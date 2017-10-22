Westmoreland week ahead: Oct. 23-29

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MONDAY

Girls soccer

The WPIAL playoffs begin with six area teams playing first-round games.

Class AAAA No. 2 seed Penn-Trafford hosts Penn Hills, and No. 4 Norwin hosts Canon-McMillan. Both games start at 8 p.m.

In Class AAA, No. 8 Belle Vernon takes on Ambridge at 6 p.m. at Peters Township, and No. 7 Franklin Regional faces No. 9 Mt. Pleasant at 6 p.m. at Norwin.

And in Class A, No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic plays Eden Christian at 6 p.m. at Fox Chapel.

Golf

The top golfers in the state converge on Heritage Hills Resort in York for the PIAA Championships. The individual finals are 36 holes, played over two days.

Area players in the field are Franklin Regional junior Palmer Jackson (Class AAA) and Greensburg Central Catholic junior Abby Zambruno (Class A).

Girls volleyball

The WPIAL will draw up first-round playoff pairings. The postseason begins Tuesday.

Field hockey

The WPIAL playoffs open, with the Class AAA and A semifinals and Class AA final Wednesday.

TUESDAY

Girls tennis

The PIAA team playoffs open.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer

The WPIAL playoffs move into the quarterfinals.

Girls golf

Three-time defending WPIAL champ Greensburg Central Catholic goes for a PIAA team title.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford, the top seed in Class AA, hosts the winner of Woodland Hills and Oakland Catholic at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Cross country

Cooper's Lake in Slippery Rock will be the site for the WPIAL championships. The race schedule is as follows: Class A girls, 12:45 p.m.; Class AA girls, 1:30; Class AAA girls, 2:15; Class A boys, 3; Class AA boys, 3:45; Class AAA boys, 4:30.

The top runners and teams advance to the PIAA championships Nov. 4 at Parkview Cross Country Course in Hershey.

Girls soccer

The WPIAL playoffs reach the quarterfinals.

FRIDAY

Football

Week 9 will iron out remaining playoff spots and determine conference championships.

The Class 5A Big East has Penn-Trafford at McKeesport. Penn-Trafford already secured a share of the title but could clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a win.

Derry needs to beat McGuffey at home to clinch a playoff spot in Class 3A.

Norwin clinched a Class 6A spot but will try to build momentum with a win at stat-producing Hempfield.

Belle Vernon will go for an undefeated regular season with its finale at Ambridge.

Jeannette can clinch the Class A Eastern Conference title outright with a win at rival Clairton. The Bears have beaten Jeannette five consecutive times, but the Jayhawks are surging and want a perfect regular season.

Greensburg Central Catholic needs a win at Springdale to keep its wild-card playoff hopes intact.

Girls tennis

The PIAA team finals begin in Hershey.

SATURDAY

Football

High-powered Ligonier Valley hosts Berlin Brothersvalley in the Appalachian Bowl, which pits the WestPAC champion against the winner of the Heritage Conference. The Rams also are seeking a perfect regular season.

Boys soccer

Semifinals are to be played around the WPIAL.