Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Boys Soccer

Butler boys soccer advances with victory against Penn-Trafford

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
Penn Trafford's Austin Kreutzberger (7) reacts after a missed shot on goal against Butler in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Austin Kreutzberger (7) reacts after a missed shot on goal against Butler in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Penn Trafford's Jared Phillips (2) controls the ball against Butler in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Jared Phillips (2) controls the ball against Butler in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Butler's Tate Mohney (29) and Penn Trafford's Tyler Pisaek (8) battle for the ball in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Butler's Tate Mohney (29) and Penn Trafford's Tyler Pisaek (8) battle for the ball in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Butler's Tate Mohney (29) elevates for a header against Penn-Trafford in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Butler's Tate Mohney (29) elevates for a header against Penn-Trafford in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Butler's Justin Stewart (9) heads a tipped shot on goal back for a goal against Penn-Trafford in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Butler's Justin Stewart (9) heads a tipped shot on goal back for a goal against Penn-Trafford in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Butler's Justin Stewart (9) celebrates his teams 2-0 win against Penn-Trafford on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Butler's Justin Stewart (9) celebrates his teams 2-0 win against Penn-Trafford on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Penn Trafford's Austin Kreutzberger (7) is swarmed as he attacks the goal against Butler in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Austin Kreutzberger (7) is swarmed as he attacks the goal against Butler in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Penn Trafford's Austin Kreutzberger (7) is tripped up as he attacks the goal against Butler in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Austin Kreutzberger (7) is tripped up as he attacks the goal against Butler in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Butler's Justin Stewart (9) battles for the ball with Penn Trafford's Jake Rausch (17) in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Butler's Justin Stewart (9) battles for the ball with Penn Trafford's Jake Rausch (17) in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Penn Trafford's Logan Kreutzberger (1) tips a shot on goal against Butler in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Logan Kreutzberger (1) tips a shot on goal against Butler in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Players fight for a header between Butler and Penn-Trafford in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Players fight for a header between Butler and Penn-Trafford in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Penn Trafford's Nick Tarabella (18) gets tripped up by Butler's Adam Blose (2) in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Nick Tarabella (18) gets tripped up by Butler's Adam Blose (2) in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Penn Trafford's Brady Braun (12) brings the ball up field against Butler in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Brady Braun (12) brings the ball up field against Butler in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Butler's Andrew Chwalkik (23) stops a shot on goal against Penn-Trafford in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Butler's Andrew Chwalkik (23) stops a shot on goal against Penn-Trafford in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Penn Trafford's Nick Tarabella (18) jumps for a header against Butler in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Nick Tarabella (18) jumps for a header against Butler in the second half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Butler's Tate Mohney (29) controls the ball against Penn-Trafford in the first half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Butler's Tate Mohney (29) controls the ball against Penn-Trafford in the first half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Penn Trafford's Tyler Pisaek (8) fights for the ball against Butler in the first half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Tyler Pisaek (8) fights for the ball against Butler in the first half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.

Updated 6 hours ago

Penn-Trafford never seemed to get untracked during its playoff opener Saturday afternoon. Constricting play led to little flow in the pass-and-go game, and unsatisfying possessions ultimately spelled frustration.

The lack of momentum made a small deficit seem much greater than what it was, and the No. 8-seeded Warriors suffered a 2-0 loss to No. 9 Butler in a WPIAL Class AAAA first-round game at Norwin.

The Warriors (11-4-2) felt suffocated, unable to spread the field and attack like they normally do, as Butler (14-5) gunged up the field.

“(Butler) kept eight guys behind the ball and clogged up space,” Penn-Trafford coach Rick Nese said. “They got one quality opportunity (in the first half) and capitalized on it.”

Penn-Trafford was seeking a second consecutive trip to the quarterfinals. Butler moves on to face No. 1 Peters Township (15-0-1) on Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.

Butler has won five consecutive games, outscoring those teams by a combined 21-2.

Butler coach Troy Mohney said his team sat back with the lead. The approach worked, but he wanted more shots on goal. The Golden Tornado had only six shots.

“I don't think we responded well (to the first goal),” he said. “We stopped playing the way we can and tried to play defensive for the next 71 minutes.

“That said, I don't think we gave up many quality scoring chances.”

Both goals were scored by senior midfielder Justin Stewart.

Butler took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal that might have been more Penn-Trafford's liability than the Golden Tornado's attacking. A pair of defenders closed out on Stewart, who managed to knock a header between them — and past Warriors' junior keeper Logan Kreutzberger — for the early advantage.

The score came nine minutes in.

“They swarmed (Warriors leading scorer Austin Kreutzberger),” Nese said. “Kiski Area played this way against us earlier this year. It's tough to solve. You have to be tremendously sound.”

And patient. But with chances dwindling and space shrinking around them, the Warriors had to press at times.

Stewart struck again in the 60th minute, blasting a shot to the right of Kreutzberger for a 2-0 lead.

“That was huge,” Mohney said. “They were pushing a lot of bodies forward on us at that point.”

Senior keeper Andrew Chwalik made nine saves for Butler, and Logan Kreutzberger collected four saves for the Warriors.

“It's tough because we lost and the season is over,” Nese said. “But we lost to a very respectable opponent.”

Butler benefitted from the return of senior defender Tyler Rankin, who missed three games with an injury.

Emery Douthett and Luca Fusca had assists for the Golden Tornado.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.