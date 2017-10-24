Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Boys Soccer

WPIAL boys soccer quarterfinal preview capsules for A-K Valley teams

Michael Love
Michael Love | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 10:24 p.m.
Springdale's Justin McClafferty celebrates his first goal with Brogan McCutcheon during their WPIAL first round playoff game against Serra Catholic Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at North Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Springdale's Justin McClafferty celebrates his first goal with Brogan McCutcheon during their WPIAL first round playoff game against Serra Catholic Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at North Allegheny High School.

Updated 6 minutes ago

Quarterfinals

Class AA

No. 12 Beaver (7-8-3) vs. No. 4 Deer Lakes (13-3-2)

8 p.m. Wednesday at Seneca Valley

On air: Tribhssn.triblive.com

Winner plays: No. 1 Quaker Valley (17-1)/No. 9 Riverside (11-5-1) winner Saturday in semifinals

Free kicks: Deer Lakes' defense continued its trend of solid play with another shutout, topping No. 13 Brownsville in the first round. … The Lancers posted a ninth shutout in 10 games with Saturday's win and got two goals apiece from Devin Murray and A.J. Dorman and one other from Brenden Wangler. … Deer Lakes is in the quarterfinals for the second year in a row and hopes to snap a five-game losing skid in the round of eight dating back to 1997. … Beaver pulled the first-round upset of Section 1 runner-up Keystone Oaks, 5-1, on Saturday. The Bobcats, the fourth-place team from Section 4, got two goals from Jacob Miller and one each from Nick Gengarella, Mitchell Snowden and Aidan Perez. … Beaver bounced back from a 2-3-2 stretch to close out the regular season. … The Bobcats are gunning for a trip to the WPIAL semifinals for the second year in a row. They were 16-2 in the 2015 regular season, but lost in the Class AA first round as the No. 5 seed.

Class A

No. 11 Riverview (12-5-1) vs. No. 3 Seton LaSalle (16-2-1)

6 p.m. Wednesday at Seneca Valley

On air: Tribhssn.triblive.com

Winner plays: No. 2 Freedom (18-1)/No. 7 Springdale (13-4-1) winner Saturday in semifinals

Free kicks: Riverview's dual-sport standout Mike Komaniak (cross country) tallied a dramatic goal with 93 seconds left in Saturday's first-round game as the Raiders topped defending champion Sewickley Academy, 2-1. Adam Walker tallied a goal for Riverview early in the second half. … Riverview is in the playoffs for the first time since 2014. … Section 3 is the only section with three teams remaining in the Class A playoffs. No. 1 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic and No. 7 Springdale each posted shutouts Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals. … Seton LaSalle, the Section 4 champion, edged Section 3's Avonworth, 3-1, on two goals from Gabe Rosario and one from Kaleb Krebs. … The Rebels bounced back from a loss to Section 4-AAA champion Chartiers Valley in their regular-season finale. Their only other loss this season came in a 2-1 setback to conference foe Monessen. … Seton LaSalle is on a quest for its seventh WPIAL title. It captured the WPIAL Class A crown in 2002, ‘06, ‘08, ‘10, ‘11 and ‘15.

No. 7 Springdale (13-4-1) vs. No. 2 Freedom (18-1)

6 p.m. Wednesday at Mars

Winner plays: No. 3 Seton LaSalle (16-2-1)/No. 11 Riverview (12-5-1) winner Saturday in semifinals

Free kicks: Springdale is hoping for a measure of revenge after suffering a 3-2 double-overtime loss to Freedom in the first round last year. The Bulldogs went on to lose to eventual WPIAL champ Sewickley Academy in the semifinals. … In Saturday's 4-0 first-round victory, the Dynamos held a 3-0 lead at halftime. Justin McClafferty scored twice, and Zach Liberati and Nick Taliani had goals. … Taliani and leading scorer Jared Demore left the game with injuries, but coach Cesareo Sanchez said both should be able to play Wednesday. … Freedom made quick work of No. 15 Trinity Christian on Saturday with eight goals scored for the eighth time this season in an 8-2 triumph. … The Bulldogs are one of three teams alive in the playoffs with only one loss on the season (Winchester Thurston, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic). Freedom went 12-0 in Section 1, and its only loss came to Class AA Central Valley in its regular-season finale. … The Bulldogs are seeking their first-ever WPIAL boys soccer title. The Freedom girls are the defending WPIAL AA champs.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.