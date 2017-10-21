Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Boys Soccer

Springdale boys shake off early injury to shut out Serra Catholic

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, 8:27 p.m.
Springdale's Justin McClafferty carries the ball past Serra Catholic's Nick Almeter during their WPIAL first round playoff game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at North Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Springdale's Justin McClafferty carries the ball past Serra Catholic's Nick Almeter during their WPIAL first round playoff game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at North Allegheny High School.
Springdale's Nicholas Taliani (25) celebrates his goal with Zach Liberati during their WPIAL first round playoff game against Serra Catholic Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at North Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Springdale's Nicholas Taliani (25) celebrates his goal with Zach Liberati during their WPIAL first round playoff game against Serra Catholic Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at North Allegheny High School.
Springdale's Justin McClafferty (6) celebrates his first goal with Brogan McCutcheon (13) and Michael Mitchell during their WPIAL first round playoff game against Serra Catholic Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at North Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Springdale's Justin McClafferty (6) celebrates his first goal with Brogan McCutcheon (13) and Michael Mitchell during their WPIAL first round playoff game against Serra Catholic Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at North Allegheny High School.
Springdale's Alexander Barch controls the ball in front of Serra Catholic's Chris Salemi during their WPIAL first round playoff game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at North Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Springdale's Alexander Barch controls the ball in front of Serra Catholic's Chris Salemi during their WPIAL first round playoff game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at North Allegheny High School.
Springdale's Michael Mitchell moves the ball past Serra Catholic's Chris Salemi during their WPIAL first round playoff game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at North Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Springdale's Michael Mitchell moves the ball past Serra Catholic's Chris Salemi during their WPIAL first round playoff game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at North Allegheny High School.

Updated 5 hours ago

Springdale's boys soccer playoff opener began ominously, with leading scorer Jared Demore suffering a leg injury less than two minutes into the game.

The Dynamos, though, proved their depth can withstand even the most significant of absences.

Justin McClafferty scored a pair of goals, and No. 7 Springdale took a three-goal lead by halftime on its way to a 4-0 win over Serra Catholic in their WPIAL Class A first-round game Saturday at North Allegheny's Newman Stadium.

“Good teams always recover from our mistakes, and we did,” Springdale coach Cesareo Sanchez said. “Overall, everybody did their job, even the guys who got in for our starters. It's a team effort. If Jared doesn't score in a game, somebody else is scoring.”

Springdale (13-4-1) advanced to the quarterfinals, where it will face No. 2 Freedom (18-1) on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.

Demore, who has 24 goals, went down on a tackle inside the Serra goal box on a play that drew a foul.

Although Serra goalkeeper Ted Almeter denied Springdale's Nick Taliani on the resulting penalty kick, the Dynamos wouldn't be denied. Zach Liberati took a drop pass from Brogan McCutcheon and buried a shot in the eighth minute.

“It was very important getting us going early, and we kept it going,” said Liberati, who had a goal and two assists.

McClafferty scored on the redirect of a deflected Michael Mitchell shot in the 15th, and Taliani made it 3-0 in the 28th by heading in a Liberati corner kick.

“We came into this strong, knowing we had to play as a team, and we came out victorious,” said McClafferty, a senior. “Coming into playoffs, you really do have to get (goals) in the first half, get them in the first half early and don't let up because that's how people come back. That's how you lose a game in the end.”

Serra (9-8-1) had a pair of strong chances when trailing by two goals, but Springdale keeper Mike Zolnierczyk made diving saves on a Brandon Borek header and Joey Folino shot. Zolnierczyk finished with five stops.

A third Eagles opportunity off the foot of Chris Salemi hit the crossbar just before halftime.

“We just couldn't put them in the back of the net today, and that was ultimately the difference,” Serra coach Chad Bruns said. “They put their three away, and ours, a half-inch here (and) half-inch there, maybe it's a different game. But that's just the way it goes sometimes. They had a good day finishing. We were slightly off, and that's how it comes to a conclusion.”

Springdale made good use of its opportunities, keeping passes on the ground to open spaces and using its team speed to chase down balls. McClafferty scored his second goal early in the second half and came inches away from a hat trick when a shot later in the half clanked off the crossbar.

Taliani's goal came on a corner kick play that the Dynamos tried all season and converted for the first time in their regular-season finale against California.

“We don't play physical. We play technical, moving the ball and get good results,” Sanchez said. “We do possession of the game, not running with the ball, make the ball run. That saves energy, and no balls in the air, only passes to open space because 50/50 balls are ripe for injuries.”

Taliani left early in the second half with a leg injury, but Sanchez said he believed he and Demore could return in time for the quarterfinal game.

The Dynamos met Freedom in the first round last season, bowing out in double overtime, and McClafferty said the team discussed that game before playing Serra.

“That's not the way we wanted to go out last year,” Liberati said. “We really wanted to do a lot better this year, and we showed that we can.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.