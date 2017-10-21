Westmoreland high school roundup: Canon-Mac edges Norwin in overtime

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sophomore defender Tommy Samosky's goal off a corner kick with 1 minute, 40 seconds left in overtime gave Canon-McMillan a 2-1 victory over host Norwin on Saturday night in a WPIAL Class 4A boys soccer first-round playoff game in North Huntingdon.

The 11th-seeded Big Macs (11-6) outlasted the No. 6 Knights (11-4-4) in a game plagued by fouls and stoppages for physical play.

It was the seventh straight first-round loss for Norwin.

After a scoreless first half, Samosky gained separation from the Knights' defense and scored in the 44th minute. It stayed 1-0 until the 75th minute when Norwin tied it on a blast from Jake Nebinski from 20 yards.

Canon-McMillan appeared to win it five minutes into overtime, but a goal was disallowed. Samosky's indirect kick went into the net but was not touched by a teammate. Brandon Byer was closest to the play and followed the shot in, but the score did not count.

Soon after, Samosky was in the right spot to take the corner kick and find the back of the net for the winner.

Canon-McMillan will play No. 3 Franklin Regional (16-2) in the quarterfinals Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.

Mt. Pleasant 5, Elizabeth Forward 1 — Juniors Ben Tait and Sam Napper each scored two goals and handed out an assist apiece as the third-seeded Mt. Pleasant downed No. 14 Elizabeth Forward in a WPIAL Class 2A first-round boys soccer game at Norwin.

It was Mt. Pleasant's first playoff since 2013.

“It's nice to win the section, but it's also nice to start getting some playoff wins under our belts as well,” Mt. Pleasant coach Floyd Snyder III said. “A lot of these guys have been contributing since they were freshmen, and it's nice to see them get a playoff win.”

Freshman Lucas Toohey also scored for the Vikings (15-2), who took a 3-0 lead into halftime. Zach Lewis had the goal for Elizabeth Forward (8-10-1).

Shane Piper made six saves for Mt. Pleasant, which has won 13 games in a row. Ben Durant stopped 10 shots in net for the Warriors.

Belle Vernon 4, Hampton 1 — Aaron Brown scored twice, and Jackson Guess and Markello Apodiakos added goals as No. 8 Belle Vernon (14-4-1) earned a Class 3A first-round win at home. Harper Cook scored on a penalty kick for No. 9 Hampton (8-11).

Cam Guess made four saves for the Leopards, who will play No. 1 West Allegheny (17-1-1) in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Winchester Thurston 3,Monessen 0 — No. 13 Monessen (11-8) had its season come to an end after a Class A first-round loss to No. 4 Winchester Thurston (15-1) at Franklin Regional.