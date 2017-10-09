Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Boys Soccer

Freeport boys soccer team eyes playoff run

Michael Love
Michael Love | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 11:21 p.m.
Freeport's Andrew Nigra (19) gets his head on a corner kick against Mt. Pleasant in the second half on Thursday Oct. 05, 2017 at Mt. Pleasant.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Andrew Nigra (19) gets his head on a corner kick against Mt. Pleasant in the second half on Thursday Oct. 05, 2017 at Mt. Pleasant.
Freeport's Kendrick Trim (10) sends the ball up field against Mt. Pleasant in the first half on Thursday Oct. 05, 2017 at Mt. Pleasant.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Kendrick Trim (10) sends the ball up field against Mt. Pleasant in the first half on Thursday Oct. 05, 2017 at Mt. Pleasant.
Freeport's Andrew Nigra (19) controls the ball against Mt. Pleasant in the first half on Thursday Oct. 05, 2017 at Mt. Pleasant.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Andrew Nigra (19) controls the ball against Mt. Pleasant in the first half on Thursday Oct. 05, 2017 at Mt. Pleasant.
Freeport's Bryce Hanby (4) controls the ball against Mt. Pleasant in the first half on Thursday Oct. 05, 2017 at Mt. Pleasant.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Bryce Hanby (4) controls the ball against Mt. Pleasant in the first half on Thursday Oct. 05, 2017 at Mt. Pleasant.

Updated 10 hours ago

Last year, the Freeport boys soccer team was unbeaten in Section 2-AA play.

With a core of key returning contributors, the Yellowjackets hoped for a repeat performance of the program's first section crown since 1999.

However, three tough losses in section — a last-second setback to rival Deer Lakes and two close defeats at the hands of undefeated section leader Mt. Pleasant — combined to thwart Freeport's back-to-back title aspirations.

But the Yellowjackets have shifted their focus to finishing the regular season strong and have eyes on a deeper run in the WPIAL playoffs. The players realize a lot is in front of them to achieve.

“Those tough losses showed us what we needed to work on and reinforced what we do well,” said senior Bryce Hanby, the team's leading scorer.

“They were great learning experiences. All of these games prep us for the playoffs.”

Freeport, seeded third for last year's WPIAL AA tournament, led Beaver by two goals in a first-round game but lost 3-2.

“The guys learned from last year. The wheels kind of came off late in the season and in the playoffs,” Freeport coach Dave Teorsky said. “Hopefully, we are peaking at the right time, can run through the finish line and go further in the playoffs.”

Freeport concludes its section slate and the regular season this week with a pair of section games.

The Yellowjackets will host Derry, winless in section play, Tuesday at 7 p.m. The seniors will be recognized before the start of the contest.

Thursday's rematch at Deer Lakes also is at 7 p.m. The Lancers are 7-2-1 in the section, one point ahead of Freeport (7-3) for second in the standings.

Deer Lakes and Freeport appeared headed for overtime in their Sept. 21 matchup, but the Lancers scored the winner with three seconds left.

“We definitely want that game (against Deer Lakes), not only for a little revenge, but we want to keep up the momentum heading into the playoffs,” senior Alec Parker said. “It's always competitive and a fun game to play. That game is good to help us get ready (for the playoffs).”

Mt. Pleasant, at 12-2 overall, is No. 3 in this week's Tribune-Review Class AA rankings, while Deer Lakes checks in at No. 4 with a 9-2-2 record overall.

Freeport, 11-4 overall, came up just short in last Thursday's battle with Mt. Pleasant, falling 1-0.

The Vikings got a goal off a header 15 minutes into the game, and Freeport was unable to tally the equalizer.

“We didn't come out the way we wanted but got stronger as the game went on,” Parker said. “We kept it in their half for most of the rest of the game. We were playing our possession game, and they parked the bus on us defensively for most of the second half.”

The Yellowjackets did get back on track Saturday with a 4-3 nonsection home victory over Knoch. The Knights came into the game unbeaten in their previous seven and had lost only twice in 14 games overall this season.

“That was another great game that boosted our confidence,” senior Drew Nigra said. “They are a larger team in 3A, and they are having a good season. It was a good win for us to show what we can accomplish against strong competition.”

Starting junior midfielder Stevie Teorsky is back after suffering a sprained ankle against Burrell on Sept. 5. He missed eight games before returning for a home section game against Valley on Sept. 28.

“It was a long time,” he said. “It (was difficult) having to watch from the sidelines. I didn't realize how much time I missed until I looked back and saw it was half the season. It feels great to be back on the field.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.