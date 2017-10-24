Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Boys Soccer

WPIAL boys soccer quarterfinal preview capsules for Westmoreland County teams

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 7:24 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant's Arthur Bartlow (13) jumps for a header against Freeport in the first half on Thursday Oct. 05, 2017 at Mt. Pleasant.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant's Arthur Bartlow (13) jumps for a header against Freeport in the first half on Thursday Oct. 05, 2017 at Mt. Pleasant.
Greensburg Central Catholic's Lucas Mort (16) holds off Geibel's Kylin Shuai (16) during the first half on Thursday Sept. 14, 2017 at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Lucas Mort (16) holds off Geibel's Kylin Shuai (16) during the first half on Thursday Sept. 14, 2017 at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Belle Vernon's Markello Apodiakos (8) and Jackson O'Connor battle for the ball.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon's Markello Apodiakos (8) and Jackson O'Connor battle for the ball.
Franklin Regional's Zach Guidry tries to corral a loose ball along the sideline against Hempfield.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Zach Guidry tries to corral a loose ball along the sideline against Hempfield.

Updated less than a minute ago

Quarterfinals

Class 4A

No. 3 Franklin Regional (16-2) vs. No. 11 Canon-McMillan (11-6)

8 p.m. Wednesday at Gateway

On air: Tribhssn.triblive.com

Winner plays: No. 2 North Allegheny (16-2-1)/No. 10 Upper St. Clair (7-9-1) winner Saturday in semifinals

Free kicks: Franklin Regional continued its snug defensive play with a 2-1 win over 14th-seeded Mt. Lebanon in the first round. The Panthers have yielded just 12 goals all season, giving up just two goals in a game once, to Penn-Trafford. Center-midfielders Justin LeDonne and Auston Kranick scored for the Panthers in the first-round win. ... Canon-McMillan outlasted No. 6 Norwin in a physical first-round matchup, 2-1 in overtime, as sophomore defender Tommy Samosky scored twice. The Big Macs have reached the quarterfinals six consecutive times. They won the WPIAL title two years ago.

Class 3A

No. 8 Belle Vernon (14-4-1) vs. No. 1 West Allegheny (17-1-1)

8 p.m. Wednesday at Peters Township

On air: Tribhssn.triblive.com

Winner plays: No. 13 Indiana (12-7)/No. 5 South Fayette (13-4-2) winner Saturday in semifinals

Free kicks: Belle Vernon got two goals from Aaron Brown while Jackson Guess and Markello Apodiakos scored one apiece in a 4-1 win over Hampton in the first round. The Leopards get a rematch with West Allegheny which upset them in the first round last season 3-0 when Belle Vernon was the No. 4 seed. ... Section 2 champ West Allegheny has been one of the most dominant teams in the WPIAL all season. The Indians have not lost since opening night, 2-1 against Franklin Regional. They have 12 shutouts during their 18-game unbeaten streak. Fletcher Amos had a hat trick in a 9-0, first-round win over West Mifflin, and teammate Steven Abbott scored twice.

Class 2A

No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (15-2) vs. No. 11 Central Valley (9-7-2)

8 p.m. Wednesday at Canon-McMillan

Winner plays: No. 15 Shady Side Academy (10-7-1)/No. 7 Waynesburg (12-6) winner Saturday in semifinals

Free kicks: Mt. Pleasant won a first-round playoff game for the first time in 16 years with a 5-1 win over Elizabeth Forward. It won a preliminary round game in 2013. In the latest win, Brad Tait and Sam Napper each scored two goals and assisted on one apiece, and high-punting keeper Shane Piper had six saves to lead the Vikings, who are riding a 13-game winning streak. ... Central Valley finished third in Section 4, but the Warriors play a strong brand of defense. Goalkeeper Caleb Carson made six saves in a 6-0 clean sheet against Charleroi in the opening round. Teammate Gabe Samangy scored a hat trick in the victory.

Class A

No. 5 Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-1) vs. No. 4 Winchester Thurston (15-1)

6 p.m. Wednesday at Hampton

Winner plays: No. 1 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (17-1)/No. 8 Bentworth (13-6) winner Saturday in semifinals

Free kicks: This is a rematch that Greensburg Central longed for, having lost twice to Winchester Thurston in Section 2 play, 4-3 and 2-1. The Centurions' other loss came against Hempfield. In the first round, leading scorer Luke Mort found the net twice as GCC edged Chartiers-Houston, 3-1. GCC lost to Freedom, 1-0, in last year's quarterfinals. ... Winchester Thurston blanked Monessen, 3-0, in the first round. The Bears have won 14 consecutive games, a 2-1 loss to Seton LaSalle on Sept. 2 their last defeat. They have nine clean sheets.

