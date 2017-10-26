Pittsburgh roundup: North Allegheny girls upset No. 1 Pine-Richland

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Junior midfielder Alex Adams scored twice as No. 9-seeded North Allegheny upset top-seeded rival Pine-Richland, 2-0, in a WPIAL Class AAAA girls soccer quarterfinal-round game Thursday night at Hampton.

Senior keepers Olivia Ruppersberger and Julia Correa combined for the shutout.

The Tigers (12-6-1) will play No. 4 Norwin in the WPIAL semifinals Monday at a time and site to be determined.

Pine-Richland finished the season 16-2-1.

Upper St. Clair 1, Peters Township 0 — Jane Madson scored on an assist from Nikki Gibbons to vault No. 11 Upper St. Clair (11-5-2) to an upset victory over No. 3 Peters Township (15-4) in the quarterfinals at Chartiers Valley.

Upper St. Clair will play No. 2 Penn-Trafford in the semifinals.

Class 3A

Moon 5, Ambridge 0 — Top-seeded Moon improved to 20-0 with a shutout victory over No. 9 Ambridge (13-5-2) in the quarterfinals at West Allegheny.

The Tigers will play Montour in the semifinals.

Montour 4, South Fayette 0 — Arina Dillinger, Julia Mooney, Emily Faith and Mia Scrabis all scored to lead No. 5 Montour (12-7) to a quarterfinal victory over No. 13 South Fayette (11-6-3) at West Allegheny.

South Park 5, Thomas Jefferson 0 — Carly Pcholinsky scored twice to lift No. 3 South Park (16-2-1) to a quarterfinal victory over No. 11 Thomas Jefferson (16-4) at Peters Township.

Molly Saylor posted the shutout. The Eagles will play Mars in the semifinals.

Class 2A

Freedom 4, Brownsville 1 — Michaela Watkins and Lyndsee Monac each scored twice to lead No. 1 Freedom (18-0) to a quarterfinal win over No. 8 Brownsville (14-5-1) at Moon.

Freedom will play No. 4 Yough in the semifinals.

Waynesburg 5, Avonworth 0 — No. 3 Waynesburg (17-1) earned a school-record 17th victory with a quarterfinal win over No. 6 Avonworth (13-6). Rhea Kijowski (2), Claire Garber, Jillian Kijowski and Madison Clayton scored for the Raiders. McKenzie Booth posted the shutout.

Class A

CW North Catholic 3, OLSH 0 — Tori Michalski scored all three goals as No. 2 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (15-4) earned a quarterfinal victory over No. 10 OLSH (11-6-3) at Moon.

The Trojanettes will play Greensburg Central Catholic in the semifinals.

Seton LaSalle 2, South Side Beaver 1 (OT) — Marissa Schuckman and Mo Obiri scored to lift No. 1 Seton LaSalle (16-2) to a quarterfinal win over NO. 8 South Side Beaver (15-5) at Chartiers Valley. The Rebels will play Shady Side Academy in the semifinals.

Shady Side Academy 4, Sewickley Academy 0 — Caroline Davis scored twice, and Sophia McMahon and Krystyna Rytel added goals as No. 5 Shady Side Academy (12-3) shut out No. 4 Sewickley Academy (12-6-2) in a quarterfinal game at Mars.

Rytel added two assists, and Mollie Skvorak had the shutout for the Indians.