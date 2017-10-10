High school roundup: Chartiers Valley boys clinch Section 4 title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Josh Dimatteo scored and James Moore posted a shutout as no. 5-ranked Chartiers Valley defeated South Fayette, 1-0, to clinch the Section 4-AAA title.

The Colts improved to 12-3 overall and 9-1 in section play.

South Fayette fell to 12-3-2, 8-1-1.

The Lions won the first meeting 2-1.

Seneca Valley 1, Butler 0 — Josh Balla scored and Will Gallagher earned the shutout as Seneca Valley (7-3-2, 6-3-1) won a Section 1-AAAA game.

Baldwin 2, Bethel Park 0 — Janvier Ramson and Joey Moeller scored to lift Baldwin (5-12, 3-7) to a Section 2-AAAA win.

Peters Township 2, Canon-McMillan 1 (OT) — Bryce Gabelhart scored with 1:27 left in the first overtime to lead No. 1 Peters Township (12-0-1, 9-0) to a Section 2-AAAA victory.

Central Catholic 7, Woodland Hills 0 — Larry Cersosimo and Liam Pulford each scored twice as Central Catholic (10-3-2, 10-0-1) won in Section 3-AAAA.

Thomas Jefferson 1, West Mifflin 0 — Preston Lutz scored as Thomas Jefferson (7-6-2, 4-4-2) won a Section 4-AAA game to clinch third place in the section. Jack Wessel secured the shutout.

South Park 3, Keystone Oaks 0 — Nick Savage had two goals and Casey Jones earned the shutout as No. 1 South Park (12-2, 9-0) won in Section 1-AA.

Vincentian Academy 5, Eden Christian 0 — Andrew Beck scored three times to guide Vincentian (8-7, 6-7) to a Section 3-A win.

Seton LaSalle 2, Bentworth 1 — Kellen Krebs and Darryl Daniels scored as No. 3 Seton LaSalle (14-1-1, 11-1-1) won a Section 4-A game. Wyatt Selvoski scored for Bentworth (11-5, 9-4). With the win, the Rebels clinched a fifth straight section title.

Boys golf

Led by Gregor Meyer's round of 71, Fox Chapel (377) finished first at the WPIAL Class AAA boys golf semifinal at Linden Hall Golf Course. Hunter Bruce shot 70 for second-place Peters Township (379), and JT Nicholas shot 75 for third-place Mt. Lebanon (406).

• Jimmy Myers shot 73 to lead Central Catholic (379) to a first-place finish at the WPIAL Class AAA semifinal at Ponderosa Golf Course. Shady Side Academy (384) and Pine-Richland (391) also moved on to the WPIAL championship, set for Thursday at Cedarbrook.

• In the WPIAL Class AA semifinals at Indian Run Golf Course, Matt Klemash shot 75 as Sewickley Academy finished with 388 strokes to lead the field. South Park's Tyler Brinker was the low-scorer with a 74, as the Eagles (398) finished second. Riverside (421) was third and also advanced to the finals.

• David Chapman shot even-par 71 to earn medalists honors and lead McGuffey (405) to a first-place finish at the WPIAL Class AA semifinal at River Forest Country Club. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (416) and Quaker Valley (421) also moved on to the WPIAL championship.

Girls tennis

Section 3-AAA — Fox Chapel's Amanda Nord defeated teammate Charlotte James, 6-0, 4-6, 6-0, to claim the Section 3-AAA singles championship.

Section 4-AAA — Montour's Isabela Paixao defeated Mt. Lebanon's Golda Gershanok, 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 to claim the Section 4-AAA singles championship.

Section 2-AA — At Brady's Run Park, Beaver's Devyn Campbell defeated teammate Sydni Lewis, 6-3, 6-7, 6-1, to win the Section 2-AA singles title.

Section 4-AA — Sewickley Academy's Christina Walton won the Section 4-AAA singles title by injury default after her teammate, Siman Bedi, couldn't finish the match.