Pittsburgh high school roundup: Pine-Richland boys edge rival Seneca Valley on penalty kicks

One-hundred and 10 minutes of back-and-forth boys soccer in regulation and overtime wasn't enough to decide a winner between Section 1 rivals Seneca Valley and Pine-Richland in the WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinals Wednesday night at Hampton.

Brian McCarthy, Abhinav Venkatakrishnan, Greg Shulkosky and Niko Marsh all scored on penalty kicks, however, to lead No. 13 Pine-Richland to a 2-1 victory.

Keeper Tom Fest made a key save in the shootout to allow the Rams to edge Seneca Valley, 4-3.

Marsh scored in regulation for the Rams (13-4-2), who advance to play No. 1 Peters Township in the semifinals Saturday at a time and site to be determined.

Luke Rupert scored for Seneca Valley (11-4-2) with 18 minutes left in regulation.

North Allegheny 1, Upper St. Clair 0 — Josh Luchini scored the lone goal a minute into the game as No. 2 North Allegheny (17-2-1) captured a WPIAL quarterfinal-round win at Moon. Upper St. Clair finished the season 12-6-1.

Peters Township 4, Butler 1 — Logan Brinsky and Tyler Opferman each scored twice to guide top-seeded Peters Township (16-0-1) to a quarterfinal win over No. 9 Butler (13-6) at Moon.

Derek Beyarmin had eight saves to earn the shutout.

Class 3A

Chartiers Valley 1, Blackhawk 0 (2OT) — Josh DiMatteo scored the golden goal in double overtime to lead No. 2 Chartiers Valley (16-3) to a quarterfinal victory over No. 10 Blackhawk (10-5-3) at Ambridge.

Chartiers Valley will play Montour in the semifinals.

Montour 1, Knoch 0 — Nolan Hutter scored on a penalty kick with 5:18 remaining in the first half to give No. 6 Montour (14-3-1) a quarterfinal win over No. 3 Knoch (13-5-2). Brian Duggan had the shutout with five saves.

South Fayette 2, Indiana 0 — Jerry Renz and Jakub Olszewski scored and Tim Locher notched the shutout to lead No. 5 South Fayette (14-4-2) to a quarterfinal win over No. 13 Indiana (12-8) at Gateway.

Class 2A

Quaker Valley 1, Riverside 0 — Landon Grant scored with 15 minutes remaining to lift No. 1 Quaker Valley (18-1) past No. 9 Riverside (11-6-1) in a WPIAL quarterfinal game at Ambridge.

Shady Side Academy 3, Waynesburg 0 — Behind two goals from Walter Navid and another score from Max Farner, No. 15-seeded Shady Side Academy (11-7-1) defeated No. 7 Waynesburg (12-7) in a quarterfinal game at Canon-McMillan. The Indians also upset No. 2 South Park in the first round.

Chester Todd secured the shutout.

Class A

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 4, Bentworth 0 — Joe Kearney scored three second-half goals, and Bryce Kopchak also scored as No. 1 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (18-1) won a quarterfinal game over No. 8 Bentworth (13-7) at Peters Township.

Ryan Augustine (2), Braiden Wills and Mike Drambel had assists.

The Trojans will play Winchester Thurston in the semifinals.