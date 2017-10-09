Freeport boys soccer team eyes playoff run

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Last year, the Freeport boys soccer team was unbeaten in Section 2-AA play.

With a core of key returning contributors, the Yellowjackets hoped for a repeat performance of the program's first section crown since 1999.

However, three tough losses in section — a last-second setback to rival Deer Lakes and two close defeats at the hands of undefeated section leader Mt. Pleasant — combined to thwart Freeport's back-to-back title aspirations.

But the Yellowjackets have shifted their focus to finishing the regular season strong and have eyes on a deeper run in the WPIAL playoffs. The players realize a lot is in front of them to achieve.

“Those tough losses showed us what we needed to work on and reinforced what we do well,” said senior Bryce Hanby, the team's leading scorer.

“They were great learning experiences. All of these games prep us for the playoffs.”

Freeport, seeded third for last year's WPIAL AA tournament, led Beaver by two goals in a first-round game but lost 3-2.

“The guys learned from last year. The wheels kind of came off late in the season and in the playoffs,” Freeport coach Dave Teorsky said. “Hopefully, we are peaking at the right time, can run through the finish line and go further in the playoffs.”

Freeport concludes its section slate and the regular season this week with a pair of section games.

The Yellowjackets will host Derry, winless in section play, Tuesday at 7 p.m. The seniors will be recognized before the start of the contest.

Thursday's rematch at Deer Lakes also is at 7 p.m. The Lancers are 7-2-1 in the section, one point ahead of Freeport (7-3) for second in the standings.

Deer Lakes and Freeport appeared headed for overtime in their Sept. 21 matchup, but the Lancers scored the winner with three seconds left.

“We definitely want that game (against Deer Lakes), not only for a little revenge, but we want to keep up the momentum heading into the playoffs,” senior Alec Parker said. “It's always competitive and a fun game to play. That game is good to help us get ready (for the playoffs).”

Mt. Pleasant, at 12-2 overall, is No. 3 in this week's Tribune-Review Class AA rankings, while Deer Lakes checks in at No. 4 with a 9-2-2 record overall.

Freeport, 11-4 overall, came up just short in last Thursday's battle with Mt. Pleasant, falling 1-0.

The Vikings got a goal off a header 15 minutes into the game, and Freeport was unable to tally the equalizer.

“We didn't come out the way we wanted but got stronger as the game went on,” Parker said. “We kept it in their half for most of the rest of the game. We were playing our possession game, and they parked the bus on us defensively for most of the second half.”

The Yellowjackets did get back on track Saturday with a 4-3 nonsection home victory over Knoch. The Knights came into the game unbeaten in their previous seven and had lost only twice in 14 games overall this season.

“That was another great game that boosted our confidence,” senior Drew Nigra said. “They are a larger team in 3A, and they are having a good season. It was a good win for us to show what we can accomplish against strong competition.”

Starting junior midfielder Stevie Teorsky is back after suffering a sprained ankle against Burrell on Sept. 5. He missed eight games before returning for a home section game against Valley on Sept. 28.

“It was a long time,” he said. “It (was difficult) having to watch from the sidelines. I didn't realize how much time I missed until I looked back and saw it was half the season. It feels great to be back on the field.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.