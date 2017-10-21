GCC boys soccer squeezes past Chartiers-Houston to reach WPIAL quarterfinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Greensburg Central Catholic boys soccer team seemed to be on their way to a comfortable playoff win after a goal in the first minute.

Chartiers-Houston had different plans, but the Buccaneers didn't have enough offensive firepower to upset the Centurions.

The No. 5 Centurions (14-3-1), behind two goals by junior forward Luke Mort, defeated the No. 12 Buccaneers, 3-1, on Saturday in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs at Peters Township.

“Playoffs are always going to be close because teams are going to put everything they have in,” GCC coach Tyler Solis. “I think our biggest thing was settling into the game.”

Mort started off the scoring for the Centurions with a booming kick from 20 yards out in the first minute of the game.

The Buccaneers (9-10) didn't waste any time as they tried to tie it with a shot off the foot of senior forward Steven Horvath from close range. Centurions senior goalkeeper Stephen Kendrish, who finished with seven saves, corralled just before the ball crossed the line.

GCC started to possess the ball and dictate pace but weren't able to score until five minutes left in the first half. Junior forward JoJo Schwerha used his body to fend off defenders as he found the lower left of the goal to beat Buccaneers senior goalkeeper Tommy Dzavodsky.

In the second half, Mort scored another early goal, setup by a pass from sophomore midfielder Nathan Ward.

The Buccaneers made things interesting after freshman forward Austin Arnold scored on a header midway through the second half to bring the Buccaneers within two goals.

“We have a really young back and I think they were still really nervous when they got back there. We were trying to get them to settle in. I think this game helps,” Solis said.

“Unfortunately, we did give up a goal but I think we are going to keep growing defensively.”

The Centurions will move on to face No. 4 Winchester Thurston (15-1) — a 3-0 winner over No. 13 Monessen — in the quarterfinals Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.

Winchester Thurston, the Section 2-A champion, won both matchups against the Centurions this season, including a 2-1 win Oct. 9.

Andrew John is a freelance writer.