smaller player, but he plays big. That seasoning from playing in the offseason has helped him make big strides.”

Breen's role with the team was extended when senior Anthony Harding suffered a lower-body injury in September. The Penn State recruit was Norwin's focal point on offense, and the setback caused the Knights to readjust their game planning.

“We turned to some of our younger players,” Schuchert said. “We have some really good freshmen and sophomores. They have grown up. We have gotten our wingers and midfielders more involved. We feel we have a well-balanced attack.”

Defensively, junior keeper Kyle Krotec has done a solid job. The team has four shutouts this season.

“He has good technical ability and soccer awareness,” Schuchert said. “He has matured physically and is developing into a great high school goalkeeper. He is dependable.”

With a WPIAL berth well in hand, Norwin's focus is getting better over the final two weeks of the regular season. The Knights have not won a game in the postseason since 2010, and they know each game in the regular season can help them get ready to end the drought.

“One thing we have touched on recently is the level of games we have been through is building towards a playoff hunt,” Schuchert said. “We have played a lot of playoff-caliber teams. The different elements and situations we have faced is going to help us down the road.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.