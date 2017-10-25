Westmoreland high school roundup: West Allegheny boys take down Belle Vernon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fletcher Amos, Gabe Haines and Evan Blunkosky (two goals) scored to lift No. 1 West Allegheny to a 4-1 win over No. 8 Belle Vernon (14-5-1) in a WPIAL Class AAA boys soccer quarterfinal Wednesday at Peters Township.

Markello Apodiakos scored on a penalty kick with 12 minutes left for the Leopards.

West Allegheny (18-1-1) will play No. 6 South Fayette (14-4-2) in the semifinals Saturday at a time and site to be determined.

Central Valley 2, Mt. Pleasant 1 — No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (15-3) had its season come to a close after a Class AA quarterfinal loss to No. 11 Central Valley (10-7-2) at Canon-McMillan.

Everett 7, Ligonier Valley 0 — No. 7-seeded Ligonier Valley (10-9) fell short in a District 6-AA quarterfinal game at Everett, the No. 2 seed.

Girls volleyball

Fort Cherry 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2 — The defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Centurions lost a five-set match to No. 10 Fort Cherry in the WPIAL Class A opening round.

Hampton 3, Greensburg Salem 2 — In the Class AA opening round, No. 7 Hampton earned a win over No. 10 Greensburg Salem, 26-24, 25-21, 14-25, 22-25, 15-5.

Montour 3, Yough 0 — In the Class AAA opening round, No. 2 Montour defeated Yough, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9. Montour will play Hampton in the quarterfinals.