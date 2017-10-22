Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Boys Soccer

Westmoreland WPIAL girls soccer playoff capsules

Jerin Steele | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar (7) controls the ball against Hempfield in the first half on Wednesday Oct. 04, 2017 at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar (7) controls the ball against Hempfield in the first half on Wednesday Oct. 04, 2017 at Hempfield.
Penn-Trafford's Hannah Nguyen (1) controls the ball against Norwin in the second half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Hannah Nguyen (1) controls the ball against Norwin in the second half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Norwin's Lexy Kendro (6) gets undercut by Penn-Trafford's Hannah Nguyen (1) in the second half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Lexy Kendro (6) gets undercut by Penn-Trafford's Hannah Nguyen (1) in the second half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Penn-Trafford's Hannah Nguyen (1) chases down the ball against Norwin in the first half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Hannah Nguyen (1) chases down the ball against Norwin in the first half on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at Norwin.
Mt. Pleasant striker Ally Bloom works the ball upfield during practice Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at the high school stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant striker Ally Bloom works the ball upfield during practice Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at the high school stadium.
Mt. Lebanon's Emelia Krakora and Penn-Trafford's Jordyn Bachman compete during their field hockey match Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Mt. Lebanon's Emelia Krakora and Penn-Trafford's Jordyn Bachman compete during their field hockey match Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.

Updated 4 hours ago

Class AAAA

First round

No. 2 Penn-Trafford (13-3-1)vs. No. 15 Penn Hills (6-10)

8 p.m. Monday at Penn-Trafford

Winner plays: No. 7 Fox Chapel (12-5-1)/No. 10 Butler (10-7) winner Thursday

Free kicks: Penn-Trafford enters the postseason as section champions for the first time in four years. The Warriors bested rival Norwin for the Section 4 title. Goalkeeper Megan Giesey posted eight shutouts this season, and the Warriors averaged more than four goals led by forwards Hannah Nguyen (Duquesne) and Lauren Stovar (Army). … Penn Hills earned a trip to the playoffs for the second consecutive year by placing fourth in Section 3. The Indians rebounded from a 3-7 start.

No. 4 Norwin (14-1-1) vs. No. 13 Canon-McMillan (7-7-2)

8 p.m. Monday at Norwin

On the air:Tribhssn.triblive.com

Winner plays: No. 5 Mt. Lebanon (9-6-1)/No. 12 Kiski (9-6) winner Thursday

Free kicks: The first-round match is a rematch of last year's Class AAAA title game, which Norwin won 3-1, and PIAA quarterfinal, which Canon-McMillan won 3-1. Norwin placed second in Section 4, ending a four-year reign as section champs. The Knights had shutouts in 12 of 16 games. … Canon-McMillan placed fourth in Section 2 and comes into the postseason on a four-game losing streak. The Big Macs won their first five matches of the year and went 2-7-2 over their last 11.

Class AAA

First round

No. 8 Belle Vernon (12-4-1) vs. No. 9 Ambridge (12-4-2)

6 p.m. Monday at Peters Township

On the air: Tribhssn.triblive.com

Winner plays: No. 1 Moon (18-0)/No. 16 Oakland Catholic (6-11) winner Thursday

Free kicks: First-year coach Tom Cameron guided Belle Vernon to a second-place finish in Section 2. The Leopards finished strong, going 8-1-1 over their past 10 matches. Belle Vernon also was the No. 8 seed in last year's playoffs, falling to Thomas Jefferson in the first round. … Ambridge placed third in Section 4 and finished the season by winning three consecutive matches. The Bridgers made a run to the semifinals last year as the No. 12 seed.

No. 7 Franklin Regional (10-5-1) vs. No. 10 Mt. Pleasant (9-7-1)

6 p.m. Monday at Norwin

On the air: Tribhssn.triblive.com

Winner plays: No. 2 Mars (13-1)/No. 15 Laurel Highlands (8-7-1) winner Thursday

Free kicks: Franklin Regional defeated the Vikings, 3-2, on Sept. 27 in a nonsection match. In a season marred by injuries to key players, including midfielder Lydia Jackson and goalkeeper Tiffany Jolayemi, Franklin Regional shared second place in Section 1 with Hampton. The Panthers were upset by Ambridge in the first round last year. … Mt. Pleasant placed third in Section 2 and scored three consecutive section victories to secure a playoff berth. The Vikings' offense runs through forward Ally Bloom, a Seton Hill recruit.

Class A

First round

No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3) vs. No. 14 Eden Christian (8-8-2)

6 p.m. Monday at Fox Chapel

On the air: Tribhssn.triblive.com

Winner plays: No. 6 Vincentian Academy (11-4)/ No. 11 Bishop Canevin (9-5-1) winner Thursday

Free kicks: Greensburg Central Catholic, which shared the Section 1 title with Shady Side Academy, stretched its WPIAL-record section winning streak to 89 this season before losing two section games in a row (Serra Catholic and Shady Side Academy). The previous record belonged to Mars at 86 games. The Centurions have won four of the last six Class A titles. … Eden Christian placed fourth in Section 4 and made the playoffs for the first time since joining the WPIAL in 2013. The Warriors had a record of 9-55-3 over the four years prior to this season.

—Jerin Steele

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.