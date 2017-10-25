Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Boys Soccer

Canon-McMillan boys edge Franklin Regional in penalty kicks

Josh Rizzo | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 10:57 p.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

Canon-McMillan boys soccer coach Larry Fingers' experiment was initially a laugher. Working centerback Tommy Samosky in practice as a goalie to utilize as a penalty kick specialist wasn't something Fingers necessary planned on deploying.

When the Big Macs faced a shootout Wednesday at Gateway's Antimarino Stadium, he decided it was time to see what results Samosky would yield.

No one on Franklin Regional enjoyed the joke much.

Samosky stopped the Panthers' first penalty kick by Zach Guidry. Then he scored the game-deciding penalty kick to help the 11th-seeded Big Macs upset No. 3 Franklin Regional 3-2 (5-3) in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal.

“It started as a joke,” Fingers said. “He plays multiple sports, and he does it in practice. Many years ago I had a kid who played at Carlynton who played in the midfield who was a PK specialist; he would save everything. In dawned on us to try it, and we worked on it in practice. We figured we'd give it a go.”

Samosky also pulled Canon-McMillan, which will play North Allegheny in the semifinals Saturday at a time and site to be determined, out of the fire. With 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining, Samosky found the ball in the box off a free kick and pushed past Franklin Regional keeper Jeremy Lucas to knot the score at 2.

The Panthers (16-3) opened with little trepidation.

While Franklin Regional didn't look overly comfortable playing against more physical Canon-McMillan (12-7), patience on the attack paid off.

“The physical play, if that's what's allowed in the south, that's what they are going to do,” Panthers coach Rand Hudson said. “They were getting a piece of us on every ball. Our kids handled it well. We got the ball where we wanted.”

From the outset, the Panthers pressed. Nearly 10 minutes in, Dom DiFalco rocketed a free kick which cleared the Big Macs' wall, but was turned away late by a defender.

Two minutes later, Guidry found himself standing with plenty of space 25 yards from the goal. With no hesitation, he hit a strike which found its way into the net after Canon-McMillan goalkeeper Marshall Robertson got a hand on it.

The Panthers nearly doubled their lead when a shot from Shane Popko bounced off Robertson in the 28th minute. Franklin Regional's Zach Kranik collected and pushed the rebound past Robertson, but was ruled offside.

After being under siege for the first 20 minutes, Canon-McMillan found its footing. Following a long throw into the box, Brandon Byer blasted a shot into the top of the net to even the score with 2:45 left in the first half.

Then Byer nearly put the Big Macs ahead. A breakdown in the Franklin Regional zone left Byer alone with Panthers goalkeeper Jeremy Lucas within 10 yards of the net. But Byer didn't hit his shot cleanly, and it skittered innocently past the post.

With 10:45 remaining in the contest, the Panthers drew a foul inside the box.

Guidry pushed the ball into the bottom corner on a penalty kick to put Franklin Regional ahead 2-1.

But Samosky came through.

Franklin Regional, which has never made the semifinals in school history, will have to wait another year to advance.

“I'm proud of them,” Hudson said. “I do believe they have more wins than any Franklin team has gotten, plus a section title. Once it quits stinging, you'll realize you did something, and they laid the groundwork for the younger players to see what it is to be in a playoff game. They deserved more.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.